Fitchburg man charged in shooting death of Worcester mother of 2

By Marco Cartolano, Telegram & Gazette
 5 days ago

WORCESTER — A Fitchburg man was arrested Thursday morning and charged with homicide related to a double shooting that killed a woman and injured her mother on Cambridge Street in July.

Keith Jones, 32, of Salem Street in Fitchburg, was arrested about 9:45 a.m. on charges stemming from the July 16 double shooting at 629 Cambridge St., according to Worcester police.

Felicia Obeng, 41, was pronounced dead after she was transported to the hospital.

The mother of two was sitting outside of her apartment with her mother, Florence Dansowah, getting fresh air when both were shot. Dansowah suffered less serious injuries.

The shooting prompted Councilor-at-Large Kathleen M. Toomey, chair of the City Council's Public Safety Committee, to make an appeal to end gun violence. Toomey said Obeng's death hit differently than previous homicides in the city.

Jones was charged with homicide, assault and battery by gun, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily harm, armed assault with intent to kill, unlawful carry of a firearm, carrying ammo without a firearms identification card and unlawful carry of a loaded weapon.

Jones was arraigned in Central District Court Thursday afternoon. He pleaded not guilty and was ordered held without bail. During the brief proceeding, he remained just outside the courtroom, out of view of onlookers. His lawyer indicated that identification of the shooter could be an issue.

