Read full article on original website
Related
News4Jax.com
Teacher shortage: Nearly 400 teacher vacancies in Duval County as school begins Monday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Duval County School District has nearly 400 classroom teacher vacancies heading into the first day of school. In addition to that, educators are in tears over the struggle to pay their bills. Duval County Public Schools shared a series of videos over summer break explaining...
Duval Schools start the school year with nearly 400 vacant teacher positions
DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. — The first day of school in Duval County is starting with almost 400 vacant teaching positions. As students head back to school, parents and teachers can go vote early on a referendum from the school board that's part of a strategy to address the vacancies. The referendum would increase property taxes and that money would go toward teacher salaries.
News4Jax.com
Duval School Board approves fitting high schools with metal detectors
DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. – Duval County Public Schools leaders met Tuesday afternoon to discuss a multi-million dollar proposal to purchase and install weapons detectors in all district high schools. The board gave a thumbs up to the proposal -- and the detectors could be installed and operative within the...
News4Jax.com
Bus driver shortage causes hours-long delays on first day of school in Duval County
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Duval County’s Superintendent, Dr. Diana Greene, is asking families for patience after dozens of buses were late on the first day of school Monday. Greene said the delays – like what families saw Monday – are pretty typical for the first days and weeks of the school year. News4Jax monitored those delays before and after school was in session.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Multiple school bus routes in Duval County delayed by over an hour
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous report) Duval County Schools began classes this week and the first hurdle kids will face is potentially a longer ride to school. It’s something that Superintendent Dr. Diana Greene says unfortunately is not new just for this year. You...
News4Jax.com
Keeping students safe: Here’s how DCPS is spending money from half-cent sales tax
DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. – With Duval County residents being asked to support another type of tax increase, this one to improve teacher pay, News4JAX is looking into what the school district has been doing with money from its last tax increase. In November 2020, voters approved a half-cent sales...
News4Jax.com
Addressing school safety: Duval school police, staff underwent training ahead of new school year
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s a new school year and there’s a new focus on school security – particularly after last spring’s deadly mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Texas. Nineteen students and two teachers were killed in the attack – which ignited reevaluations of schools across the country.
'I apologize and ask for your patience:' Duval Superintendent says district working to improve bus delays
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Duval County Public Schools hosted a back-to-school news conference Monday afternoon following the first day of classes. Superintendent Dr. Diana Greene explained that she considers the first day back a success despite transportation delays. "We had a great first day," said Greene. "It was so exciting...
RELATED PEOPLE
floridapolitics.com
Duval School Board member rejects Moms for Liberty-linked ‘smear’ campaign
'Intended to deflect from my opponent's radical and extreme politics.'. Elizabeth Andersen, a member of the Duval County School Board, rejects accusations of racism as being willful misinterpretation, after comments from a candidate forum in the spring were published this weekend on a national conservative blog. Andersen’s take, offered Sunday...
News4Jax.com
Local police union calls for JSO to address staffing issues at Duval County jail
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) is calling on the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office to address staffing shortages in the Duval County jail. The FOP President Randy Reeves said staffing has been a problem for the last few years and it’s only been getting worse....
News4Jax.com
UNF poll: Fried leads Crist in Democratic governor’s primary; cost of living a top concern of Florida voters
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A new poll conducted by the Public Option Research Lab (PORL) at the University of North Florida finds gubernatorial candidate Nikki Fried, Florida’s agriculture commissioner, ahead of former Gov. Charlie Crist in the Democratic primary -- but still seven points behind Republican incumbent Gov. Ron DeSantis in a race among registered voters.
News4Jax.com
All-clear given after suspicious package found near Duval County Public School District office
DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO) cleared a scene near the Duval County Public School (DCPS) District headquarters Monday morning -- giving the “ok” for workers to enter the building -- after a suspicious package was found in the area. “An “all clear”...
IN THIS ARTICLE
News4Jax.com
New guidelines: Here’s how Duval County schools are handling COVID
DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. – The Pandemic is not over, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) wants to move to a point where COVID-19 no longer severely disrupts our daily lives. The CDC rolled out several new guidelines last week involving schools. First, students and staff who...
Action News Jax’s Ben Becker uncovers hundreds in projected new charges to your JEA electric bill
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — I pushed JEA for answers morning, noon and night the past couple of days and got even more answers, amplifications and clarifications about what everyone wants to know -- how much more can I expect my bill to go up?. The answer: Quite a bit. >>>...
News4Jax.com
Goals, ambitions: College top of mind as Ribault High School seniors return to class
DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. – Duval County students are now back in the classroom. That includes the roughly 1,500 students enrolled at Ribault High School in Northwest Jacksonville. Aiyana Jennings, Miss Ribault High School 2022-2023, stood out on Monday. As Miss Ribault, Aiyana told News4JAX her goal was to help the new students.
floridapolitics.com
Kiyan Michael, backed by Ron DeSantis, finding traction in HD 16 race
Fundraising slows for Lake Ray, Chet Stokes as donors find Michael late. Kiyan Michael lagged far behind her two opponents in the House District 16 race in terms of fundraising, until Gov. Ron DeSantis endorsed her last month. Headed into the homestretch of the campaign, Michael is find tractioning with...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News4Jax.com
Duval parents excited as school begins on Monday. These students? Not so much
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Monday is the first day of school for public students in Duval County. There was a back-to-school event Sunday afternoon to help kids get ready for the school year. About 200 backpacks were given away and parents were especially excited to send their children off this...
News4Jax.com
UNF is trying to work with students who need housing before semester starts
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The University of North Florida is now working with students who need housing for the fall semester. We told you Monday that UNF has a waitlist of nearly 300 people hoping for on-campus housing with the start of classes less than a week away. The university...
News4Jax.com
Ukrainian refugee children start school, attend classes in Northeast Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A new school year means change. But for some, those changes are more than just moving up a grade. Students and families who fled Ukraine are now also going to class right here in Northeast Florida. Catholic Charities Jacksonville works with these families -- finding them...
News4Jax.com
Pickup sideswipes school bus in Duval County, takes off: FHP
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A pickup truck struck a school bus in Duval County on Tuesday morning and then took off, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said it happened around 6:15 a.m. on the Interstate 295 northbound ramp to Old St. Augustine Road. According to FHP, a pickup...
Comments / 0