Hartville Police Chief Larry Dordea announces retirement

Hartville Village Council

Monday meeting

KEY ACTION: Hartville Police Chief Larry Dordea announced his retirement from the department effective at the end of September.

DISCUSSION: Mayor Cynthia Billings said she and Dordea have been in discussions about his decision to retire for the past year.

"Yes, I am leaving," Dordea said. "This is not the great job it should be. We've done tremendous things for this village [but] Village Council ignores us."

Dordea made his comments during a council discussion on the feasibility of expanding the current police department facilities. Council approved a $3,200 contract with an architectural firm, plus expenses not to exceed $5,000, to determine if an expansion of the current facility meets the recommendations in the village’s current police facility feasibility study.

Councilwoman Sheri Chambers voted against the contract. The feasibility study recommended a 6,000-square-foot facility at an estimated cost of $2 million to $2.65 million. In March 2021, council unanimously approved the purchase of a 6,500-square-foot commercial building at 526 S. Prospect Ave. to renovate it for a new police facility.

OTHER ACTION :

Had a second reading of legislation amending the village ordinance related to solicitors, with exemptions for solicitation relative to political candidates and ballot issues. Councilman Jim Sullivan also suggested creation of a no-knock list, with residents being able to mail in or call in a request to be added to this list.

Billings reported the first trash pickup by Republic Services will be Sept. 6 and each Monday thereafter following council’s decision at an Aug. 1 special meeting to switch trash and recycling service from Kimble Companies to Republic.

Approved a motion for the village to seek bids for its paving program. Village Engineer Sam Awadallah said the bid request would include options for paving in both 2022 and 2023.

Announced the cancellation of the regularly scheduled Aug. 22 council meeting in observance of council’s summer break, with the next regular meeting scheduled for Sept. 12.

UP NEXT : Meets for its next regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 12 at Village Hall, 202 W. Maple St., and online at www.facebook.com/VillageofHartville.

Brian Lisik

