Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
7 of the strangest laws in Houston. How many have you broken?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
These are some of San Antonio's most unusual lawsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
This businessman is giving away millions in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Beto says Abbott's "response to Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and now Uvalde has been the same stale but predictAsh JurbergUvalde, TX
Related
Meet two Alamo Heights teachers with more than a century of experience combined
SAN ANTONIO — A recent poll is highlighting the toll a school year can take on teachers. According to Gallup, Kindergarten through 12th grade teachers report the highest burnout rate of all U.S. professions. And The National Education Association reports a staggering 55 percent of educators are thinking about leaving the profession earlier than they had planned.
Second-grader spent summer gathering school supplies to help those in need
SAN ANTONIO — A young elementary school student in Stone Oak noticed a need and decided to do something about it. Stone Oak Elementary School second-grader Andres Vasconcellos began the new school year with a little bit of giving, in the way of backpacks filled with school supplies to help kids in our community.
SAISD begins new school year, debuts improvements at Burbank High School campus
SAN ANTONIO — It’s the first day of school for the third largest district in the city! San Antonio ISD is getting ready to welcome in thousands of students back to school Tuesday morning. This is a big year for the district --- they are celebrating a new...
Students at Oak Crest Elementary celebrate one of their teachers being named Teacher of the Year
SAN ANTONIO — Thousands of students in East Central ISD will be heading back to class Monday for the first day of school. The first day is exciting for lots of teachers and students, but Oak Crest Elementary is also celebrating something exciting. One of their own, Mr. Roger...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Woodridge Elementary School's 'Dad's Club' welcomes kids to school
SAN ANTONIO — The school year kicked off on Monday morning for the Alamo Heights Independent School District. It's the first day of school for kids at Woodridge Elementary School, and a very special group of parents was there to make sure the school year started off right. Nathan...
'We did it' | Southside ISD celebrates first A-rated school in district's history
SAN ANTONIO — Southside Independent School District made history Monday with one of its elementary schools officially becoming the first campus in the district to earn an A-rating. Heritage Elementary earned the 95-point A-grade based on the Texas Education Agency’s (TEA) 2022 academic accountability report. For several years, Heritage...
Volunteers prepare more than 2,000 school supply kits for Edgewood ISD, Southwest ISD teachers
SAN ANTONIO — Volunteers filled the Medio Creek Elementary School gym Saturday morning to assemble supply kits for thousands of teachers in Southwest San Antonio. The United Way Write Start Project is an annual back to school initiative aimed at supporting educators. "We know that every year teachers are...
Interactive graph: How San Antonio districts improved – or didn't – since 2018
SAN ANTONIO — The reports cards are in. After the pandemic put official campus and district-scoring on a hiatus in both 2020 and 2021, officials with the Texas Education Agency on Monday revealed new scores. That means that, for the first time in three years, parents can see the overall score given to their child's district, as well as a breakdown of individual scores based on STAAR testing, academic improvement and districts' efforts in minimizing socioeconomic gaps.
IN THIS ARTICLE
How people are helping during Center Point water shortage
CENTER POINT, Texas — A neighborhood in Center Point has been dealing with a water shortage for the past week but volunteers and community members have been taking extraordinary measures to bring the people living there the water they need. With a click and a spurt, Chad Beard moves...
Southside ISD's Heritage Elementary jumps from F to A-rating in three years
SAN ANTONIO — After notching consecutive C-ratings in the last few years, Southside ISD is kicking off 2022-'23 as a B-rated district. The district, which services about 6,000 students, made the announcement online Friday afternoon, adding that Heritage Elementary School – which received an F-rating in 2019, the last time ratings were determined before a pandemic hiatus – jumped to an A-grade distinction.
Boy donates baggy filled with dollar bills he'd saved for one year to help feed dogs at shelter
SAN ANTONIO — The world would be a much better place if adults followed the same basic rules as children, such as sharing, being kind to one another, cleaning up after themselves, and loving animals. The related video above was originally published July 9, 2022. One San Antonio young...
14-year-old girl starts a non-profit to help people recycle
SAN ANTONIO — Most 14-year-olds spend their day riding a bike and playing video games, but not Eliana Wyche. She's the president of her own non-profit, the Save The Planet Association, and she just spearheaded a recycling event held at the Encino Park Community Center. But her passion for...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
COVID Tracker: Cases and hospitalizations trending down to start August
SAN ANTONIO — Coronavirus hospitalizations in the San Antonio region have dipped below 300 for the first time in a month, and August is off to a more stable start in regards to new infections following a wave that began in mid-June and may have peaked in late July.
Waste not, want not for one San Antonio west-side family
SAN ANTONIO — As if it's been assaulted by an angry porcupine, San Antonio's water-delivery system has been poked full of holes by the drought. What used to be 100 or so water main breaks per month rose to more than 400 in June and 700 in July. By the end of August, officials say, they expect they'll have seen at least 800 breaks.
Got joint pain? It could be from our extreme heat.
SAN ANTONIO — This extended extreme heat of summer is hitting many of us hard in many ways including our health, and that is especially the case when it comes to our joints. "I had some surgery in January, and then they sent home help for me because it was a serious, pretty serious surgery and it was hard to get out," said Sharon McDonald, who following surgery said she felt a twinge in her hip. She told us, "I went and got two shots in my knees for the cartilage. And it still didn't work. And so they decided I needed physical therapy."
Party with friends ends in violence, one stabbed in face
SAN ANTONIO — A party with friends ended in violence after one man pulled out a fixed blade knife and cut another man in the face Saturday night. It happened around 7:30 p.m. on the 1000 block of Gembler Rd. just east of downtown, near North W.W. White Road.
North East ISD kicks off first day of school
SAN ANTONIO — Wednesday is the first day of school for the second largest district in San Antonio --- North East ISD. They will be welcoming tens of thousands of students back this morning. With the upcoming school year, there have been some safety changes made as safety is...
Homeowner alerted by neighbor that garage was on fire, preventing spread of flames to home
SAN ANTONIO — Thanks to a neighbor, a homeowner was alerted to a fire in their garage and they were able to call firefighters to prevent it from spreading to their home. Firefighters were called out to the 700 block of W. Malone on the south side of town around 1:28 a.m. Monday.
Northside ISD makes Election Day student holiday
SAN ANTONIO — Northside ISD (NISD) leaders added a new student holiday on what's usually a busier than normal school day -- Election Day. It was a decision that simply made sense to Melina Espiritu-Azocar, Chief of Staff for the Northside American Federation of Teachers (Northside AFT). "Many of...
CODE RED: 25 dogs at risk of being euthanized at city municipal shelter
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Pets Alive! urgently needs your help to save some dogs!. The City of San Antonio municipal shelter says 25 dogs and puppies are at risk of being euthanized due to lack of space at the shelter. This seems to be happening more frequently this year.
KENS 5 Eyewitness News
San Antonio, TX
24K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
San Antonio local newshttps://www.kens5.com/
Comments / 0