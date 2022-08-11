Bedford Humane Society ‘gets digging’ to raise $50K for new shelter

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — For the entire month of August, the Bedford Humane Society is holding its “ Let’s Get Digging ” campaign in hopes of raising enough funds to build a brand new, no-kill animal shelter.

Last summer, the nonprofit says it raised $50,000 toward the new facility, so staff members are hoping to raise an additional $50,000 by Aug. 31 to support the groundbreaking for the building.

Zoee Arrington, the media manager at the Bedford Humane Society, tells WFXR News the nonprofit hopes to begin building as soon as possible.

“We have three total phases. Phase one is what we’re trying to raise in order to get digging. Then after that we have phase two and phase three. Phase three leads us to the opening of our adoption center,” said Arrington.

In addition to caring for animals before they find their forever home, the Bedford Humane Society can also help with food and medical treatment for animals in order to keep the costs low for foster families.

Arrington says there are a series of events scheduled throughout August to help raise funds for “Let’s Get Digging,” including a luncheon and a Battle of the Bands.

For more information on these upcoming events and how you can get involved with the “Let’s Get Digging” campaign, visit the Bedford Humane Society’s website or Facebook page . You can also make an online donation by following this link .

