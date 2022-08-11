ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ.com

Comments / 15

Rodney Malltell
4d ago

must have had a good lawyer neither the school nor the child or to blame. Gee let's think who's with the kids most of the time during the pandemic 😒 hmm. THE PARENTS???maybe???

Reply(1)
2
AP_002013.53d23449c0744802b8febf46e50a877c.1908
4d ago

And how long did it take for the parents to notify the school? How long before parents reported to board of ed? I had an EIP child, unfortunately the teachers & schools look the other way hoping the parents will take them to another school. Hope the teachers & principal involved are FIRED!

Reply
2
Related
hudsoncountyview.com

Jersey City Councilwoman DeGise was taken to court for unpaid bills at MRI center, medical lab

Jersey City Councilwoman-at-Large Amy DeGise was taken to court for unpaid bills at an MRI center and a medical lab during in 2016 and 2017, court records show. Jersey Advanced MRI & Diagnostic Center, located in North Bergen, filed a complaint in Hudson County Superior Court against DeGise via Denville-based attorney Michael Harrison on May 5th, 2016, according to a filing in the case.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
CBS New York

Murphy lifts COVID testing requirement in New Jersey schools

HOBOKEN, N.J. -- Another COVID mandate has been lifted in New Jersey, just in time for the new school year.Regular testing will no longer be required for unvaccinated teachers and child care workers, CBS2's Christina Fan reported Monday.Back to school means back to normal this fall for teachers across the Garden State. Last year, remote learning and mask-wearing ended. This year, routine COVID testing will also become a part of the past."I think I do feel okay with it," one person said."It's a little iffy. It's a touchy subject," another said."Seeing the cases go up and down, I'm definitely a...
HOBOKEN, NJ
NJ.com

National higher ed agency seeks additional info on NJCU finances. Is school’s accreditation in jeopardy?

The accreditation of cash-strapped New Jersey City University could be at risk after a higher education reporting agency has requested additional information on the school’s resources and improvement plans. The Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE), the accrediting agency that oversees New Jersey colleges and universities, on Aug....
JERSEY CITY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Education#Autism#Montclair#Law#Mental Health#Superior Court Of
essexnewsdaily.com

West Orange educator named Essex County teacher of the year

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Redwood Elementary School special education teacher Kristin Dunleavy has been named the 2022 Essex County Governor’s Educator of the Year recipient. The announcement came Aug. 11 from the New Jersey School Boards Association in partnership with the New Jersey Department of Education. “Of the...
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
marketplace.org

Automatic college admissions can be a boon to students and schools alike

Applying to college can be pretty daunting. A student needs to get a high school transcript, collect letters of recommendation and write those admissions essays. Some colleges and universities are offering a simpler option known as direct admissions, where a school simply looks at a student’s grades (sometimes test scores) and makes an up-or-down decision before a student fills out an application. Advocates say it helps students consider schools they might not otherwise — and helps schools attract more tuition-paying students.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
NJ.com

Christ Hospital opens Dr. Hemant Shah Research Center

CarePoint Health has opened the “Dr. Hemant Shah Research Center” at Christ Hospital in Jersey City, named for an attending physician at the hospital, community leader and philanthropist. The naming of the research center celebrates the generous donation from Shah’s foundation that made it possible and the decades-long...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
theobserver.com

Nearby jail gets perfect accreditation score on mandatory review items

The Essex County Correctional Facility earned accreditation from the American Correctional Association, which sets the standards for correctional facilities and detention centers in the United States, American territories and some foreign countries, Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr. said. The facility scored a 100% rating to receive a three-year...
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Bloomfield police to take part in statewide end-of-summer crackdown

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Law enforcement officials from the Bloomfield Police Department will be cracking down on drivers impaired by alcohol or drugs as part of the annual end of summer “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” statewide campaign. Beginning Aug. 19 and continuing through Sept. 5, local and state law enforcement officials will conduct saturation patrols and sobriety checkpoints, looking for motorists who may be driving while intoxicated.
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
205K+
Followers
117K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy