ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deming, NM

Deming Sr. Center struggles to keep local fundraiser going

By Bill Armendariz, Deming Headlight
Deming Headlight
Deming Headlight
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32dwSq_0hDYIYrb00

DEMING - Staff and volunteers have worked tireless hours to keep activities running at the Deming Senior Citizen's Center located at 800 South Granite Street. At one point or another, home-delivered meals, in-house dining, senior recreation, activities, and the adult day care and RSVP programs, have been affected by the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Through city and county funding, state and federal dollars, Julie Bolton has managed to keep the center open now that pandemic protocols have been relaxed and the virus has plateaued in Luna County. "It seems like its' been one thing after another - from COVID, to a volunteer shortage, and temporary shutdowns to sanitize and thoroughly wipe down the facilities - this has been a stressful to years," said Bolton, executive director of the local senior center.

No one program has been more affected than the center's chief local fundraiser; its' Wednesday Night Bingo games. The pandemic forced a lengthy shutdown back in March of 2020 and that was followed by a shortage of volunteer workers and staff for the Bingo occasions which are regulated by the state's gaming commission.

"We are struggling with recruiting volunteers and staff like everybody else," Bolton explained. "It's been a challenge. Two years has been a tremendous loss in terms of missing the revenues generated by our Wednesday Night Bingo." Bolton estimated a loss of over $100,000. Money from the Bingo games helps supplement staff wages and facilitate programs at the center.

"We were hit hard by COVID," Bolton said. "After shutting down for exposure, many of our staff and volunteers did not return. She said at one point the center had over 150 volunteers that were cut down to 53 during the height of the pandemic.

A change in gaming regulations by the state also hampered attempts to restart Bingo at the center. New staff had to be licensed for gaming and that was followed by a backlog from the state's licensing process.

"We are slowly building up our staff and volunteers," Bolton stated. "I believe we are at 116 volunteers. Alex Acosta (Cordova) has done an outstanding job in recruiting volunteers here at the center. We could use more help, especially with our home-delivered meals program. Stop by and speak with Alex."

The center reopened its' Bingo games on Wednesday night but could not justify a second occasion due to the small number of players. "We just cant afford a loss at this point," Bolton said. "We weren't sure we would have the Bingo this week and I did not get the word out soon enough. We will continue to have Bingo next week and I hope to see a full house so we can pay out for two occasions."

Inflation has also put a stress on Bolton, staff, and volunteers. Gas and food are a main concern. "Literally, everything is costing more. We are having to pay more to sustain our programs at the center and this makes it hard for us to be competitive when hiring new staff," Bolton told the Headlight.

Bolton praised the city and county for its continued support of the senior center and its programs. "More volunteers are needed to relieve our workers who are experiencing stress and we need to see more Bingo players to fill our seats on Wednesday."

Bill Armendariz can be reached at 575-494-5059 or biarmendariz@demingheadlight.com.

INFO BOX STARTS HERE

If you go

Who: Deming-Luna County Commission on Aging

What: Wednesday Night Bingo Games for the general public

When: Doors open at 4:30 p.m. packet sales begin at 5 p.m. and first occasion begins at 6 p.m.

Where: Deming Senior Citizen's Center, 800 S. Granite Street

Payouts: Cash prizes are $150 to $300, with a winner-take-all coverall at the end of the second occasion.

Packet sales: $7 for first occasion and $5 for the second occasion

Contact: 575-546-8823

INFO BOX ENDS HERE

Comments / 0

Related
KVIA

Las Cruces adopts Mesilla Valley Community of Hope master plan

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- The Las Cruces City Council has adopted a master plan for the Mesilla Valley Community of Hope Campus. The plan was reviewed and approved by the City's Development Review Committee in June. It defines the buildout of the site based on future expansion needs and improvements for various groups.
LAS CRUCES, NM
krwg.org

Holy Cross Retreat Center - Festival of Fine Arts - Labor Day Weekend

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with Holy Cross Retreat Center Director, Fr. Tom Smith, about the closure of Casa Del Refugiado, El Paso’s largest migrant shelters on the U.S.-Mexico Border and the challenges to our community. He also talked about a new mural of St. Francis of Assisi which will be on display at the Franciscan Festival of Fine Arts Labor Day weekend, Saturday, September 3rd, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, September 4th 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 600 Holy Cross Road, Mesilla Park, New Mexico 88047. More information on Facebook – Holy Cross Retreat Center and on their website - holycrossretreat.org.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Former Las Cruces teacher is remembered by former students and family

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A beloved Las Cruces high teacher suddenly passed away leaving a long-lasting mark on his students. David Griego’s wife, Leticia Griego remembers him as a man who wouldn’t turn anyone away and welcomed everyone with open arms and now wants to make sure he is never forgotten. “The people that he […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
newmexicomagazine.org

Five Things to Do This Weekend

Have a fair time, go art hopping in Questa, scare yourself at the Las Cruces Railroad Museum, spice up your life at the Chile the Kid Wine & Beer Festival, watch comedy bloom at the Santa Fe Botanical Garden. 1 Have a fair time. Stars, Stripes, and Summer Nights is...
QUESTA, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Deming, NM
City
Cordova, NM
KRQE News 13

Man who threatened to start fire at NMSU detained

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Federal investigators say a man threatened to burn a building at New Mexico State University. The US Attorney’s Office says 54-year-old John Hamilton called the schools office of institutional equality several times on July 27, telling staff he would start a fire there. A motive has not been revealed. Hamilton has a […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA ABC-7

Las Cruces man threatened to burn building at NSMSU, according to complaint

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- A Las Cruces man is accused of threatening to burn a building at New Mexico State University. John Oliver Hamilton, 54, made an initial appearance in federal court on Aug. 12. According to court documents, Hamilton allegedly made a string of telephone calls to the Office of Institutional Equality at The post Las Cruces man threatened to burn building at NSMSU, according to complaint appeared first on KVIA.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA

26 firearms stolen from Las Cruces store; officials offer $10k reward on burglary

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Federal officials are offering a $10,000 reward seeking help finding a man who stole 26 firearms from Sparks Firearms on Friday. Federal officials say surveillance video shows the man prying open a rear door and making several trips in and out of the business. The man was seen walking north toward an adjacent mobile home complex.
KTSM

Las Cruces aims to be the top Dawgs in 2022 with young squad

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – Las Cruces High School football turned a lot of heads towards the end of 2021. After starting the season 1-3, the Bulldawgs turned it around win six of their next eight. Two of those wins came in the NMAA 2021 6A State Football Championships. The Bulldawgs took down Clovis […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Senior Center#Bingo#Senior Citizen#Charity#Deming Sr#Deming Staff#Rsvp
KTSM

One dead, one injured in Las Cruces after shooting near hotel

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – One man dead and one more was injured in a shooting in Las Cruces by the Super 8 Wyndham Hotel at 245 La Posada Lane. Both were taken to a local hospital. The current condition on the victim injured is unknown. Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
cbs4local.com

Gang violence leaves 11 dead, 10 arrested in Ciudad Juarez

CIUDAD JUAREZ, MEXICO (KFOX14/CBS4) — A gang riot inside a border prison that left two inmates dead quickly spread to the streets of Ciudad Juarez where alleged gang members killed nine more people, including four employees of a radio station, security officials said Friday. The federal government's security undersecretary,...
KRQE News 13

New Mexico State Police arrest road rage suspect

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Joseph Sena, 31, is facing charges after a couple says he flashed a gun at them during a road rage incident. The couple, along with their 9-month-old grandson, were traveling on Isleta Blvd. near Bridge Blvd. in July. They say Sena got into a road rage incident with them, rolled his window […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
Deming Headlight

Deming Headlight

1K+
Followers
833
Post
136K+
Views
ABOUT

Let the Deming Headlight keep you up-to-date on local and national news, sports, lifestyle and opinion issues.

 http://demingheadlight.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy