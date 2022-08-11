What candidates did The Palm Beach Post endorse in the Aug. 23 primary election? Read on...
It's time to vote!
Primary Election Day is Aug. 23, when polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. But early voting began on Monday. For a list of early voting sites, go to https://www.votepalmbeach.gov/Voters/Early-Voting. Early voting hours are from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., now through Aug. 21.
For those who choose to vote by mail, the deadline to request a ballot is 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13. The deadline to return your vote-by-mail ballot is 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23.
And remember: Florida is a "closed primary" state. That means you can only vote for candidates of the party in which you're registered. In judicial and school board races, which are non-partisan, that restriction does not apply.
Have questions about the election? We recommend visiting the Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections website, at https://www.votepalmbeach.gov/. If you're not computer savvy, or if you just prefer speaking with an actual human, you can call 561-656-6200, or visit the main office at 240 S. Military Trail in West Palm Beach, at the corner of Military and Gun Club Road.
Below is a list of who The Palm Beach Post Editorial Board recommends you vote for in the August primary election, depending on your political party. For a more detailed listing and our editorials on specific candidate endorsements, check out the Opinion section on the Post website, at https://www.palmbeachpost.com/storytelling/grid/palm-beach-county-elections-endorsements-2022/. (For the primary races, we only endorsed in races where there is more than one viable candidate within a party.)
Post endorsements
We could just link to our official endorsements page and not list them here. https://www.palmbeachpost.com/storytelling/grid/palm-beach-county-elections-endorsements-2022/
U.S. Senate (Primary):
Val Demings (D)
U.S. House (Primary):
Dist. 22: Deb Adeimy (R)
Dist 23: Jared Moskowitz (D)
Dist 23: Jim Pruden (R)
Dist. 20: Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick (D)
Governor (Primary):
Charlie Crist (D)
Attorney General (Primary): Daniel Uhlfelder (D)ced.
Agriculture Secretary (Primary): Jacques Rene “J.R.” Gaillot (D); Wilton Simpson (R).
Florida House (Primary):
Dist. 92: Kelly Skidmore (D)
Dist. 93: Tom Valeo (D)
County Commissioner (Nonpartisan):
District 6: Matt Willhite
School Board (Nonpartisan):
Dist. 3: Karen Brill.
Dist. 4: Erica Whitfield.
District 6: Marcia Andrews.
Dist. 7: Corey Smith.
Circuit Court Judge (Nonpartisan):
Group 23: Alcolya St. Juste.
County Judge (Nonpartisan):
Group 9: Paul Damico.
Port of Palm Beach (Nonpartisan):
District 5: Deandre Poole
