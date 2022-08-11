ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach, FL

What candidates did The Palm Beach Post endorse in the Aug. 23 primary election? Read on...

By The Palm Beach Post Editorial Board
Palm Beach Daily News
Palm Beach Daily News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25sfnI_0hDYKEWj00

It's time to vote!

Primary Election Day is Aug. 23, when polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. But early voting began on Monday. For a list of early voting sites, go to https://www.votepalmbeach.gov/Voters/Early-Voting. Early voting hours are from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., now through Aug. 21.

For those who choose to vote by mail, the deadline to request a ballot is 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13. The deadline to return your vote-by-mail ballot is 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23.

And remember: Florida is a "closed primary" state. That means you can only vote for candidates of the party in which you're registered. In judicial and school board races, which are non-partisan, that restriction does not apply.

Have questions about the election? We recommend visiting the Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections website, at https://www.votepalmbeach.gov/. If you're not computer savvy, or if you just prefer speaking with an actual human, you can call 561-656-6200, or visit the main office at 240 S. Military Trail in West Palm Beach, at the corner of Military and Gun Club Road.

Below is a list of who The Palm Beach Post Editorial Board recommends you vote for in the August primary election, depending on your political party. For a more detailed listing and our editorials on specific candidate endorsements, check out the Opinion section on the Post website, at https://www.palmbeachpost.com/storytelling/grid/palm-beach-county-elections-endorsements-2022/. (For the primary races, we only endorsed in races where there is more than one viable candidate within a party.)

Post endorsements

We could just link to our official endorsements page and not list them here. https://www.palmbeachpost.com/storytelling/grid/palm-beach-county-elections-endorsements-2022/

U.S. Senate (Primary):

Val Demings (D)

U.S. House (Primary):

Dist. 22: Deb Adeimy (R)

Dist 23: Jared Moskowitz (D)

Dist 23: Jim Pruden (R)

Dist. 20: Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick (D)

Governor (Primary):

Charlie Crist (D)

Attorney General (Primary): Daniel Uhlfelder (D)ced.

Agriculture Secretary (Primary): Jacques Rene “J.R.” Gaillot (D); Wilton Simpson (R).

Florida House (Primary):

Dist. 92: Kelly Skidmore (D)

Dist. 93: Tom Valeo (D)

County Commissioner (Nonpartisan):

District 6: Matt Willhite

School Board (Nonpartisan):

Dist. 3: Karen Brill.

Dist. 4: Erica Whitfield.

District 6: Marcia Andrews.

Dist. 7: Corey Smith.

Circuit Court Judge (Nonpartisan):

Group 23: Alcolya St. Juste.

County Judge (Nonpartisan):

Group 9: Paul Damico.

Port of Palm Beach (Nonpartisan):

District 5: Deandre Poole

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Palm Beach Daily News

Here's a guide to the Democratic candidates running for late Alcee Hastings seat

The fight for the 20th congressional district primary on Aug. 23 includes three Democrats with vast political records and an unopposed Republican candidate, and all of them are targeting a famously blue seat once held by a longtime congressman of three decades.  The 20th congressional district is made up of western portions of Palm Beach County and...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

State Rep. Skidmore faces political newcomer in new district representing south PBC

A political newcomer is challenging a Democratic state representative in a newly redrawn district covering southwestern Palm Beach County communities. State Rep. Kelly Skidmore of Boca Raton is seeking to continue her tenure in the Florida Legislature by representing District 92, which covers western Boynton Beach, Delray Beach and Boca Raton, between Aberdeen Golf & Country Club and Boca Winds. Her previous district, shaken up through redistricting which is triggered by the 2020 U.S. census, had reached to the county’s western border in the Glades.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
caribbeannationalweekly.com

CNW Voter’s Guide for August 23 Primary Elections

Primary elections, the prelude to the mid-term general elections on November 8, 2022, are scheduled to be held on August 23, with early voting beginning on August 8 in Palm Beach and Miami-Dade Counties and on August 13 in Broward County. Some voters who have opted to vote by mail-in ballot have already voted. Early voting in all three South Florida counties ends on Sunday, August 21.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Wellington term limit ballot question has key opponent: Mayor Anne Gerwig, who says it's personal

WELLINGTON — A term limits question on the Aug. 23 ballot has the support of Wellington's four village council members – but not of its mayor. The measure would require mayors to be out of office for at least one year before running for a seat on the village council. It would cap the terms a person can serve at four – two as a council member, followed by two as mayor – and their length of service at 16 consecutive years.
WELLINGTON, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Palm Beach, FL
Palm Beach, FL
Government
Palm Beach, FL
Elections
Local
Florida Elections
West Palm Beach, FL
Government
City
Palm Beach, FL
West Palm Beach, FL
Elections
Local
Florida Government
southfloridareporter.com

Sunburn – The Morning Read Of What’s Hot In Florida Politics – 8.15.22

The Florida League of Cities announced its officers for the 2022-2023 term, including Port St. Lucie Vice Mayor Jolien Caraballo as its next president. Caraballo was elected by FLC membership and will serve a one-year term. The organization, which is celebrating its 100th anniversary as the united voice for Florida’s municipal governments, also announced that Cooper City Mayor Greg Ross was elected first vice president and Cocoa Mayor Michael Blake was elected second vice president.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Val Demings
Person
Jared Moskowitz
Person
Charlie Crist
Person
Wilton Simpson
Person
Kelly Skidmore
Palm Beach Daily News

Sheriff agrees to allow PBSO deputies to carry Narcan; cost expected to be $200,000

Palm Beach County Sheriff deputies will soon carry Narcan to revive victims of opioid overdoses. Sheriff Ric Bradshaw reported the policy change Monday in a three-paragraph letter sent to county commissioners. He noted, though, that county commissioners will need to provide a supplemental appropriation of $200,000 as the funds are not included in this year’s or next year’s budget.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
miamionthecheap.com

Where to find free beach parking in Palm Beach

Free beach parking might seem like a dream in Miami-Dade and Broward counties, but plenty of spaces can be found along Palm Beach County’s 37 miles of coastline. The free beachside parking spots get easier to find as you travel north from Boca Raton to Tequesta. To keep up...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Day#Election Local#Primary Election#Political Party#The Palm Beach County#Gun Club Road
southfloridareporter.com

Great Scott! Candidate Found With Opponent’s Sign In Trunk

There was no doubt surprise in Fort Lauderdale City Hall when longtime political fixture Jackie Scott was caught with an opponent’s political sign in a van parked at her house. Here’s the story, according to a local Internet site:. When Fort Lauderdale Commission candidate Mike Lambrechts’ signs started...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
850wftl.com

First day of school in Broward County and already a hiccup

(BROWARD COUNTY, FLA) — School starts today in Broward County and already there are some glitches. Broward County Public Schools has more than 800 buses transporting more than 60,000 students on the road this morning and unfortunately an app that tracks buses in real time is still not ready.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

These two stunning lizards are gaining ground in South Florida: One runs on water, the other is a flamboyant redhead

You might have noticed a few new reptiles on the block. One’s a flamboyant redhead who very well may have hitchhiked its way into town, the other can walk on water. And though they’re not total newcomers, they’re on the rise in South Florida and popping their scaly heads up in areas where they’ve never been seen before. As evidenced by Burmese pythons and ubiquitous iguanas, there’s a motley ...
FLORIDA STATE
bocamag.com

The Countdown is On for The 2022 Boca Ballroom Battle

It’s back and it’s going to be BIG. After two years of televising one of Boca’s favorite fundraising events, the Boca Ballroom Battle will be live once again, at The Boca Raton’s Mizner Center on Sept. 10 at 6 p.m. You have 26 days (but who’s counting!) to secure those tickets and support your favorite dancer. And this year’s group—known as the “Extraordinary Eight”—is bound to make this “comeback” to a live performance dynamic and fun.
BOCA RATON, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
cw34.com

Second group disqualified from Sunset Lounge deal

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The city of West Palm Beach is going back to the drawing board to find an operator to run the historic Sunset Lounge. Both finalists in the initial Request for Proposal to run the Sunset Lounge have now been disqualified. Earlier this month,...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Palm Beach Daily News

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Palm Beach, Florida from Palm Beach Post.

 http://palmbeachpost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy