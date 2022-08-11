Read full article on original website
Rodney Malltell
4d ago
must have had a good lawyer neither the school nor the child or to blame. Gee let's think who's with the kids most of the time during the pandemic 😒 hmm. THE PARENTS???maybe???
Reply(1)
2
AP_002013.53d23449c0744802b8febf46e50a877c.1908
4d ago
And how long did it take for the parents to notify the school? How long before parents reported to board of ed? I had an EIP child, unfortunately the teachers & schools look the other way hoping the parents will take them to another school. Hope the teachers & principal involved are FIRED!
Reply
2
Related
hudsoncountyview.com
Jersey City Councilwoman DeGise was taken to court for unpaid bills at MRI center, medical lab
Jersey City Councilwoman-at-Large Amy DeGise was taken to court for unpaid bills at an MRI center and a medical lab during in 2016 and 2017, court records show. Jersey Advanced MRI & Diagnostic Center, located in North Bergen, filed a complaint in Hudson County Superior Court against DeGise via Denville-based attorney Michael Harrison on May 5th, 2016, according to a filing in the case.
Murphy lifts COVID testing requirement in New Jersey schools
HOBOKEN, N.J. -- Another COVID mandate has been lifted in New Jersey, just in time for the new school year.Regular testing will no longer be required for unvaccinated teachers and child care workers, CBS2's Christina Fan reported Monday.Back to school means back to normal this fall for teachers across the Garden State. Last year, remote learning and mask-wearing ended. This year, routine COVID testing will also become a part of the past."I think I do feel okay with it," one person said."It's a little iffy. It's a touchy subject," another said."Seeing the cases go up and down, I'm definitely a...
National higher ed agency seeks additional info on NJCU finances. Is school’s accreditation in jeopardy?
The accreditation of cash-strapped New Jersey City University could be at risk after a higher education reporting agency has requested additional information on the school’s resources and improvement plans. The Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE), the accrediting agency that oversees New Jersey colleges and universities, on Aug....
1 Million Dollar Settlement for Senior Attacked by Neighbor's Dog in Rahway NJ
We reached a fair settlement. It is rewarding when the companies and parties responsible for their negligence that cause severe physical and emotional trauma are held responsible" -- Howard P. Lesnik Esq. . MOUNTAINSIDE, NJ. ,. UNITED STATES. ,. August 15, 2022. /EINPresswire.com/ -- On February 28, 2020. , the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Long-troubled nursing home that once housed hundreds of residents is now totally empty
Woodland Behavioral and Nursing Center, the nursing home in Andover that found itself in the national spotlight after police discovered 17 bodies stored in a temporary morgue after the pandemic struck in April 2020, has finally shut its doors. Federal funding to the facility was terminated on Monday in the...
essexnewsdaily.com
West Orange educator named Essex County teacher of the year
WEST ORANGE, NJ — Redwood Elementary School special education teacher Kristin Dunleavy has been named the 2022 Essex County Governor’s Educator of the Year recipient. The announcement came Aug. 11 from the New Jersey School Boards Association in partnership with the New Jersey Department of Education. “Of the...
Hudson County executive lashes out at Jersey Journal’s coverage of daughter’s hit-and-run
Hudson County Executive Tom DeGise broke his silence on his councilwoman daughter’s hit-and-run crash, but he didn’t take aim on critics calling for her resignation or the cyclist who caused the crash. Instead, in a Facebook post Saturday he called out The Jersey Journal as a “rag” for...
Black worker demoted when she applied for top job at N.J. senior community, suit says
A woman who applied for a director’s position at a senior living facility in Ocean County says she was subjected to denigrating comments by her supervisor and passed her over for the promotion in favor of a white woman with dubious qualifications. LsShanda Kearny, who is Black, filed a...
Top Rutgers neurosurgeon returns after ‘ghost surgery’ charges. But report says he ‘pushed the envelope.’
A high-profile Rutgers neurosurgeon placed on paid administrative leave last year in the wake of so-called “ghost surgery” allegations is getting his job back, after an investigation by an outside law firm found insufficient evidence to conclude he was not present during critical portions of two medical procedures he had scheduled.
Bike ban in pedestrian plazas, deal with school district on city park among items for Jersey City council Wednesday
A ban in cycling through pedestrian plazas and affordable housing Downtown were a couple of the topics on the agenda Monday at the Jersey City council caucus meeting. The city council will also look into an ordinance prohibiting all-terrain vehicles and dirt bikes on public streets. “Based on the state...
marketplace.org
Automatic college admissions can be a boon to students and schools alike
Applying to college can be pretty daunting. A student needs to get a high school transcript, collect letters of recommendation and write those admissions essays. Some colleges and universities are offering a simpler option known as direct admissions, where a school simply looks at a student’s grades (sometimes test scores) and makes an up-or-down decision before a student fills out an application. Advocates say it helps students consider schools they might not otherwise — and helps schools attract more tuition-paying students.
Murphy says he supports controversial $4.7B plan to widen N.J. Turnpike extension
In his first public comments on the matter, Gov. Phil Murphy on Monday signaled his support for a $4.7 billion plan to widen the New Jersey Turnpike extension to and from the Holland Tunnel that has drawn the wrath of some environmentalists and local leaders. “It’s quite ambitious, it’s needed,”...
Budget adoption and cannabis fee hikes on deck for Bayonne City Council
It’ll be a busy night at Bayonne City Hall Wednesday. Bayonne residents will get an in-depth look at the new municipal budget, which will likely include a 1.4% municipal tax increase, at the 7 p.m. City Council meeting, which will begin with a budget hearing. Also on the agenda...
Christ Hospital opens Dr. Hemant Shah Research Center
CarePoint Health has opened the “Dr. Hemant Shah Research Center” at Christ Hospital in Jersey City, named for an attending physician at the hospital, community leader and philanthropist. The naming of the research center celebrates the generous donation from Shah’s foundation that made it possible and the decades-long...
New Jersey Globe
Controversial Turnpike widening project could force Murphy to choose between Hudson officials and labor unions
Opposition to a $4.7 billion proposal to widen the eight-mile section of New Jersey Turnpike between Exits 14A and 14C will likely force Gov. Phil Murphy into choosing between local officials and progressive activists in Jersey City and Hoboken and blue-collar construction unions. Hoboken passed a resolution opposing the Turnpike...
P’burg mayor asks for public’s help following uptick in gunfire incidents
Phillipsburg Mayor Todd Tersigni is asking for the public’s help to find suspects following an uptick in shots-fired incidents, including an incident just this past weekend. The mayor took to the town’s Facebook page Monday afternoon to say that all available resources are being used to track down the suspects responsible in the most recent incidents.
Person struck, killed by NJ Transit train at North Jersey station
A person was struck and killed by a New Jersey Transit train early Tuesday in Passaic County, officials said. The person was hit by a Suffern, New York-bound Main Line train near the Passaic station at about 2 a.m., a New Jersey Transit spokesman said. Train 1101 left Hoboken shortly...
theobserver.com
Nearby jail gets perfect accreditation score on mandatory review items
The Essex County Correctional Facility earned accreditation from the American Correctional Association, which sets the standards for correctional facilities and detention centers in the United States, American territories and some foreign countries, Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr. said. The facility scored a 100% rating to receive a three-year...
essexnewsdaily.com
Bloomfield police to take part in statewide end-of-summer crackdown
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Law enforcement officials from the Bloomfield Police Department will be cracking down on drivers impaired by alcohol or drugs as part of the annual end of summer “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” statewide campaign. Beginning Aug. 19 and continuing through Sept. 5, local and state law enforcement officials will conduct saturation patrols and sobriety checkpoints, looking for motorists who may be driving while intoxicated.
Several survivors gathered to discuss funds and share their tragic experiences after the massacre at Tops
BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Sunday afternoon, a handful of people gathered to say they feel forgotten since the Tops mass shooting. One woman was in the store with her daughter. She told her heartbreaking story of survival and why she hopes to be compensated like other victims. "I have...
NJ.com
NJ
205K+
Followers
117K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 15