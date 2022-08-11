Mildred Louise (Martin Kempf O’Brian) Moore, 95, of Marshall, MO, died Friday, August 12, 2022, at Big Bend Retreat in Slater, MO. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at St. Peter Catholic Church, with Fr. Francis Doyle and Fr. Kevin Gormley officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Wednesday at the church. Burial will be in Ridge Park Cemetery in Marshall. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Peter Catholic Church, Birth Right or Fitzgibbon-Mary Montgomery Hospice in care of Campbell-Lewis Funeral Home.

MARSHALL, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO