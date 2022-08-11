ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Time Will ‘A League of Their Own’ Be on Amazon’s Prime Video?

By Kayla Cobb
Decider.com
 5 days ago
Woman Crush Wednesday: Chanté Adams Hits It Out of the Park in 'A League of Their Own'

In 1992, A League of Their Own hit it out of the park, critically and commercially. Now, roughly 30 years later, Amazon Prime Video is hoping that A League of Their Own the series will do the same thing. Created by Will Graham and Abbi Jacobson, this new series follows the creation of the Rockford Peaches, a women’s team in the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League. Starring Jacobson, Rosie O’Donnell, D’Arcy Carden, Kate Berlant, and Nick Offerman, this is a bench packed with talent, on and off the field.

Wondering when you can start streaming this new take on a cult classic? We have your back.

When Will A League of Their Own Premiere on Amazon Prime Video?

This week, prepare to return to the world of 1940s baseball. All episodes of A League of Their Own will premiere on Prime Video this Friday, August 12. But if you’re based on the West Coast or East Coast, you’ll be able to watch these new episodes on Thursday, August 11.

What Time Will A League of Our Their Premiere on Amazon Prime Video?

Prime Video handles its premieres a little differently than other streamers. Rather than deferring to Pacific Standard Time, the streamer ties its releases to Greenwich Mean Time. That means this new series will premiere on Friday, August 12 at 12 a.m. GMT, which translates to 8 p.m. ET or 5 p.m. PT on Thursday August, 11. Time zones are weird.

If you don’t see these new episode appear right away, try not to panic. Refresh your Prime Video browser or app and they should appear. Sometimes it just takes a couple of minutes for new episodes on streaming services to load.

How Many Episodes Are in A League of Their Own?

Altogether, there will be eight episodes in this new take on a classic sports comedy. All will be available at the same time, so your weekend binge-watching plans are set.

ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://decider.com/

