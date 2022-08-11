Read full article on original website
Study finds that people at high risk for stroke can reduce their chances by making healthy lifestyle choicesB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
Pasadena father accused of brutally murdering his own newborn son back in 2020 is now in custodyhoustonstringer_comPasadena, TX
A store clerk may face charges after shooting and killing a man at a neighborhood corner store in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
A Houston Police Department Investigator allegedly documented the false recovery of missing 15-year-old girlSANAF NewsHouston, TX
Second Houston location of La La Land Kind Cafe coming to Montrose Collective
La La Land Kind Cafe is coming to the Montrose Collective development on Westheimer Road. (Courtesy La La Land Kind Cafe) The second Houston location of the coffee shop La La Land Kind Cafe will open in the Montrose Collective on Aug. 20 at 888 Westheimer Road, Ste. 106, Houston, company officials announced in an Aug. 16 press release.
Urban Bird Hot Chicken now open on Kirby Drive
The eatery specializes in Nashville-style hot chicken dishes that are cooked to order. (Courtesy Urban Bird Hot Chicken) A new location of Urban Bird Hot Chicken opened in late July north of Rice Village at 5404 Kirby Drive, Houston. The venue has two other locations in the Houston area: one in Katy and one in Cy-Fair.
Italian restaurant il Bracco opens Aug. 15 on Post Oak Boulevard in Houston
Il Bracco was a Dallas-based restaurant before expanding to Houston. (Rendering Courtesy il Bracco) Italian restaurant and bar il Bracco opened Aug. 15 at 1705 Post Oak Blvd., Ste. A, Houston. It is the second location of the restaurant for owners Robert Quick and Matt Gottlieb. “We hope our community...
Pelican Breakfast and Lunch Friendswood now open in Friendswood
This image is not a menu item from Pelican Breakfast and Lunch Friendswood. (Courtesy Pexels) Pelican Breakfast and Lunch Friendswood opened its doors on June 15 at 802 S. Friendswood Drive, Ste. 112, Friendswood. The original location is at 3142 E. NASA Parkway, Seabrook, and one other location is also...
Cypress brewery now latest to close amid Houston beer shake-ups
Dog-themed Wicked Boxer Brewing is calling it quits after nearly five years in business.
Construction begins on new Wendy's location in Porter
Construction has begun on a new Wendy's location at 23619 Hwy. 59, Porter, according to officials with the East Montgomery County Improvement District. (Courtesy East Montgomery County Improvement District) Construction has begun on a new Wendy's location at 23619 Hwy. 59, Porter, according to officials with the East Montgomery County...
tornadopix.com
Houston’s Highest Home Prices – From River Oaks to West U to Lake Conroe, These Huge Mansions Are Still Selling
TThe Houston Association of Realtors reported that July saw a fourth straight month of declines in home sales in every category except for the $500,000-$999,000 price range, which already saw a surprising 40.6 percent increase in sales. Sales in the million-dollar segment and above are down 11.6 percent, sliding toward pre-pandemic levels. But worry not for those clients who are used to astronomical commissions. Huge mansions continue to appeal to those with deep pockets.
10 businesses, renovations coming soon to Sugar Land, Missouri City
The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Canva) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to Sugar Land and Missouri City? The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
Thrillist
The 15 Best Happy Hour Deals in Houston
Houston is a big, big city with many, many bars and restaurants, so it’s certain you can find a pretty good drink at a pretty fair cost pretty much anywhere, anytime. But that doesn’t mean you should settle for run-of-the-mill chips and watered down margs for your next happy hour. You could strive for something more, incentives like whiskey smashes and chicharrones, cheap craft beers and local oysters, and live jams paired with boozed-up ranch waters, instead. Whether you’re grabbing drinks with your coworkers, friends, a first date, or your dog, here’s where to score the best HH deals in H-Town.
cw39.com
Nightly total closure of I-45 in The Woodlands begins Tuesday
THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KIAH) — TxDOT continues construction projects around Houston with a total closure of I-45 between The Woodlands Parkway and Rayford Road. Starting Tuesday, August 16, at 9 p.m. all southbound lanes will be shutdown and traffic will be diverted to the frontage road. Drivers will be able to reenter the freeway at the next available entrance ramp after Rayford Rd.
In-N-Out Burger construction nearing completion in The Woodlands
In-N-Out Burger is under construction on Lake Woodlands Drive. (Andrew Christman/Community Impact Newspaper) Construction is nearing completion on an In-N-Out Burger at 1717 Lake Woodlands Drive, The Woodlands. The building was anticipated to be completed Aug. 1. Mike Abbate, assistant vice president of real estate and development for In-N-Out, said a precise opening date was not available as of July 26.
Click2Houston.com
That porch 👀: Ranch living to the nines in Missouri City; See inside sprawling $2.3M estate
HOUSTON – A Missouri City estate with a pond on four acres of land is on the market for $2.3 million. The five-bedroom, four-bathroom home has a ton of space -- 5,601-square-feet of it -- but we’re all about the massive front porch and large outdoor living spaces. What a stunning porch. We’ll pull up a rocking chair there anytime.
Nauti Mike's celebrates their official grand opening.
Nauti Mike's is a local hangout, a place to escape - hosting 30 TVs, live music, good food, and some old-school vibes. Nauti Mike's is an escape from the norm. So, sail on in, relax on our patios, grab a bite, have a drink, and maybe even join in on a sing-a-long.
Jersey Mike’s to open on FM 1488 in Magnolia in 2023
Jersey Mike's Subs offers hot and cold sub sandwiches made with ingredients that include veggies, deli meats, sliced steak and tuna. (Courtesy Jersey Mike's Subs) Sub sandwich chain Jersey Mike's will open a Magnolia location on FM 1488 in June 2023, according to spokesperson Kyle Potvin, whose firm represents the restaurant.
realtynewsreport.com
Houston’s Tallest Apartment Opens
HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – Brava, the new 46-story multifamily community in downtown Houston, is the tallest residential tower in Houston. Hines, along with investment partners Cresset-Diversified QOZ Fund and Levy Family Partners, celebrated the grand opening of Brava last week. The Brava, 414 Milam at Preston,...
Kale & Kettle Cafe opens, offers takeout items in Montgomery
The peach berry salad has been one of the most popular items since the cafe opened Aug. 1. (Courtesy Kale & Kettle Cafe) Kale & Kettle Cafe opened Aug. 1 at 15865 Hwy. 105, Unit 3, Montgomery. Owner Heidi Smith said the takeout cafe offers fresh, plant-based options as well as options with meat. Meals also include gluten-free, dairy-free and vegan options as well. Weekly menus rotate and can be found on the business' Facebook page. Popular items include a chicken salad sandwich, an egg salad sandwich, a peach berry salad and wraps. The business is open 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Mon.-Thu. with plans to grow its hours. www.facebook.com/kaleandkettlecafe.
Residents from River Oaks condominium unsure when they'll be able to return amid structural concerns
Crews have been working to clean up the mess a flooding left at The Royalton at River Oaks, as well as evaluate the building for major structural problems.
fox26houston.com
Conroe family desperate for answers after 32-year-old man disappears returning from Austin road trip
CONROE, Texas - FOX 26 is dedicated to shedding a light on the thousands of missing people in the Greater Houston area. A Conroe family is desperate for answers after their loved one vanished on his way back from a road trip to Austin. 32-year-old Timothy Perez drove to Austin,...
Click2Houston.com
Buy groceries, get a physical: This Houston H-E-B location has a fully-functioning primary care clinic
HOUSTON – Snacks, check. Lunch, check. Physicals? Check!. Many Houston-area students are either already back in school or will head back to school this week. With this comes shopping and possibly an annual trip to the doctor for a physical. This year, students 12 and older will have a...
Jordan Loves James Jewelry boutique open in downtown Conroe
The boutique Jordan Loves James Jewelry, which is set up inside Switch Love Studio, opened July 24. (Courtesy Jordan Jackson) Editor's note: This story has been updated to correct the name of the boutique's host salon Switch Hair Studio. Also, Jordan Loves James Jewelry does not sell watches. The boutique...
