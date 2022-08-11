ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 leaders on their system's most valuable patient experience strategy this year

To combat a patient experience crisis, health systems have doubled down on the basics and streamlined communication with patients over the last year. Becker's asked leaders to share the most valuable patient experience initiative their systems have rolled out in the last year. Five responses:. Editor's note: Responses are lightly...
HCA hospitals make 21 leadership changes

HCA Healthcare, a 182-hospital system based in Nashville, Tenn., has made leadership changes at several of its hospitals in recent months. Here are 21 executive moves at HCA hospitals since June:. 1. Keri Pintozzi was named CFO of HCA Florida Lake City Hospital. 2. Suha "Sue" DeLeon, MSN, RN, was...
California hospital names Nana Deeb CEO

Palmdale (Calf.) Regional Medical Center appointed Nana Deeb as CEO, according to an Aug. 15 report from the Antelope Valley Press. Ms. Deeb has 20 years of experience as a healthcare executive, recently serving as CEO at San Gabriel Valley Medical-AHMC Health Care for two years, where she provided operational and financial oversight for a 273-bed hospital. Additionally, she previously served as senior vice president of operations at Antelope Valley Hospital in Lancaster, Calif.
UChicago Medicine names Dr. Maia Hightower chief data, technology officer

The University of Chicago Medicine has named Maia Hightower, MD, executive vice president and chief data technology officer. Dr. Hightower is the co-founder and CEO of health equity startup Equality AI. Previously, she served as chief medical information officer and associate chief medical officer at the University of Utah Health in Salt Lake City, according to an Aug. 15 university news release.
5 systems seeking post-acute care talent

Below are five hospitals, health systems or hospital operators that have recently posted job listings seeking post-acute care talent. Editor's note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. 1. Cardinal Health, based in Dublin, Ohio, is seeking a senior consultant for clinical operations in...
Fauquier Health names Rebecca Segal CEO

Warrenton, Va.-based Fauquier Health announced Rebecca Segal will be its new CEO, effective Sept. 6, according to an Aug. 11 press release from the health system. Ms. Segal replaces interim CEO Tony Young, and she joins Fauquier from Rutherford Regional Health System in Rutherfordton, N.C., where she has served as CEO since 2017.
Digital pharmacy Truepill cuts 14% of staff in another round of layoffs

Truepill has reduced its global workforce by 14 percent in another round of job cuts for the digital pharmacy, a spokesperson told Becker's. The company had previously let go of 15 percent of its staff in June, with CEO Sid Viswanathan saying at that time that "the markets have shifted, and we must adapt."
Healthcare staff info accidentally exposed by education firm

The contact information of hundreds of healthcare professionals was left inadvertently exposed by education company PlatformQ. The data leak was first reported Aug 5. by cybersecurity researcher VPN Overview as affecting nearly 100,000 healthcare staffers. But a PlatformQ spokesperson disputed the number of providers affected, that personal phone numbers may have been revealed, and that it was part of a marketing effort for a prescription drug.
Tower Health taps Dr. Ann Blakenhorn as vice president of nursing

West Reading, Pa.-based Tower Health has named Ann Blakenhorn, DNP, RN, vice president of nursing clinical practice, education and patient safety, the health system said Aug. 12. Dr. Blankenhorn is the former chief nursing officer at the health system's Pottstown (Pa.) Hospital. Prior to that, she was the senior director...
Facebook tracker compromised PHI of 1.3M Novant Health patients

Novant Health notified patients Aug. 12 that their protected health information may have been improperly disclosed because of a Facebook tracking tool used in a May 2020 marketing campaign. In May, Novant Health launched a promotional campaign involving Facebook advertisements and a Meta tracking pixel which was placed on the...
Community health centers rake in big profits

In addition to receiving government grants and higher reimbursement from Medicare and Medicaid, many community health centers had profit margins of 20 percent or more in the last few years, Kaiser Health News reported Aug. 15. In 2021, the federal government gave over $6 billion in grants to 1,375 privately...
Outlook 'deteriorating' for nonprofit hospitals, Fitch says

Citing more severe than expected macro headwinds, Fitch revised its sector outlook for nonprofit hospitals and health systems to "deteriorating" Aug. 16. Nonprofit hospitals have been hamstrung by labor and broader macro inflationary pressures that "are rendering the sector even more vulnerable to future stress," Fitch senior director Kevin Holloran said in an Aug. 16 news release. Investment losses have also contributed to a rockier 2022 than anticipated, and operating metrics are down significantly compared to last year.
10 providers seeking RCM talent

Ten hospitals or health systems recently posted job listings seeking revenue cycle management expertise. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. 1. Beacon Health System, based in South Bend, Ind., seeks a director of revenue cycle. 2. Beth Israel Lahey Health, based in...
Kaiser mental health workers to begin strike

Members of the National Union of Healthcare Workers are set to begin an open-ended strike Aug. 15 at Kaiser Permanente facilities in California. The union represents more than 4,000 Kaiser mental health clinicians, and more than 2,000 unionized psychologists, therapists, chemical dependency counselors and social workers in Northern California are expected to participate in the strike, according to an Aug. 14 news release shared with Becker's. The National Union of Healthcare Workers has about 16,000 members total in California and Hawaii.
Northern Arizona Healthcare CEO steps down

Florence Spyrow, MSN, has stepped down as president and CEO of Flagstaff-based Northern Arizona Healthcare. Josh Tinkle, COO of the health system, has been named acting CEO, effective immediately, according to an Aug. 12 news release. "We are grateful for the many years of service to the system and wish...
Rite Aid partners with WellSpan Health

Rite Aid will team up with WellSpan Health, an eight-hospital system with locations scattered across Pennsylvania and Maryland, to weave the two organizations' priorities together and improve health outcomes of patients. York, Pa.-based WellSpan will collaborate with the retail pharmacy chain to "increase immunizations, strengthen medication adherence" and increase health...
Digital health company raises $67.5M through debt financing agreement

Digital health company UpHealth has reached a debt financing agreement worth $67.5 million through a sale of variable rate convertible notes due Dec. 15, 2025. The notes can be converted into UpHealth common stock at a price of $1.75 per share. Holders of these notes are free to convert them into UpHealth stock at any time, according to the Aug. 15 UpHealth news release.
The challenges of launching new marketing initiatives

From tracking performance metrics to making sure frontline workers are included in the creation of projects, Becker's spoke to three health system marketing leaders to discuss the challenges they face when launching a new marketing initiative. Editor's note: Responses have been lightly edited for clarity. Amy Stevens. Vice president of...
