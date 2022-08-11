ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Urban Bird Hot Chicken now open on Kirby Drive

The eatery specializes in Nashville-style hot chicken dishes that are cooked to order. (Courtesy Urban Bird Hot Chicken) A new location of Urban Bird Hot Chicken opened in late July north of Rice Village at 5404 Kirby Drive, Houston. The venue has two other locations in the Houston area: one in Katy and one in Cy-Fair.
HOUSTON, TX
Construction begins on new Wendy's location in Porter

Construction has begun on a new Wendy's location at 23619 Hwy. 59, Porter, according to officials with the East Montgomery County Improvement District. (Courtesy East Montgomery County Improvement District) Construction has begun on a new Wendy's location at 23619 Hwy. 59, Porter, according to officials with the East Montgomery County...
PORTER, TX
Houston’s Highest Home Prices – From River Oaks to West U to Lake Conroe, These Huge Mansions Are Still Selling

TThe Houston Association of Realtors reported that July saw a fourth straight month of declines in home sales in every category except for the $500,000-$999,000 price range, which already saw a surprising 40.6 percent increase in sales. Sales in the million-dollar segment and above are down 11.6 percent, sliding toward pre-pandemic levels. But worry not for those clients who are used to astronomical commissions. Huge mansions continue to appeal to those with deep pockets.
HOUSTON, TX
10 businesses, renovations coming soon to Sugar Land, Missouri City

The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Canva) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to Sugar Land and Missouri City? The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
MISSOURI CITY, TX
The 15 Best Happy Hour Deals in Houston

Houston is a big, big city with many, many bars and restaurants, so it’s certain you can find a pretty good drink at a pretty fair cost pretty much anywhere, anytime. But that doesn’t mean you should settle for run-of-the-mill chips and watered down margs for your next happy hour. You could strive for something more, incentives like whiskey smashes and chicharrones, cheap craft beers and local oysters, and live jams paired with boozed-up ranch waters, instead. Whether you’re grabbing drinks with your coworkers, friends, a first date, or your dog, here’s where to score the best HH deals in H-Town.
HOUSTON, TX
Nightly total closure of I-45 in The Woodlands begins Tuesday

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KIAH) — TxDOT continues construction projects around Houston with a total closure of I-45 between The Woodlands Parkway and Rayford Road. Starting Tuesday, August 16, at 9 p.m. all southbound lanes will be shutdown and traffic will be diverted to the frontage road. Drivers will be able to reenter the freeway at the next available entrance ramp after Rayford Rd.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
In-N-Out Burger construction nearing completion in The Woodlands

In-N-Out Burger is under construction on Lake Woodlands Drive. (Andrew Christman/Community Impact Newspaper) Construction is nearing completion on an In-N-Out Burger at 1717 Lake Woodlands Drive, The Woodlands. The building was anticipated to be completed Aug. 1. Mike Abbate, assistant vice president of real estate and development for In-N-Out, said a precise opening date was not available as of July 26.
Houston’s Tallest Apartment Opens

HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – Brava, the new 46-story multifamily community in downtown Houston, is the tallest residential tower in Houston. Hines, along with investment partners Cresset-Diversified QOZ Fund and Levy Family Partners, celebrated the grand opening of Brava last week. The Brava, 414 Milam at Preston,...
HOUSTON, TX
Kale & Kettle Cafe opens, offers takeout items in Montgomery

The peach berry salad has been one of the most popular items since the cafe opened Aug. 1. (Courtesy Kale & Kettle Cafe) Kale & Kettle Cafe opened Aug. 1 at 15865 Hwy. 105, Unit 3, Montgomery. Owner Heidi Smith said the takeout cafe offers fresh, plant-based options as well as options with meat. Meals also include gluten-free, dairy-free and vegan options as well. Weekly menus rotate and can be found on the business' Facebook page. Popular items include a chicken salad sandwich, an egg salad sandwich, a peach berry salad and wraps. The business is open 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Mon.-Thu. with plans to grow its hours. www.facebook.com/kaleandkettlecafe.
MONTGOMERY, TX
