Family of Blount Co. deputy awaits a new heart
SWEETWATER, Tenn. (WVLT) - Blount County deputy Lydia Sharp has returned home to Sweetwater after her most recent visit to Vanderbilt Medical Center. “We’re just staying strong,” Sharp’s daughter Brianna Wilson said. Wilson said her mom isn’t just a member of law enforcement but also one of...
Rural Metro on scene of West Knoxville fire
The business has been a hotspot for police activity following more than 30 instances of thefts, assaults and more, police records show. Documents stated that the woman accepted and obtained cash payments in exchange for the act on "numerous" occasions.
Former Sevier Co. deputy clerk signs plea agreement
Dollywood's Great Pumpkin LumiNights nominated for USA Today 10Best Award. Dollywood's Harvest Festival will take place from Sept. 23 to Oct. 29.
Electric Bikes: How the City of Knoxville hopes to encourage responsible ridership
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The City of Knoxville has approved two companies, Bird and LINK, to provide e-bikes and scooters to riders in Knoxville. The new additions come after the city approved new permits for Bird to bring scooters and e-bikes to town and permitted LINK to broaden its reach.
Missing a cow? Knox County Sheriff’s Office found two roaming in one weekend
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Are you missing a cow? The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the owner of a cow that they found around the Millertown Pike area Saturday. The heifer is currently with KSCO Animal Control after being recovered, according to a Facebook post. The next...
Motorcyclist dies in Tazewell Pike crash
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A motorcyclist died in a crash on Tazewell Pike Sunday evening, according to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol. The crash happened near Mountain Shadow Drive, the report said. Earnest Helm, 71, was reportedly driving westbound on Tazewell Pike when they turned left onto Tindell Lane, failing to yield for 27-year-old Toby McClellan, Jr., who was riding the motorcycle.
Man dies after East Knoxville shooting
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man is dead after an East Knoxville shooting on Tuesday. Around 1:50 p.m., Knoxville Police Department officers responded to a shooting in the 1900 block of Rosedale Avenue, Communications Manager Scott Erland told WVLT News. The shooting prompted Vine Middle School to briefly enter a...
Ben Cathey's Forecast
A Morristown 18-year-old died in a crash Saturday, according to an incident report obtained by WVLT News.
Knoxville caretaker awarded statewide healthcare honor
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville caretaker has been highlighted for her efforts in providing quality long-term care with a statewide award by the Tennessee Directors of Nursing Association. Ellen Lamkey, director of nursing at Hillcrest Healthcare’s Island Home community, was named director of nursing of the year, according to...
Portrait of fallen Army Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss to be presented to Gibbs High School
CORRYTON, Tenn. (WVLT) - Several East Tennessee leaders will be presenting a portrait of fallen Army Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss to his alma mater, Gibbs High School, Wednesday. SSG Knauss was killed in a suicide bombing in Kabul, Afghanistan last year while assisting those leaving the country at Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport. Twelve other United States troops were killed in the attack.
GRAPHIC: Deer with crossbow bolt in head rescued by TWRA
A Morristown 18-year-old died in a crash Saturday, according to an incident report obtained by WVLT News. ‘Nobody is above the law’ | Knoxville police officer arrested by KCSO. Updated: 5 hours ago. A Knoxville Police Department officer has been placed on administrative leave after he was arrested by...
KPD identifies victim of fatal West Knoxville shooting
A Morristown 18-year-old died in a crash Saturday, according to an incident report obtained by WVLT News. ‘Nobody is above the law’ | Knoxville police officer arrested by KCSO. Updated: 5 hours ago. A Knoxville Police Department officer has been placed on administrative leave after he was arrested by...
Fired Knoxville police officer files dispute request
The family was headed to see a pirate show in Gatlinburg when the bear walked up to the patio. Grainger County remains identified as Knoxville woman after more than 25 years. The remains were identified as a missing woman out of Knoxville.
Knoxville realtor: Housing rentals are 99% full
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Student housing becoming part of the ongoing housing crisis has become apparent after University of Tennessee transfer students were provided the option to stay at the Holiday Inn off of Papermill Drive this upcoming school year. “I was expecting not to get one,” UT transfer Chloe...
Developer finds pre-civil war remains
Dollywood's Great Pumpkin LumiNights nominated for USA Today 10Best Award. Dollywood's Harvest Festival will take place from Sept. 23 to Oct. 29.
‘Nobody is above the law’ | Knoxville police officer arrested by KCSO
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville Police Department officer has been placed on administrative leave after he was arrested by the Knox County Sheriff’s Office Monday. KCSO investigators obtained a warrant charging Officer John Pickens with aggravated domestic assault and took him into custody at KPD headquarters on Aug. 15, a spokesperson from the department said.
Donate blood, earn a ticket to an East Tennessee theme park
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - This week MEDIC Regional Blood Center and Dollywood teamed up to offer blood donors one admission ticket to the theme park if they successfully donate a pint of blood. One pint of blood can save up to three lives, according to the Community Blood Center. MEDIC...
Great Smoky Mountains National Park to begin charging for parking, increasing camp fees
Rural Metro Fire crews responded to an apartment fire in West Knoxville, officials said Tuesday afternoon. The business has been a hotspot for police activity following more than 30 instances of thefts, assaults and more, police records show. Former Sevier Co. deputy clerk signs plea agreement.
GRAPHIC: Nearly poached buck rescued by TWRA
A crossbow bolt was sticking out of the mature buck's head when TWRA crews found it.
Kingston police looking for church break-in suspect
KINGSTON, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Kingston church is now looking for answers after a person broke into their facility and vandalized their property, representatives with Kingston Church of God Open Arms Fellowship told WVLT News. The most recent incidents happened on Aug. 4 and 13, with another occurring in May,...
