Beverly Hills, CA

EW.com

Florence Pugh confirms split with Zach Braff, slams invasive coverage of their romance: 'It's incredibly wrong'

Pugh, Pugh! Actress Florence Pugh has taken shots at invasive paparazzi tactics — particularly as they pertain to coverage of her love life. The upcoming Don't Worry Darling star revealed the end of her relationship to Scrubs actor Zach Braff in a new interview, in which she also criticized the cruel approach certain photographers took while documenting their romance.
CELEBRITIES
EW.com

Camila Cabello wastes no time sparring with Blake Shelton as new coach in The Voice first look

If you were worried about who would be the target of Blake Shelton's playful jabs and teasing on season 22 of The Voice with Kelly Clarkson and Ariana Grande stepping away, worry no longer. Camila Cabello occupies the spinning red chair right next to his and, as seen in EW's exclusive first look at the new season (below), she can dish it just as well as she can take it.
CELEBRITIES
Entertainment
EW.com

RuPaul's Drag Race renewed for season 15, including her-storic 200th episode

Celebratory Tajín shots all around: VH1 has renewed RuPaul's Drag Race for season 15, which will contain the Emmy-winning reality series' 200th episode. The network announced the news Monday, revealing that a new group of queens will enter the Werk Room for a 15th round of competition, on the heels of the franchise crowning two new winners: Season 14 fan-favorite oddball Willow Pill, and All Stars 7 queen Jinkx Monsoon, who recently became the first queen to win Drag Race twice when she triumphed at the end of the show's first-ever all-winners edition.
TV & VIDEOS
EW.com

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

Things are getting Frozen on High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, but the romance continues to heat up. Ever since the High School Musical series relocated to summer camp for season 3, all the teens have had Frozen on the brain as E.J. (Matt Cornett) directs the end-of-summer camp-wide production of the iconic Disney movie — and EW has your exclusive sneak peak at the upcoming performance of "Love Is an Open Door." And there's no one better to take on that romantic duet than Gina (Sofia Wylie) and E.J. now that they've officially taken over as the show's central relationship.
THEATER & DANCE
EW.com

Adele calls postponed Vegas residency 'worst moment in my career,' but 'there was just no soul in it'

Adele's initial devastation surrounding her postponed Las Vegas residency is water under the bridge. A day before her residency was scheduled to begin at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in January, the Grammy winner shared a tearful video announcing that the shows would need to be postponed. In a cover interview with Elle published Monday, Adele said she "went into hiding" after she called off the dates, but reiterated that she has no regrets about the decision.
LAS VEGAS, NV
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Live Tv#Tv News#Hilton S Real Housewives#Mathis Family Matters
EW.com

Everything to know about the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards

We're just days away from music's wildest night... the MTV Video Music Awards. As the world gears up for the 38th VMAs, EW has gathered all the info you need to know before watching, including who's performing, where the event is being held, and more. Read on for your complete guide to the 2022 VMAs.
NEWARK, NJ
EW.com

Inside Harper Stern's cutthroat move on Industry

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Industry season 2, episode 3, titled "The Fool." Harper Stern's (Myha'la Herrold) winning streak continues on Industry. After Jesse Bloom's (Jay Duplass) business comes to Pierpoint, things start moving quickly at the bank. With a new deal looming, Eric Tao (Ken Leung) and the higher-ups want things to go to plan: for Bloom to sell the shares he bought at a profit to the client they had planned to work with, Felim Bichan (Andrew Buchan). It's all supposed to go down at a retreat in the countryside that Eric had no plans to invite Harper to until Jesse stepped in. While away from the city, Harper is pushed aside by her mentor and discovers the bank plans to play Jesse.
TV & VIDEOS
EW.com

Teddy Ray, Pause With Sam Jay comedian and Messyness cohost, dies at 32

Teddy Ray, an actor and comedian featured on MTV's Wild 'N Out and HBO's Pause With Sam Jay, has died at the age of 32. Ray, legal name Theadore Brown, was found deceased Friday at a private residence in Rancho Mirage, Calif., after authorities responded to a call of an unresponsive male at around 10 a.m. local time, the Riverside County Sheriff's Department confirmed to EW. Additional details, including a cause of death, are not available at this time.
RANCHO MIRAGE, CA
EW.com

Bryce Dallas Howard says she was paid 'so much less' than Chris Pratt for Jurassic World sequel

Bryce Dallas Howard has seen the reports about the pay gap between her and costar Chris Pratt on Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. She now says she was paid "so much less." In 2018, Variety reported that Howard was paid $8 million to appear in Fallen Kingdom, $2 million less than Pratt's reported $10 million. In a new interview with Insider, she comments, "The reports were so interesting because I was paid so much less than the reports even said, so much less."
MOVIES
