Read full article on original website
Related
kmmo.com
MARSHALL CITY COUNCIL DISCUSSES POTENTIAL SANITATION RATE CHANGES
During his report at the Marshall City Council meeting on Monday, August 15, councilman Dan Brandt discussed potential changes to sanitation rates. Brandt said rate changes are dependent on many factors. City Administrator J.D Kehrman gave an estimate on when the new system will be implemented. Councilman Tim Reeder stated...
kmmo.com
TAX LEVY HEARING SCHEDULED AT MARSHALL CITY COUNCIL MEETING
A public hearing is scheduled for the meeting of the Marshall City Council on Monday, August 15. The council is holding a public hearing to hear comments or concerns regarding the 2022-2023 Tax Levy. There are also several ordinances on the agenda for the council. You can view the entire...
kmmo.com
MARSHALL CITY COUNCIL APPROVES ORDINANCE FOR TAXATION ON PROPERTY FOR THE YEAR 2022
The Marshall City Council approved the first and second readings of an ordinance for taxation on city property Monday, August 15. The ordinance was broken up into several different sections detailing the purpose of various levies. Section one of the ordinance was the sum of .5901 cents per hundred dollars...
939theeagle.com
Veteran Columbia city councilman unseated this month expresses concern about council discourse
Columbia’s mayor and city manager presented several gifts to outgoing third ward city councilman Karl Skala on Saturday. Mr. Skala was unseated in this month’s runoff election by activist Roy Lovelady. The former mayor pro tem delivered a farewell address in the council chamber, saying he’s proud of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kmmo.com
MARSHALL CITY COUNCIL HEARS REPORT ON FIRE TRUCK REPAIRS
The Marshall City Council heard a report from Fire Chief Sheldon Kerksiek on repairs to fire engine number four during its meeting on Monday, August 15 . According to Kerksiek, the fan in the turbocharger disintegrated and the wiring harness was rubbing dangerously causing the possibility of a short. Kerksiek...
Blue Springs City Council votes down proposed gated community
Leaders in Blue Springs voted down a huge housing development on Monday night. Going into Monday's city council meeting, a two-thirds vote was required to re-zone a piece of land.
Vaccinations required for Mid-Missouri students before returning to school
Health officials with MU Health Care are reminding parents across Missouri to vaccinate their children, before returning to the classroom. The post Vaccinations required for Mid-Missouri students before returning to school appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Gov. Parson appoints former Columbia mayor to state commission
Gov. Mike Parson announced the former Columbia mayor and another man were appointed to the State Highways and Transportation Commission. The post Gov. Parson appoints former Columbia mayor to state commission appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kmmo.com
JOHNSON COUNTY CENTRAL DISPATCH IS SEARCHING FOR MISSING JUVENILE
Johnson County Central Dispatch is asking for help from the public in locating a 16-year-old boy. According to a release, Ronaldo Ramirez was last seen wearing a green shirt and jeans with a red hat. Ramirez has both ears pierced and does not speak English. Ramirez is described as a...
kchi.com
Carrollton Resident Takes Grand Champion At Missouri State Fair
A Carrollton resident took Grand Champion in the Missouri State Fair Bacon competition. The Grand Champion was shown by Grant Owen, son of Laura and Abe Owen of Carrollton. He is a member of the Bosworth Fireballs 4-H Club. His bacon weighed in at 9.16 pounds.
Have You Met Our 2022 Missouri State Fair Queen? Meet Elsie
Opening Day of the Missouri State Fair is in the books. From my time there, it looked like a big success. And congratulations are in order. One of the opening day events was the crowning of our 2022 Missouri State Fair Queen. A northeast Missouri native has earned the title.
Morgan County woman charged with exploiting disabled neighbor
A Morgan County woman was charged Monday with taking advantage of her neighbor, a double amputee with memory problems. The post Morgan County woman charged with exploiting disabled neighbor appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Man charged in Boone County with trying to get explicit photos of girl
A 33-year-old man was charged over the weekend with attempted child enticement in Boone County. The post Man charged in Boone County with trying to get explicit photos of girl appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KCTV 5
Blue Springs man charged in connection with riot at US Capitol will be first from state to go to trial
BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) - John G. Todd of Blue Springs will be the first Missouri resident charged in connection with the riot at the U.S. Capitol to officially have a trial. The trial will begin on Nov. 14, 2022. It is expected to last five days, according to online court records.
kmmo.com
TWO SEDALIA RESIDENTS CHARGED WITH FELONIES DUE IN COURT
Two Sedalia residents charged with felonies after authorities conducted a well-being check on a toddler are due in court. A release from Pettis County Sheriff Brad Anders says on June 21, his office conducted a well-being check on a 3-year-old child who reportedly had received burns to his legs. During the subsequent investigation, it was learned the child had received the burns on June 12, 2022.
kmmo.com
TIPTON MAN CHARGED WITH FELONY IN PETTIS COUNTY
According to court documents a Tipton man has been charged with felony burglary Sedalia. A warrant was issued in Pettis County for Mark A Brookfelt on August, 11 . Brookfelt was observed taking $105.82 worth of merchandise from Menard’s in Sedalia and concealing the items in his bag without attempting to pay for them.
kmmo.com
MILDRED LOUISE MOORE
Mildred Louise (Martin Kempf O’Brian) Moore, 95, of Marshall, MO, died Friday, August 12, 2022, at Big Bend Retreat in Slater, MO. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at St. Peter Catholic Church, with Fr. Francis Doyle and Fr. Kevin Gormley officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Wednesday at the church. Burial will be in Ridge Park Cemetery in Marshall. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Peter Catholic Church, Birth Right or Fitzgibbon-Mary Montgomery Hospice in care of Campbell-Lewis Funeral Home.
kmmo.com
HIT AND RUN ACCIDENT INJURES JUVENILE
A juvenile was moderately injured on a bicycle during a hit-and-run accident in Johnson County on Monday, August 15. According to a release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred when a 13-year-old juvenile was crossing the highway and was struck by a vehicle, which proceeded to leave the scene.
kmmo.com
CLYDESDALES MAKING A STOP IN MARSHALL
County Distributing CO. and KMMO are bringing the Budweiser Clydesdales to Marshall. The Clydesdales are scheduled to make an appearance on the Marshall Square at 6 p.m. Tuesday, August 16, before appearing at the Missouri State Fair later in the week. The Clydesdales have several unique traits. Clydesdale Hitch Driver...
kmmo.com
SPIRE MISSOURI WEST CUSTOMERS TO SEE CHANGE IN NATURAL GAS RATES
Spire Missouri natural gas customers will see rates change under a filing that is scheduled to take effect on September 1, 2022. A news release says the change reflects an adjustment to the Weather Normalization Adjustment Rider (WNAR), which authorizes rate adjustments based on weather variations. The purpose of the WNAR tariff is to adjust revenues, either positive or negative, for differences between actual heating degree days and normal heating degree days.
Comments / 1