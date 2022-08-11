ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Scottie Scheffler, Cameron Smith share awkward moment at FedEx St. Jude Championship

By Adam Woodard
The Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ixShl_0hDYJlQN00

The Rules of Golf are extensive and can be pretty confusing at times. On top of the rules, there’s golf etiquette, which can also be weird, but is common sense for the most part. Especially among professionals.

For instance, when your playing partner or opponent is reading a putt on the green, you walk around them. And if you do accidentally walk in front of someone while they’re lining up a putt, there’s an immediate apology, right?

The same situation played out between the top two players (Scottie Scheffler and Cam Smith) in the world during the first round of the PGA Tour’s 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, the first leg of the FedEx Cup Playoffs, at TPC Southwind on Thursday. Except there wasn’t an apology, just a weird look that made it seem intentional (or maybe he just wasn’t paying attention).

Let’s have a little fun and think about this for a second: if it was intentional, why would Scheffler do something so petty?

GIANNOTTO:As LIV hovers, PGA Tour and St. Jude have something in common: They can't lose their fight

PGA TOUR IN MEMPHIS:FedEx St. Jude Championship Thursday and Friday tee times

Reports broke earlier this week that Smith would be one of the next players to leave the PGA Tour for the Greg Norman-led and Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series. When the 28-year-old Australian, winner of this year’s Players Championship and British Open, was asked about the report, he had “no comment.”

Maybe Scheffler’s walk-through was the start of the petty wars between Tour and LIV players. Or maybe it was just one of those socially awkward moments that the PGA Tour Live crew and a Twitter user just happened to catch on camera. After all, Scheffler did high-five Smith after his hole-out from the fairway earlier in the round.

Only time will tell, but either way it was weird.

Saudi Arabia has been accused of wide-ranging human rights abuses, including politically motivated killings, torture, forced disappearances and inhumane treatment of prisoners. And members of the royal family and Saudi government were accused of involvement in the murder of Jamal Khashoggi, a Saudi journalist and Washington Post columnist.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Green
Person
Jamal Khashoggi
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fedex Cup#Golf Etiquette#The Pga Tour#Australian#British
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Commercial Appeal

The Commercial Appeal

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
681K+
Views
ABOUT

News, crime, weather, photos, video, Memphis Grizzlies, Memphis Tigers and sports for Memphis, Tennessee, and the Mid-South from The Commercial Appeal.

 http://commercialappeal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy