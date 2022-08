PASCO, WA: The Tri City Dust Devils (15-26, 44-60) ended a 13-inning scoreless streak with four runs in the sixth inning and seven in the seventh, routing the Everett AquaSox (19-22, 50-56) 11-3. Neither team scored in the first four innings, with the teams combining to leave nine on base....

PASCO, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO