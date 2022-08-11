Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police Refuse To Look For Missing 4-Year-Old Boy Abducted During Assault They Say Just "Ran Away"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedMenlo Park, CA
Cigarette Butts Are Toxic Waste, Berkeley Experts SayThomas SmithBerkeley, CA
Judge: Walgreens substantially contributed to the opioid epidemic in San Franciscohoustonstringer_comSan Francisco, CA
Toys “R” Us shops are opening across California inside some Macy’s storesJosue TorresCalifornia State
Beloved San Francisco diner closes after 20 yearsJosue TorresSan Francisco, CA
Related
beckershospitalreview.com
Longer Paxlovid course needed to prevent rebounds, experts say
Health experts are questioning the length of Pfizer's antiviral treatment, as COVID-19 rebounds seem to exceed "rare" status, according to Time. Paxlovid is a five-day, two-drug regimen intended for those at high-risk for severe COVID-19, such as older populations and immunocompromised people. When the FDA approved it in December, Pfizer said rebounds — when a person takes Paxlovid, tests negative, then tests positive for COVID-19 again — happened among 1 to 2 percent of its study participants.
beckershospitalreview.com
CDC to regain control of hospital pandemic data despite criticism
TeleTracking Technologies has gathered and reported COVID-19 hospitalization data since the early days of the pandemic in 2020, but that responsibility will return to the CDC later this year, Bloomberg reported Aug. 12. TeleTracking's contract with the federal government expires Dec. 31, and the U.S. does not plan to renew....
beckershospitalreview.com
How the dismissal of Roe affects pregnancy products
After Roe v. Wade was overturned in June, access to some drugs and pharmacy products related to pregnancy, such as condoms, has been strained, and some pharmacies are scrambling to provide healthcare without breaking laws. The Supreme Court's landmark decision sent shockwaves across the healthcare industry, and health systems and...
beckershospitalreview.com
Pfizer's antiviral drug could result in 'Paxlovid mouth'
Paxlovid, Pfizer's popular antiviral drug treatment, is leaving a sour taste in people's mouths, The Wall Street Journal reported Aug. 16. One of the most common side effects of Paxlovid — which is administered at home for five days, twice a day — is a mild taste disorder. In clinical trials, about 6 percent of patients experienced dysgeusia, and less than 1 percent in the placebo group experienced it.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
beckershospitalreview.com
Healthcare staff info accidentally exposed by education firm
The contact information of hundreds of healthcare professionals was left inadvertently exposed by education company PlatformQ. The data leak was first reported Aug 5. by cybersecurity researcher VPN Overview as affecting nearly 100,000 healthcare staffers. But a PlatformQ spokesperson disputed the number of providers affected, that personal phone numbers may have been revealed, and that it was part of a marketing effort for a prescription drug.
beckershospitalreview.com
Study finds regard for patients' do-not-resuscitate wishes differ across cardiology programs
Researchers found only 26 percent of cardiology programs have formal policies governing physicians' regard for patients' do-not-resuscitate wishes, a study published Aug. 10 in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society found. The study interviewed transcatheter aortic valve replacement coordinators at 52 programs across Washington and California. Seventy-eight percent of...
beckershospitalreview.com
Delayed patient care driving 'unsustainable financial challenges' for hospitals, report says
Deferred care due to the COVID-19 pandemic has led to increased patient acuity and driven "unsustainable financial challenges," according to an August 15 report from the American Hospital Association. "Hospitals need additional federal support to address these financial challenges and advance the health of their patients and communities," the group...
beckershospitalreview.com
Digital pharmacy Truepill cuts 14% of staff in another round of layoffs
Truepill has reduced its global workforce by 14 percent in another round of job cuts for the digital pharmacy, a spokesperson told Becker's. The company had previously let go of 15 percent of its staff in June, with CEO Sid Viswanathan saying at that time that "the markets have shifted, and we must adapt."
IN THIS ARTICLE
beckershospitalreview.com
In a few months, anyone can buy a hearing aid
Five years after the Over-the-Counter Hearing Aid Act was signed into law, hearing aids will soon be available to people online and on store shelves regardless of a medical appointment, according to the FDA. The act passed in 2017 but didn't come into effect until after President Joe Biden signed...
beckershospitalreview.com
Few cancer centers comply with price transparency law, analysis finds
Out of 63 National Cancer Institute-designated cancer centers in the U.S., only one-third are fully compliant with federal price transparency rules, according to an Aug. 10 analysis published in JAMA Surgery. The federal rule took effect Jan. 1, 2021, and requires hospitals to disclose five types of standard charges for...
beckershospitalreview.com
Walgreens scoops services from 80+ grocery chain pharmacies
Save Mart, a grocery store chain concentrated in California and Nevada, plans to shutter its 89 pharmacies and move its services to Walgreens Aug. 16, according to the Reno Gazette Journal and the Union Democrat. The company, which operates in store names including Save Mart, Lucky California and FoodMaxx, was...
beckershospitalreview.com
Pfizer CEO tests positive for COVID-19
Pfizer Chairman and CEO Albert Bourla, PhD, has tested positive for COVID-19, the executive said in an Aug. 15 statement on the company's website. Dr. Bourla, who is fully vaccinated and boosted, said he's experiencing mild symptoms. He is isolating and started a course of Pfizer's antiviral treatment Paxlovid. "I...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
beckershospitalreview.com
Where 7 hospitals have been spending their innovation dollars
Innovation might be a buzzword in healthcare nowadays, but hospitals and health systems are making large investments in tech and spinoff companies. Here are six innovation projects from the last two months:. 1. Pittsburgh-based UPMC Enterprises was part of a $12.5 million series A-1 funding round Aug. 11 for Abridge,...
beckershospitalreview.com
Oregon seeks 'significant' funding for hospitals
The Lake Oswego-based Oregon Association of Hospitals and Health Systems, a trade organization for the 62 hospitals in Oregon, says hospitals require assistance from state legislators, the Oregon Capital Chronicle reported Aug. 15. According to the report, a hospital capacity crisis is playing out in crowded emergency rooms around the...
beckershospitalreview.com
Waning immunity, not BA.5, fueling most COVID-19 reinfections, data suggests
Around 98 percent of COVID-19 reinfections are occurring in patients previously infected with the virus more than 90 days ago, suggesting that waning immunity — rather than highly transmissible variants — is propelling the uptick, according to Helix, a lab that helps the CDC with viral surveillance. Epidemiologists...
beckershospitalreview.com
C. auris growing more drug-resistant, experts say
Infections caused by the fungi Candida auris and Aspergillus are becoming harder to treat with medication, experts told NBC News in an Aug. 13 report. The fungi are becoming more resistant to the class of drugs, known as azoles, frequently used to treat infections. There is now growing concern among health experts that current treatments could stop working before new ones are available.
beckershospitalreview.com
5 systems seeking post-acute care talent
Below are five hospitals, health systems or hospital operators that have recently posted job listings seeking post-acute care talent. Editor's note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. 1. Cardinal Health, based in Dublin, Ohio, is seeking a senior consultant for clinical operations in...
beckershospitalreview.com
Physicians see uptick in patients wanting tubes tied post-Roe
More patients across the U.S. are seeking tubal sterilization in light of the Supreme Court's June 24 decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, The Washington Post reported Aug. 15. Dawn Bingham, MD, an OBGYN in Columbia, S.C., told the Post she has seen a spike of patients "calling around finding out who will do this for them, particularly as fast as possible."
beckershospitalreview.com
United Health Centers says patient data was stolen
United Health Centers of the San Joaquin Valley is notifying patients of an encryption-related data breach in which documents with personal and medical information were stolen, it said in an Aug. 12 letter on its website. In August 2021, the California community health center experienced technical difficulties and computer disruptions...
beckershospitalreview.com
COVID-19 hospitalization plateau to last through August, forecast suggests
COVID-19 hospitalizations appear to be plateauing nationwide, a trend that will likely continue through the end of the month, CDC forecasting suggests. The nation's seven-day average of new hospital admissions was 5,792 as of Aug. 12, down from 6,099 a week prior, CDC data shows. During last winter's omicron surge, this figure topped 20,000.
Comments / 0