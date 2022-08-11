Deming Sr. Center struggles to keep local fundraiser going

DEMING - Staff and volunteers have worked tireless hours to keep activities running at the Deming Senior Citizen's Center located at 800 South Granite Street. At one point or another, home-delivered meals, in-house dining, senior recreation, activities, and the adult day care and RSVP programs, have been affected by the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Through city and county funding, state and federal dollars, Julie Bolton has managed to keep the center open now that pandemic protocols have been relaxed and the virus has plateaued in Luna County. "It seems like its' been one thing after another - from COVID, to a volunteer shortage, and temporary shutdowns to sanitize and thoroughly wipe down the facilities - this has been a stressful to years," said Bolton, executive director of the local senior center.

No one program has been more affected than the center's chief local fundraiser; its' Wednesday Night Bingo games. The pandemic forced a lengthy shutdown back in March of 2020 and that was followed by a shortage of volunteer workers and staff for the Bingo occasions which are regulated by the state's gaming commission.

"We are struggling with recruiting volunteers and staff like everybody else," Bolton explained. "It's been a challenge. Two years has been a tremendous loss in terms of missing the revenues generated by our Wednesday Night Bingo." Bolton estimated a loss of over $100,000. Money from the Bingo games helps supplement staff wages and facilitate programs at the center.

"We were hit hard by COVID," Bolton said. "After shutting down for exposure, many of our staff and volunteers did not return. She said at one point the center had over 150 volunteers that were cut down to 53 during the height of the pandemic.

A change in gaming regulations by the state also hampered attempts to restart Bingo at the center. New staff had to be licensed for gaming and that was followed by a backlog from the state's licensing process.

"We are slowly building up our staff and volunteers," Bolton stated. "I believe we are at 116 volunteers. Alex Acosta (Cordova) has done an outstanding job in recruiting volunteers here at the center. We could use more help, especially with our home-delivered meals program. Stop by and speak with Alex."

The center reopened its' Bingo games on Wednesday night but could not justify a second occasion due to the small number of players. "We just cant afford a loss at this point," Bolton said. "We weren't sure we would have the Bingo this week and I did not get the word out soon enough. We will continue to have Bingo next week and I hope to see a full house so we can pay out for two occasions."

Inflation has also put a stress on Bolton, staff, and volunteers. Gas and food are a main concern. "Literally, everything is costing more. We are having to pay more to sustain our programs at the center and this makes it hard for us to be competitive when hiring new staff," Bolton told the Headlight.

Bolton praised the city and county for its continued support of the senior center and its programs. "More volunteers are needed to relieve our workers who are experiencing stress and we need to see more Bingo players to fill our seats on Wednesday."

Bill Armendariz can be reached at 575-494-5059 or biarmendariz@demingheadlight.com.

INFO BOX STARTS HERE

If you go

Who: Deming-Luna County Commission on Aging

What: Wednesday Night Bingo Games for the general public

When: Doors open at 4:30 p.m. packet sales begin at 5 p.m. and first occasion begins at 6 p.m.

Where: Deming Senior Citizen's Center, 800 S. Granite Street

Payouts: Cash prizes are $150 to $300, with a winner-take-all coverall at the end of the second occasion.

Packet sales: $7 for first occasion and $5 for the second occasion

Contact: 575-546-8823

INFO BOX ENDS HERE