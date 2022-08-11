ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duval County, FL

News4Jax.com

Bus driver shortage causes hours-long delays on first day of school in Duval County

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Duval County’s Superintendent, Dr. Diana Greene, is asking families for patience after dozens of buses were late on the first day of school Monday. Greene said the delays – like what families saw Monday – are pretty typical for the first days and weeks of the school year. News4Jax monitored those delays before and after school was in session.
floridapolitics.com

Duval School Board member rejects Moms for Liberty-linked ‘smear’ campaign

'Intended to deflect from my opponent's radical and extreme politics.'. Elizabeth Andersen, a member of the Duval County School Board, rejects accusations of racism as being willful misinterpretation, after comments from a candidate forum in the spring were published this weekend on a national conservative blog. Andersen’s take, offered Sunday...
News4Jax.com

UNF poll: Fried leads Crist in Democratic governor’s primary; cost of living a top concern of Florida voters

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A new poll conducted by the Public Option Research Lab (PORL) at the University of North Florida finds gubernatorial candidate Nikki Fried, Florida’s agriculture commissioner, ahead of former Gov. Charlie Crist in the Democratic primary -- but still seven points behind Republican incumbent Gov. Ron DeSantis in a race among registered voters.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Kiyan Michael, backed by Ron DeSantis, finding traction in HD 16 race

Fundraising slows for Lake Ray, Chet Stokes as donors find Michael late. Kiyan Michael lagged far behind her two opponents in the House District 16 race in terms of fundraising, until Gov. Ron DeSantis endorsed her last month. Headed into the homestretch of the campaign, Michael is find tractioning with...
News4Jax.com

Pickup sideswipes school bus in Duval County, takes off: FHP

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A pickup truck struck a school bus in Duval County on Tuesday morning and then took off, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said it happened around 6:15 a.m. on the Interstate 295 northbound ramp to Old St. Augustine Road. According to FHP, a pickup...
