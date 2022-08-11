Read full article on original website
Related
WITN
State-record red hind caught near Frying Pan Tower
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - A Wilmington man has caught a new state record fish. The North Carolina Division of Marine Fisheries says Jared Lambert caught the 7-pound, 11.2-ounce red hind near Frying Pan Tower on Aug. 6th. The previous state record red hind weighed 7 pounds, 1.6 ounces, and...
WITN
NCDHHS hosting back-to-school COVID-19 livestream & tele-town hall
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is hosting a live stream and tele-town hall Tuesday to discuss COVID-19 vaccines, boosters, testing, and treatment ahead of the 2022-2023 school year. The event will take place from 7-8 p.m. Tuesday. The NCDHHS says the event...
WITN
Texas wins Little League Softball World Series
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Texas has won the championship over Maryland in the Little League Softball World Series being held in Greenville. Texas emerged victorious over Maryland at Stallings Stadium by a score of 5 to 4 in seven innings. Virginia (2-2) will face off against the Philippines (3-2) in...
WITN
Gas prices continue to fall in Eastern Carolina
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The average price for a gallon of gas falls nearly 10 cents in North Carolina in the last week. The average is now sitting at $3.64 a gallon, down 9 cents from last week, according to GasBuddy. Prices in North Carolina are 55 cents per gallon...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WITN
Investigation showed pilot error caused deadly Osprey crash in Norway
CHERRY POINT, N.C. (WITN) - The Marine Corps says pilot error caused an Osprey stationed at New River to crash during a training exercise in Norway, killing all aboard. The investigative report on the March 28th crash was released today. Capt. Matthew Tomkiewicz, Capt. Ross Reynolds, Gunnery Sgt. James Speedy,...
WITN
Attorney General Stein files briefs to defend women’s reproductive rights
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein says he has taken more steps to protect women’s reproductive rights. After the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in late June, Stein has been adamant that women in North Carolina will continue to have the freedom to get an abortion.
WITN
Organization hosts rally encouraging unjailed felons to vote
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - With the general election approaching closer, voter registration efforts are ramping up across the state, and Sunday, an organization hosted a rally to encourage a new block of voters to exercise that right. A North Carolina Court of Appeals stay that prevented people seving sentence...
Comments / 0