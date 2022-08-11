ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dade City, FL

Pasco Sheriff Assisting Dade City Police With Officer-Involved Shooting

By Local - Liz Shultz
 5 days ago
DADE CITY, Fla. – Pasco Sheriff’s Office is currently assisting the Dade City Police Department with an officer-involved shooting in the area of north US 301 in Dade City.

While PSO was not involved in the initial incident in any way, PSO members have a large presence in this area while they assist DCPD and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement in holding crime scenes and with forensics.

PSO has no additional information in this case, but say that citizens may continue to see PSO in the area as the investigation continues.

