Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Hiking Trail Was Just Named One of the Most Beautiful Places in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop opens in Allentown, PAMarilyn JohnsonAllentown, PA
Major discount supermarket chain leases space for another grocery store in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersBethlehem, PA
Did Trump Use Ivana’s Grave for Tax Breaks? He’s Trying.Morristown MinuteBedminster Township, NJ
Five places in Pennsylvania that are considered to be haunted and where to find themJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Related
DUI enforcement effort leads to numerous arrests in region, Pennsylvania State Police say
A driving under the influence enforcement effort Friday into Saturday that involved Pennsylvania State Police troopers and municipal and regional officers resulted in 24 impairment arrests in the region, according to a news release. Statewide, the 20th anniversary Operation Nighthawk led to 492 DUI arrests, state police said. In Troop...
sauconsource.com
Woman Accused of Retail Theft at Rite Aid in Hellertown
An Easton woman has been charged with misdemeanor retail theft and receiving stolen property after police say she shoplifted nearly $600 in merchandise from a local Rite Aid. In a news release, Hellertown borough police said 44-year-old Asia Lynn Passarelli was arrested Friday after officers responded to a report of a theft in progress at the store at 110 Main Street around 12:45 p.m.
Slate Belt runaway is found safe, state police say
UPDATE: A 15-year-old runaway from Upper Mount Bethel Township was found safe and returned to his family, Pennsylvania State Police said Monday. INITIAL REPORTING: Pennsylvania State Police are asking the public to help find a 15-year-old runaway from Upper Mount Bethel Township. The teenager was staying at a friend’s home...
Teen girl struck, injured after running in front of LANTA bus, cops say
A 15-year-old girl was injured Saturday night after Hellertown police say she ran out in front of a LANTA bus and was hit. The crash occurred about 8 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of Main Street between Water and Penn streets, police Cpl. John Donato said. The 15-year-old was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wrnjradio.com
Man accused of shoplifting from Morris County 7-Eleven
DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County man was arrested after he allegedly stole from the 7-Eleven in Denville Township. On August 4, police responded to the 7-Eleven for a report of a shoplifting incident that occurred on August 1, police said. The subsequent investigation identified the...
P’burg mayor asks for public’s help following uptick in gunfire incidents
Phillipsburg Mayor Todd Tersigni is asking for the public’s help to find suspects following an uptick in shots-fired incidents, including an incident just this past weekend. The mayor took to the town’s Facebook page Monday afternoon to say that all available resources are being used to track down the suspects responsible in the most recent incidents.
Slate Belt Motorcyclist, 28, Killed In Crash With Pickup Truck: PA State Police
A Slate Belt motorcyclist was killed in a crash with a pickup truck, Pennsylvania State Police confirmed. According to the crash report, the accident occurred on Martins Creek, Belvidere Highway at the intersection with Gravel Hill Road in Lower Mount Bethel Township around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 13. A...
Don’t Be a Victim: NJ Cops Say Car Burglars Now Targeting This Item
Officials in at least two New Jersey municipalities are alerting residents to what car burglars are now targeting. And, sadly, it's nothing new. Recently, catalytic converters were high on the list of things that were being stolen, now, apparently, it's airbags. Police departments in Warren County say thieves are cutting...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WFMZ-TV Online
Officials: Dump truck driver thrown from vehicle in crash, then hit by truck coming to clear crash debris
FRANKLIN TWP., Pa. - Officials are providing more information about a crash involving a dump truck in Carbon County last week that left the driver injured. State police were sent to I-476 South in Franklin Township Tuesday, August 9 after a crash involving a dump truck and the Grange Road overpass, according to a spokesman for the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission.
WFMZ-TV Online
Police identify motorcyclist killed in Lower Mount Bethel crash
L. MOUNT BETHEL TWP., Pa. - A motorcyclist died after crashing into a turning pickup truck in rural Northampton County over the weekend. Nicholas Paone, 28, was killed in the crash around 3:30 p.m. Saturday in Lower Mount Bethel Township, said state police. He was driving on Martins Creek Belvidere...
5 Most Wanted Criminals In Monroe County
Monroe County Crime Watch PA has provided the top 5 most wanted criminals in the county. Here are the following alleged criminals who are still on the run from their warrants, according to Monroe County Crime Watch.
Motorcyclist, 19, Rear-Ended, Killed In I-195 Crash: State Police
A 19-year-old motorcyclist was killed when he was rear-ended by an SUV on Interstate 195, authorities said. Mohammad A. Abbas was riding west near milepost 5.7 in Robbinsville at 8:41 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14 when a Nissan Rogue driven by Shannon B. Monsell, 34, of Ringoes struck his motorcycle from behind, New Jersey State Police said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Parachuter Flown To Hospital Following Sussex County Skydiving Accident, State Police Say
A parachuter was flown to the hospital following a skydiving accident in Sussex County, state police said. The parachuter got stuck in power lines at the Sussex Airport in Wantage around 9:35 a.m. on Saturday, August 13, NJSP Trooper Charles Marchan told DailyVoice.com. Troopers rescue the parachuter from the power...
wlvr.org
Allentown police hope state-owned ATV park gets riders off city streets
Pennsylvania is building its first state park dedicated to the use of ATVs and off-road vehicles, and Allentown’s police chief said it’s a promising development. The park, which will be about an hour outside the Lehigh Valley, is expected to open in the next two years. The state...
wrnjradio.com
Flipped over tractor-trailer crash causes fuel leak, slowed traffic on I-80 in Warren County
ALLAMUCHY TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – An overturned tractor-trailer with a fuel leak closed two westbound lanes of Interstate 80 in Warren County Sunday afternoon. The crash happened at around 12:00 p.m. on Interstate 80 westbound in the area of mile marker 19, according to a post on the Allamuchy Fire Department’s Facebook page.
Bethlehem Police Investigating Hit and Run Crash
BETHLEHEM, PA – The Bethlehem Police Department is seeking witnesses to a hit and run...
Juvenile thrown from vehicle in N.J. highway crash
A juvenile suffered serious injuries after she was thrown from a vehicle in a crash Saturday morning on the Garden State Parkway in Union County. A 51-year-old Maplewood woman was driving a minivan southbound in the area of milepost 140.5 in Kenilworth around 9:30 a.m. when the vehicle struck the right guardrail, according to a New Jersey State Police spokesman.
WFMZ-TV Online
Man, 20, stable after shooting at Musikfest, police say
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Authorities have released more details on a shooting that sent crowds fleeing at Musikfest. A 20-year-old man was shot in the abdomen around 10:45 p.m. Saturday, police said midday Monday. It happened on Main Street between West Lehigh and Spring streets, which is in the area of...
wrnjradio.com
Sussex County woman sentenced to probation for aggravated assault, obstructing administration of law, violation of probation
NEWTON, NJ (Sussex County) – A Sussex County woman was sentenced to probation for aggravated assault, obstructing administration of law, and violation of probation, according to Acting Sussex County Prosecutor Annmarie Taggart. Gabriella Colon, 21, of Vernon Township was sentenced on August 11 before the Honorable Judge Michael C....
WFMZ-TV Online
Runaway Upper Mount Bethel teen found safe
U. MOUNT BETHEL TWP., Pa. - A Northampton County teenager who ran away has been found safe and returned to his family, state police said. Jakobi Ward, 15, ran away from his friend's house in Roseto when his parents came to pick him up Sunday morning, state police said.
LehighValleyLive.com
Easton, PA
70K+
Followers
25K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT
Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/https://www.lehighvalleylive.com
Comments / 0