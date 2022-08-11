Read full article on original website
EW.com
Florence Pugh confirms split with Zach Braff, slams invasive coverage of their romance: 'It's incredibly wrong'
Pugh, Pugh! Actress Florence Pugh has taken shots at invasive paparazzi tactics — particularly as they pertain to coverage of her love life. The upcoming Don't Worry Darling star revealed the end of her relationship to Scrubs actor Zach Braff in a new interview, in which she also criticized the cruel approach certain photographers took while documenting their romance.
EW.com
Watch Kristin Chenoweth shock Steve Harvey with naughty Family Feud answer
She may be a "good Christian girl," but Kristin Chenoweth let her devilish side shine on Celebrity Family Feud. The beloved TV and Broadway sensation left Steve Harvey speechless with her answer to one provocative question on Sunday's episode, sending the suits behind the screen scrambling for the bleep button.
EW.com
Camila Cabello wastes no time sparring with Blake Shelton as new coach in The Voice first look
If you were worried about who would be the target of Blake Shelton's playful jabs and teasing on season 22 of The Voice with Kelly Clarkson and Ariana Grande stepping away, worry no longer. Camila Cabello occupies the spinning red chair right next to his and, as seen in EW's exclusive first look at the new season (below), she can dish it just as well as she can take it.
Anne Heche's Cause Of Death Explained
Actor Anne Heche, star of "Donnie Brasco," "Wag the Dog," and "Six Days, Seven Nights," died on Friday after a serious car crash on August 5.
A Complete List Of Every Bizarre Thing Dr. Oz Does In This 39-Second Clip Of Him Grocery Shopping
"That's $20 for crudités...and this doesn't include the tequila." —Dr. Mehmet Oz
EW.com
RuPaul's Drag Race renewed for season 15, including her-storic 200th episode
Celebratory Tajín shots all around: VH1 has renewed RuPaul's Drag Race for season 15, which will contain the Emmy-winning reality series' 200th episode. The network announced the news Monday, revealing that a new group of queens will enter the Werk Room for a 15th round of competition, on the heels of the franchise crowning two new winners: Season 14 fan-favorite oddball Willow Pill, and All Stars 7 queen Jinkx Monsoon, who recently became the first queen to win Drag Race twice when she triumphed at the end of the show's first-ever all-winners edition.
EW.com
Robert De Niro reuniting with Goodfellas writer to play two crime bosses in new gangster movie
As far back as we can remember, Robert De Niro has been Hollywood's foremost screen gangster — and he'll remind us of that fact twice over when he reunites with Goodfellas writer Nicholas Pileggi to play two different crime bosses in the upcoming movie Wise Guys. EW has confirmed...
EW.com
Wolfgang Petersen, Das Boot and Air Force One director, dies at 81
Wolfgang Petersen, the Oscar-nominated German filmmaker who made a name for himself with the World War II drama Das Boot and went on to direct such Hollywood hits as Air Force One, The Perfect Storm, and Troy, died Aug. 12 from pancreatic cancer. He was 81. A statement provided to...
New Netflix doc revisits an NFL player’s secret, scandalous online relationship
A new 2-part Netflix documentary project unpacks the catfishing scandal from a decade ago around footballer Manti Te’o — including how the outlandish series of events began in the first place, and the way a resulting media firestorm added a whole new dimension to it. The linebacker from...
NFL・
EW.com
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series
Things are getting Frozen on High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, but the romance continues to heat up. Ever since the High School Musical series relocated to summer camp for season 3, all the teens have had Frozen on the brain as E.J. (Matt Cornett) directs the end-of-summer camp-wide production of the iconic Disney movie — and EW has your exclusive sneak peak at the upcoming performance of "Love Is an Open Door." And there's no one better to take on that romantic duet than Gina (Sofia Wylie) and E.J. now that they've officially taken over as the show's central relationship.
EW.com
Adele calls postponed Vegas residency 'worst moment in my career,' but 'there was just no soul in it'
Adele's initial devastation surrounding her postponed Las Vegas residency is water under the bridge. A day before her residency was scheduled to begin at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in January, the Grammy winner shared a tearful video announcing that the shows would need to be postponed. In a cover interview with Elle published Monday, Adele said she "went into hiding" after she called off the dates, but reiterated that she has no regrets about the decision.
EW.com
Like jetés in the sky: Solange is composing her first ballet score
The sisters Knowles are here to make you dance. While Beyoncé is reviving house and disco for the masses, Solange is going, as usual, the artsier route with her first ballet score. The New York City Ballet announced that the performing artist and occasional pop star will write an...
EW.com
Everything to know about the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards
We're just days away from music's wildest night... the MTV Video Music Awards. As the world gears up for the 38th VMAs, EW has gathered all the info you need to know before watching, including who's performing, where the event is being held, and more. Read on for your complete guide to the 2022 VMAs.
EW.com
Inside Harper Stern's cutthroat move on Industry
Warning: This article contains spoilers for Industry season 2, episode 3, titled "The Fool." Harper Stern's (Myha'la Herrold) winning streak continues on Industry. After Jesse Bloom's (Jay Duplass) business comes to Pierpoint, things start moving quickly at the bank. With a new deal looming, Eric Tao (Ken Leung) and the higher-ups want things to go to plan: for Bloom to sell the shares he bought at a profit to the client they had planned to work with, Felim Bichan (Andrew Buchan). It's all supposed to go down at a retreat in the countryside that Eric had no plans to invite Harper to until Jesse stepped in. While away from the city, Harper is pushed aside by her mentor and discovers the bank plans to play Jesse.
EW.com
Teddy Ray, Pause With Sam Jay comedian and Messyness cohost, dies at 32
Teddy Ray, an actor and comedian featured on MTV's Wild 'N Out and HBO's Pause With Sam Jay, has died at the age of 32. Ray, legal name Theadore Brown, was found deceased Friday at a private residence in Rancho Mirage, Calif., after authorities responded to a call of an unresponsive male at around 10 a.m. local time, the Riverside County Sheriff's Department confirmed to EW. Additional details, including a cause of death, are not available at this time.
EW.com
Bryce Dallas Howard says she was paid 'so much less' than Chris Pratt for Jurassic World sequel
Bryce Dallas Howard has seen the reports about the pay gap between her and costar Chris Pratt on Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. She now says she was paid "so much less." In 2018, Variety reported that Howard was paid $8 million to appear in Fallen Kingdom, $2 million less than Pratt's reported $10 million. In a new interview with Insider, she comments, "The reports were so interesting because I was paid so much less than the reports even said, so much less."
EW.com
Bruce Willis plays hopeful note during harmonica 'jam session' amid health battle
Bruce Willis is leaning on his love of music following his aphasia diagnosis. The actor showed off his harmonica skills as part of a "jam session" with his friend Derek Richard Thomas, who sang a song while playing the guitar. The Die Hard star's wife Emma Heming Willis shared a...
EW.com
What to Watch podcast: You Better Call Saul one last time, 'cause the series finale airs tonight
After six seasons of high-stakes drama and cons, the Breaking Bad spin-off/prequel series Better Call Saul comes to an end — and several questions remain: Will Jimmy/Saul/Gene pay for everything he's done? Does he have one more trick card to pay? What will Kim's next move be?. The Hulu...
EW.com
Padma Lakshmi wishes ex-husband Salman Rushdie 'swift healing' after 'nightmare' attack
Padma Lakshmi is offering words of support to ex-husband Salman Rushdie as he recovers from a brutal attack. The Top Chef star shared her relief in the wake of the "nightmare" after the Satanic Verses author was taken off a ventilator over the weekend. In an emotional post, the 51-year-old...
