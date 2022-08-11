ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Meet two Alamo Heights teachers with more than a century of experience combined

SAN ANTONIO — A recent poll is highlighting the toll a school year can take on teachers. According to Gallup, Kindergarten through 12th grade teachers report the highest burnout rate of all U.S. professions. And The National Education Association reports a staggering 55 percent of educators are thinking about leaving the profession earlier than they had planned.
ALAMO HEIGHTS, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Interactive graph: How San Antonio districts improved – or didn't – since 2018

SAN ANTONIO — The reports cards are in. After the pandemic put official campus and district-scoring on a hiatus in both 2020 and 2021, officials with the Texas Education Agency on Monday revealed new scores. That means that, for the first time in three years, parents can see the overall score given to their child's district, as well as a breakdown of individual scores based on STAAR testing, academic improvement and districts' efforts in minimizing socioeconomic gaps.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Southside ISD's Heritage Elementary jumps from F to A-rating in three years

SAN ANTONIO — After notching consecutive C-ratings in the last few years, Southside ISD is kicking off 2022-'23 as a B-rated district. The district, which services about 6,000 students, made the announcement online Friday afternoon, adding that Heritage Elementary School – which received an F-rating in 2019, the last time ratings were determined before a pandemic hiatus – jumped to an A-grade distinction.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Got joint pain? It could be from our extreme heat.

SAN ANTONIO — This extended extreme heat of summer is hitting many of us hard in many ways including our health, and that is especially the case when it comes to our joints. "I had some surgery in January, and then they sent home help for me because it was a serious, pretty serious surgery and it was hard to get out," said Sharon McDonald, who following surgery said she felt a twinge in her hip. She told us, "I went and got two shots in my knees for the cartilage. And it still didn't work. And so they decided I needed physical therapy."
SAN ANTONIO, TX
