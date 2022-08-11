Read full article on original website
eastidahonews.com
Local teens missing since Tuesday found in Nevada
REXBURG – Two teens from Madison County reported missing on Tuesday have been found. Isaac Payne with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office confirms Kayzin Hansen, 14, and Addison Cook, 14, were located in Nevada. He was unable to provide further information. Jessica Cook, Addison’s mom, tells EastIdahoNews.com the...
eastidahonews.com
Ammon man linked to white supremacist group to go to trial
AMMON — A 21-year-old Ammon man believed to be connected to a white supremacist group that had plans to disrupt a northern Idaho LGBTQ pride event will go to trial. Richard Jacob Jessop was one of 31 people arrested near Coeur d’Alene in June. Jessop plead not guilty...
eastidahonews.com
Idaho Falls Fire Department welcomes 5 new recruits
The following is a news release from the Idaho Falls Fire Department. The Idaho Falls Fire Department is proud to introduce five new firefighters to the community. Surrounded by department personnel and their families, the recruits graduated from a ten-week academy last week. They were hired to fill vacant positions resulting from retirements and promotions.
ksl.com
Idaho Falls girl walks to Grantsville, Utah
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — With thoughts of family, some audiobooks, and her father to keep her company, 11-year-old Laneah Knickerbocker started a journey on foot from Arimo on Monday. The first steps officially kicked off what has become known as "Laneah's Walk," a 251-mile trek to Grantsville, Utah, to visit a cousin.
One man dies, three people injured in three separate weekend motorcycle crashes
One man died and three people were injured in three separate East Idaho motorcycle crashes this weekend. The first incident occurred around 11:55 p.m. Saturday on U.S. Highway 30 at milepost 360 near McCammon, according to Idaho State Police. Mark Allan Waller, 58, of Bancroft, was driving a 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle westbound on Highway 30 near BJ Barnes Trucking when he struck a deer in the roadway, authorities said. ...
My Humble Apology To Wyoming Bears
In my defense, I was left unsupervised. this news article about Jackson Wyoming and all of Teton County wanting folks to use "bear-proof trash cans." Bears find their way into town, tip over the cans, and drag trash all over the place while they hunt for anything they can eat.
Wyoming Driver Crashes Into Home, Impairment Possible Factor
Police in Rock Springs say no one was injured on Saturday evening when a vehicle crashed into a home. The driver was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, and impairment is being investigated as a possible contributing factor. That's according to a post on the Rock Springs Police...
eastidahonews.com
Gaylon Lords
Gaylon Eugene Lords, 68, of Idaho Falls, passed away November 10, 2020, at Turtle & Crane Assisted Living from Parkinson’s Disease. He was under the care of Aspen Home Health & Hospice and his loving family. Memorial services and scattering of ashes will be held at 8:30 a.m. Saturday,...
eastidahonews.com
It’s been a rough year for berry picking in eastern Idaho, but it is improving
Living the Wild Life is brought to you by Paragon Men's Health, which offers men with erectile dysfunction new hope for a more satisfying life. Its pulse wave therapy is proven to have an 87% success rate. Paragon Men's Health focuses on caring for your needs, earning your trust and doing it privately for you with dignity. If you or someone you love would like to learn more, schedule a free consultation today. Locations in Idaho Falls, Boise, Lubbock, Texas, and Phoenix.
cowboystatedaily.com
Only Ketamine Clinic in Wyoming Helps Residents with Chronic Pain and Mental Health
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming residents may not know it, but they might have more options to treat mental health problems than they realize. A drug used as an anesthetic on battlefields is now being used to fight another battle, one which is claiming more Wyoming lives per capita than in any other state.
eastidahonews.com
Todd Carlton Johnson
Todd Carlton Johnson, 54, of Idaho Falls, passed away peacefully August 11, 2022, at his home. Todd was born October 29, 1967, in Walnut Creek, California, to Carlton Arthur Johnson and Norma J. Johnson. He grew up and attended schools in Concord, California before the family moved to Idaho. He graduated from Bonneville High School.
eastidahonews.com
Man appears in court after allegedly stealing a car from a local business
IDAHO FALLS – A man appeared in court last week after he allegedly stole a company car from a business owner. Aaron Paul Stanton, 25, was charged with felony grand theft after the owner of Alpha Graphics reported a car as missing. Idaho Falls Police received a report on...
eastidahonews.com
Flash flood damages roads, fields in Fremont County
ASHTON – Fremont County is feeling the effects of a flash flood after a Saturday night thunderstorm. Between 2 and 3.25 inches of rain pummeled the Ashton area in about an hour, according to a news release from Fremont County Emergency Management. A severe thunderstorm warning and flood advisory were issued before the storm began.
eastidahonews.com
2022 a ‘banner year’ for Roaring Youth Jam
IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls River Walk Greenbelt became a magical land of fairies and fables this past weekend for the Idaho Falls Arts Council‘s Roaring Youth Jam. The youth-focused arts festival offered a multitude of art projects to spark kids’ creativity. It also served as an opportunity for businesses in Idaho Falls to give back to the community that supports them.
eastidahonews.com
Girl life-flighted to hospital following motorcycle crash at Palisades
SWAN VALLEY – A girl is in the hospital following a crash in Swan Valley Sunday morning. Sgt. Bryan Lovell with the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office tells EastIdahoNews.com it happened just before 10 a.m. A 14-year-old girl was riding a motorcycle at Palisades and crashed below the dam.
A local girl was airlifted to the hospital Sunday morning after crashing her dirt bike below Palisades Dam along the Snake River. The incident occurred shortly before 10 a.m. and left the 14-year-old girl from Idaho Falls with serious injuries, the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office reported. The girl was airlifted via Air Idaho helicopter from the scene to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. The Sheriff's Office said she's expected to survive. The girl's name has not been released. Bonneville County sheriff's deputies and Idaho Falls Ambulance also responded to the crash.
eastidahonews.com
Donald Briant Schmier
Donald Briant Schmier, 91, of Idaho Falls, passed away August 11, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, August 18, 2022, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon. The family will visit with friends Wednesday from 6:30-8 p.m. and Thursday from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to services, both visitations at the funeral home.
eastidahonews.com
Ammon man runs boardgaming brand out of his basement
AMMON – For Mark Hanny of Ammon, playtime is serious business. The Rigby High School grad has worked in local media for 40 years and is currently employed with Local News 8. But he moonlights as the owner of Joe Magic Games and creator of numerous boardgames, a passion he has nurtured for decades.
eastidahonews.com
RV catches fire in Rexburg as family prepares to take it on trip
REXBURG — A family is unhurt after a fire destroyed an RV that they were planning to take a trip with Friday. Madison Fire Department Chief Corey Child told EastIdahoNews.com the fire call came in around 2:55 p.m. for an RV that was on fire near the 2100 block of 440 South in Rexburg on Friday. The RV was parked by the house.
