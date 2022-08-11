ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, VA

Bedford Humane Society ‘gets digging’ to raise $50K for new shelter

By Anna McDougall
WFXR
WFXR
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40luNi_0hDYK18X00

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — For the entire month of August, the Bedford Humane Society is holding its “ Let’s Get Digging ” campaign in hopes of raising enough funds to build a brand new, no-kill animal shelter.

Last summer, the nonprofit says it raised $50,000 toward the new facility, so staff members are hoping to raise an additional $50,000 by Aug. 31 to support the groundbreaking for the building.

Zoee Arrington, the media manager at the Bedford Humane Society, tells WFXR News the nonprofit hopes to begin building as soon as possible.

Mountain View Humane offers 12% discount in honor of 12th birthday

“We have three total phases. Phase one is what we’re trying to raise in order to get digging. Then after that we have phase two and phase three. Phase three leads us to the opening of our adoption center,” said Arrington.

In addition to caring for animals before they find their forever home, the Bedford Humane Society can also help with food and medical treatment for animals in order to keep the costs low for foster families.

Angels of Assisi welcomes 30 more Envigo beagles to Roanoke

Arrington says there are a series of events scheduled throughout August to help raise funds for “Let’s Get Digging,” including a luncheon and a Battle of the Bands.

For more information on these upcoming events and how you can get involved with the “Let’s Get Digging” campaign, visit the Bedford Humane Society’s website or Facebook page . You can also make an online donation by following this link .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
smithmountainlake.com

Invasive spotted lanternfly spotted in Bedford County

The presence of the invasive spotted lanternfly in Bedford County was recently confirmed, the county said Aug. 8. A county news release cited the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. “The spotted lanternfly is an exotic, invasive insect with no natural enemies in the United States. Its preferred host...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Efforts being made to preserve Almagro Black history in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville community members held a press conference Monday at the old Winslow Hospital to ask the city and state for help on preserving the Black history of the Almagro community. Almagro was one of the first and only all-Black communities in America, dating to 1883. The...
DANVILLE, VA
WFXR

Danville Fire Dept. receives new masks to protect pets from fires

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — According to the Danville Fire Department, nearly 40,000 pets die in house fires each year while an additional 500,000 pets are injured because of fires. Those deaths and injuries are often the result of smoke inhalation. “The mission of the Danville Fire Department is to reduce the risk to life and […]
DANVILLE, VA
WSLS

Ava could be a purrfect fit in your home

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – This momma kitty is probably feeling a bit lonely. Shelter staff told 10 News that Ava came to their shelter over 414 days ago with her kittens, and has been waiting on a family to give her a chance very patiently. Now is your chance...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
City
Charity, VA
Local
Virginia Pets & Animals
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
Bedford, VA
Society
City
Bedford, VA
Bedford, VA
Lifestyle
WFXR

Forest woman reaches children with educational songs, books

FOREST, Va. (AP) — Forest children’s book author and songwriter Sara Ernst has worked with children nearly her entire life in some way, shape or form since she was a child herself, beginning with babysitting when she was 9 or 10 years old and volunteering in the church nursery. “Any way I could, I always […]
FOREST, VA
WFXR

Northwest Ace Hardware and Salem Fair donate $7,725 to 127 Place

SALEM, Va. (WFXR) — Northwest Ace Hardware teamed up with the Salem Fair to donate $7,725 to 127 Place, a Christian-based non-profit for orphans in southwest Virginia. The Salem Fair returned to Salem this past June, allowing Northwest Ace Hardware stores to sell hundreds of “Megapass” unlimited ride wristband tickets for the fair in advance. […]
SALEM, VA
WFXR

Danville Police Department settles into new facility

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — Down in Southside, WFXR News got a look inside the Danville Police Department’s new headquarters, which is expected to run around $19 million when it’s all finished, according to Lt. Col. Dean Hairston. In addition to his full-time position, Hairston also serves as the project director and was involved in the […]
DANVILLE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foster Families
FireRescue1

Entire Va. volunteer squad suspended, may face embezzlement charges

ROANOKE, Va. — A entire volunteer squad has been suspended while its members are being investigated and may face charges of embezzlement and obtaining money by false pretense, WSLS reported Friday. The Roanoke County Police Department and the county’s internal auditor are investigating the Hollins Fire and Rescue Volunteer...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Roanoke Fire-EMS warns community of text scam

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke Fire-EMS is alerting residents of a text message scam that has been circulating for the past few days. Fire officials say people in the Roanoke area have received text messages — from various phone numbers — with a link to order a department shirt.
ROANOKE, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Charities
WSET

Help Danville police identify two people of interest

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Danville Police Department is recruiting the help of the community in identifying two people who may have information about a crime. "Please take a few moments to view the unidentified persons of interest that you or someone you know may recognize," DPD posted on Facebook.
DANVILLE, VA
WFXR

Community partners team up to donate food to Feeding Southwest Virginia

SALEM, Va. (WFXR) — Feeding Southwest Virginia‘s community partners are joining forces on Friday and dropping off food that has been donated by community members and employees over the past two weeks. According to Feeding Southwest Virginia, Carilion Clinic, Delta Dental of Virginia, and Freedom First Credit Union have been collecting food items so they […]
SALEM, VA
macaronikid.com

12 Lynchburg and Virginia Fall Festivals You Don't Want to Miss

Fall festival season in Central Virginia starts in early September and continues in October. Some local fall festivals are primarily for adults, but many also offer fun kids' activities. Check out the information booths, let the kids enjoy the rides, pick up some yummy festival food and make memories as you spend a day outdoors together.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

Second Cook Out coming to Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – Another Cook Out is headed to the Star City. We’re told the fast food restaurant will be located at 2809 Franklin Road in Southwest Roanoke, where a Long John Silver’s once was before it closed permanently several years ago. The Greensboro-based fast food chain...
ROANOKE, VA
smithmountainlake.com

Shared by Jessie Moitozo, Huddleston

Jessie Moitozo of Huddleston shared this photo of her cat Rockie enjoying the lake breeze on a sailboat. Moitozo said Rockie was found on the side of the highway near Rockingham, North Carolina. The newly adopted family member loves sailboat rides and the beach. She can even swim and enjoys dipping her toes in the water, according to Moitozo.
HUDDLESTON, VA
WFXR

WFXR

9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WFXR News is the Fox Affiliate in Roanoke, VA and brings you the latest news, weather and sports across Southwest and Central Virginia.

 https://wfxrtv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy