Phillipsburg, NJ

sauconsource.com

Woman Accused of Retail Theft at Rite Aid in Hellertown

An Easton woman has been charged with misdemeanor retail theft and receiving stolen property after police say she shoplifted nearly $600 in merchandise from a local Rite Aid. In a news release, Hellertown borough police said 44-year-old Asia Lynn Passarelli was arrested Friday after officers responded to a report of a theft in progress at the store at 110 Main Street around 12:45 p.m.
HELLERTOWN, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Slate Belt runaway is found safe, state police say

UPDATE: A 15-year-old runaway from Upper Mount Bethel Township was found safe and returned to his family, Pennsylvania State Police said Monday. INITIAL REPORTING: Pennsylvania State Police are asking the public to help find a 15-year-old runaway from Upper Mount Bethel Township. The teenager was staying at a friend’s home...
ROSETO, PA
Phillipsburg, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Phillipsburg, NJ
Phillipsburg, NJ
Cars
wrnjradio.com

Man accused of shoplifting from Morris County 7-Eleven

DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County man was arrested after he allegedly stole from the 7-Eleven in Denville Township. On August 4, police responded to the 7-Eleven for a report of a shoplifting incident that occurred on August 1, police said. The subsequent investigation identified the...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
#Police#Burg#Thefts#Airbag#Property Crime
WFMZ-TV Online

Officials: Dump truck driver thrown from vehicle in crash, then hit by truck coming to clear crash debris

FRANKLIN TWP., Pa. - Officials are providing more information about a crash involving a dump truck in Carbon County last week that left the driver injured. State police were sent to I-476 South in Franklin Township Tuesday, August 9 after a crash involving a dump truck and the Grange Road overpass, according to a spokesman for the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Juvenile thrown from vehicle in N.J. highway crash

A juvenile suffered serious injuries after she was thrown from a vehicle in a crash Saturday morning on the Garden State Parkway in Union County. A 51-year-old Maplewood woman was driving a minivan southbound in the area of milepost 140.5 in Kenilworth around 9:30 a.m. when the vehicle struck the right guardrail, according to a New Jersey State Police spokesman.
UNION COUNTY, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

Man, 20, stable after shooting at Musikfest, police say

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Authorities have released more details on a shooting that sent crowds fleeing at Musikfest. A 20-year-old man was shot in the abdomen around 10:45 p.m. Saturday, police said midday Monday. It happened on Main Street between West Lehigh and Spring streets, which is in the area of...
BETHLEHEM, PA
wrnjradio.com

Sussex County woman sentenced to probation for aggravated assault, obstructing administration of law, violation of probation

NEWTON, NJ (Sussex County) – A Sussex County woman was sentenced to probation for aggravated assault, obstructing administration of law, and violation of probation, according to Acting Sussex County Prosecutor Annmarie Taggart. Gabriella Colon, 21, of Vernon Township was sentenced on August 11 before the Honorable Judge Michael C....
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

Runaway Upper Mount Bethel teen found safe

U. MOUNT BETHEL TWP., Pa. - A Northampton County teenager who ran away has been found safe and returned to his family, state police said. Jakobi Ward, 15, ran away from his friend's house in Roseto when his parents came to pick him up Sunday morning, state police said.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

LehighValleyLive.com

Easton, PA
