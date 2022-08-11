ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MARSHALL CITY COUNCIL DISCUSSES POTENTIAL SANITATION RATE CHANGES

During his report at the Marshall City Council meeting on Monday, August 15, councilman Dan Brandt discussed potential changes to sanitation rates. Brandt said rate changes are dependent on many factors. City Administrator J.D Kehrman gave an estimate on when the new system will be implemented. Councilman Tim Reeder stated...
MARSHALL, MO
TAX LEVY HEARING SCHEDULED AT MARSHALL CITY COUNCIL MEETING

A public hearing is scheduled for the meeting of the Marshall City Council on Monday, August 15. The council is holding a public hearing to hear comments or concerns regarding the 2022-2023 Tax Levy. There are also several ordinances on the agenda for the council. You can view the entire...
MARSHALL, MO
MARSHALL CITY COUNCIL HEARS REPORT ON FIRE TRUCK REPAIRS

The Marshall City Council heard a report from Fire Chief Sheldon Kerksiek on repairs to fire engine number four during its meeting on Monday, August 15 . According to Kerksiek, the fan in the turbocharger disintegrated and the wiring harness was rubbing dangerously causing the possibility of a short. Kerksiek...
MARSHALL, MO
Carrollton Resident Takes Grand Champion At Missouri State Fair

A Carrollton resident took Grand Champion in the Missouri State Fair Bacon competition. The Grand Champion was shown by Grant Owen, son of Laura and Abe Owen of Carrollton. He is a member of the Bosworth Fireballs 4-H Club. His bacon weighed in at 9.16 pounds.
TWO SEDALIA RESIDENTS CHARGED WITH FELONIES DUE IN COURT

Two Sedalia residents charged with felonies after authorities conducted a well-being check on a toddler are due in court. A release from Pettis County Sheriff Brad Anders says on June 21, his office conducted a well-being check on a 3-year-old child who reportedly had received burns to his legs. During the subsequent investigation, it was learned the child had received the burns on June 12, 2022.
SEDALIA, MO
TIPTON MAN CHARGED WITH FELONY IN PETTIS COUNTY

According to court documents a Tipton man has been charged with felony burglary Sedalia. A warrant was issued in Pettis County for Mark A Brookfelt on August, 11 . Brookfelt was observed taking $105.82 worth of merchandise from Menard’s in Sedalia and concealing the items in his bag without attempting to pay for them.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
MILDRED LOUISE MOORE

Mildred Louise (Martin Kempf O’Brian) Moore, 95, of Marshall, MO, died Friday, August 12, 2022, at Big Bend Retreat in Slater, MO. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at St. Peter Catholic Church, with Fr. Francis Doyle and Fr. Kevin Gormley officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Wednesday at the church. Burial will be in Ridge Park Cemetery in Marshall. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Peter Catholic Church, Birth Right or Fitzgibbon-Mary Montgomery Hospice in care of Campbell-Lewis Funeral Home.
MARSHALL, MO
HIT AND RUN ACCIDENT INJURES JUVENILE

A juvenile was moderately injured on a bicycle during a hit-and-run accident in Johnson County on Monday, August 15. According to a release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred when a 13-year-old juvenile was crossing the highway and was struck by a vehicle, which proceeded to leave the scene.
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO
CLYDESDALES MAKING A STOP IN MARSHALL

County Distributing CO. and KMMO are bringing the Budweiser Clydesdales to Marshall. The Clydesdales are scheduled to make an appearance on the Marshall Square at 6 p.m. Tuesday, August 16, before appearing at the Missouri State Fair later in the week. The Clydesdales have several unique traits. Clydesdale Hitch Driver...
SPIRE MISSOURI WEST CUSTOMERS TO SEE CHANGE IN NATURAL GAS RATES

Spire Missouri natural gas customers will see rates change under a filing that is scheduled to take effect on September 1, 2022. A news release says the change reflects an adjustment to the Weather Normalization Adjustment Rider (WNAR), which authorizes rate adjustments based on weather variations. The purpose of the WNAR tariff is to adjust revenues, either positive or negative, for differences between actual heating degree days and normal heating degree days.
SALINE COUNTY, MO

