Wheeling Central Catholic set to welcome largest incoming class in more than a decade
WHEELING, W.Va. — Schools are gearing up to invite hundreds of students back into their buildings, and Wheeling Central Catholic High School is ready to go. Aug. 24 is the official start date for WCC. This year will be the biggest incoming class in almost 15 years. "We are...
Jefferson County Fair celebrates 151 years
Jefferson County, OH — The 2022 Jefferson County Fair is underway and celebrating 151 years. This years motto: Bright lights, country nights, the best of both worlds." "It's a big fair," Jefferson County Commissioner Thomas Graham. "It's voted one of the best in the state of Ohio. It's gotten awards. The fair team does a remarkable job. We have over 10,000 people that come through the gates in a week."
Jefferson County Health Board recommends no masks for students
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Masks have been a controversial topic of discussion. Now, they're seemingly going away. And with the new school year on the horizon, the Jefferson County Health Board is taking a stance on masking in schools. "I proposed that the Board of Health take a stand...
21st Heritage Music Blues Fest held in Wheeling
Ohio County, WV — The 21st Heritage Music Blues Fest kicked off this weekend. Promoted as a weekend of award-winning blues. The festival features two stages -- a main stage with blues music award winners and up-and-coming IBC solo/duo and band winning acts. With a second stage dedicated to local and regional artists from W.Va, OH, PA and MD.
Jefferson County Fair underway
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — The Jefferson County Fair is under way at Friendship Park near Smithfield. Opening ceremonies are set for 5 p.m. Monday. The Groom and Clean Contest took place was held over the weekend, along with the open horse show. Jefferson County Agriculture Society Treasurer Debbie Hukill...
Josh Merriman Foundation golf outing returns
Steubenville, OH — The 5th annual Josh Merriman Golf Outing has returned to the Steubenville Country Club to celebrate Josh and raise money for mental health awareness. “We have 51 teams out here supporting mental health awareness and concussion awareness." said Michael Barber. "Just having a good time and...
89th annual Mahrajan Lebanese Festival has returned
Ohio County, WV — The 89th annual Mahrajan Lebanese Festival has returned to Oglebay park. "This is one day we've been waiting for years and years," said pastor Monsignor Bakhos. "After 2 years of covid, everybody likes to go out.. and look how the crowd is today." Our lady...
Bethlehem Apostolic Temple holds Stuff-a-Bus event
Ohio County, WV — In preparation for the upcoming school year the Bethlehem Apostolic Temple held a Stuff-a-Bus event Saturday. This event part of the Adopt-a-Student program where supplies will be given out prior to the start of school and throughout the year. Donations of various school supplies were...
2nd annual Dog Days returns to Wheeling
Wheeling, W.Va — The second annual 'Dog Days' took place in Wheeling at Kruger Street Toy and Train Museum. The event hosted dogs and their trainers to come and do agility and scent presentations. The dogs also put on a square dance. The cost of the activities was a...
Over 30 soccer teams participate in Janice Pepe Brooke Classic
Brooke County, WV — Brooke High School is the soccer center of the summer as over 30 teams between boys and girls play each other in the ninth annual Janice Pepe Brooke Classic. It's a small showcase of all the teams throughout the tri state area. so they get...
2022 Indian Creek Redskins
WINTERSVILLE, Ohio — Schedule. (all times 7 p.m. unless noted) Coaching History: Indian Creek (head coach, 20th season); assistant coach at Indian Creek, Harrison Central, Steubenville Catholic Central, Akron Hoban. Overall Record: 113-82 Record at Current School: 113-82 Family Information: Wife: Tiffany; Son: Zachary; Daughter: Chelsea. Hobbies: Outdoor work.
2022 Brooke Bruins
WELLSBURG, W.Va. — Schedule. (all times 7:30 p.m. unless noted) Sept. 9: at University, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 16: North Marion, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 14: John Marshall, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 21: Wheeling Park, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 28: Weir, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 4: at Preston. *on WTOV9. Coaches Corner. Head Coach:...
Marshall County Commission helping businesses with lost revenue due to COVID
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. — The Marshall County Commission took action Tuesday on the first round of its American Rescue Plan Act funding or ARPA Loss Revenue Grant Program. This program provides ARPA money to Marshall County businesses that saw a 20% or more loss of revenue through COVID-19. Thirty...
Hancock County Board of Education comes to agreement with greivant
HANCOCK COUNTY, WV — The Hancock County Board of Education came to an agreement over a grievance that was pending against the board. The announcement came from the board following a four-hour long executive session, which it began around 6:30 p.m. and concluded just after 10:30 p.m. on Monday evening.
Mead Township operations have new home
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — Mead Township in Belmont County is moving township operations to a new location. The building that currently houses township meetings and records is more than 100 years old and has begun to deteriorate beyond repair. After final investment decisions were put on hold for PTT...
Broadway at the Capitol slate announced
WHEELING, W.Va. — The new season of Broadway at the Capitol, presented by Bordas & Bordas, has been announced. Shows at the venerable downtown Wheeling entertainment location begin Dec. 9 with Mannheim Steamroller Christmas. Then, on Feb. 7, Anastasia will take the stage. The rest of the schedule includes...
Thomas resigns from St. Clairsville Council after pleading guilty
ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio — Mark Thomas has resigned his position on St. Clairsville Council after pleading guilty to mail fraud Monday. Thomas, a former attorney who also formerly served on the Belmont County Commission, was elected as St. Clairsville’s 3rd Ward council representative last fall after running unopposed.
Man charged in crash at Monroe County senior living apartment
MONROE COUNTY, Ohio — Monroe County Prosecutor James Peters has charged Heber Dougherty, 81, of Monroe Manor in Woodsfield, with two counts of negligent vehicular manslaughter. Woodsfield Police Chief Corey Jones said that's in connection with a crash that saw a vehicle plow into the side of a Monroe...
Paving work to commence in Woodsdale section of Wheeling
WHEELING, W.Va. — In the ongoing efforts to update infrastructure in the city of Wheeling - a new series of paving projects are taking place in Woodsdale. No Parking cones are placed for people to be aware not to leave vehicles on the streets they will be paving. The...
2022 Claymont Mustangs
URICHSVILLE, Ohio — Schedule. (all times 7 p.m. unless noted) Coaching History: Claymont (head coach, 7th season, 2nd stint) Great Moment in Program History: 1992 playoff appearance. Biggest Rival: Indian Valley. Last Playoff Appearance: 1992. 2020 Record: 2-8 Conference/Class: IVC. Top Alumni: Brenton Whitman.
