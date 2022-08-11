Hartville Police Chief Larry Dordea announces retirement
Hartville Village Council
Monday meeting
KEY ACTION: Hartville Police Chief Larry Dordea announced his retirement from the department effective at the end of September.
DISCUSSION: Mayor Cynthia Billings said she and Dordea have been in discussions about his decision to retire for the past year.
"Yes, I am leaving," Dordea said. "This is not the great job it should be. We've done tremendous things for this village [but] Village Council ignores us."
Dordea made his comments during a council discussion on the feasibility of expanding the current police department facilities. Council approved a $3,200 contract with an architectural firm, plus expenses not to exceed $5,000, to determine if an expansion of the current facility meets the recommendations in the village’s current police facility feasibility study.
Councilwoman Sheri Chambers voted against the contract. The feasibility study recommended a 6,000-square-foot facility at an estimated cost of $2 million to $2.65 million. In March 2021, council unanimously approved the purchase of a 6,500-square-foot commercial building at 526 S. Prospect Ave. to renovate it for a new police facility.
OTHER ACTION :
- Had a second reading of legislation amending the village ordinance related to solicitors, with exemptions for solicitation relative to political candidates and ballot issues. Councilman Jim Sullivan also suggested creation of a no-knock list, with residents being able to mail in or call in a request to be added to this list.
- Billings reported the first trash pickup by Republic Services will be Sept. 6 and each Monday thereafter following council’s decision at an Aug. 1 special meeting to switch trash and recycling service from Kimble Companies to Republic.
- Approved a motion for the village to seek bids for its paving program. Village Engineer Sam Awadallah said the bid request would include options for paving in both 2022 and 2023.
- Announced the cancellation of the regularly scheduled Aug. 22 council meeting in observance of council’s summer break, with the next regular meeting scheduled for Sept. 12.
UP NEXT : Meets for its next regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 12 at Village Hall, 202 W. Maple St., and online at www.facebook.com/VillageofHartville.
