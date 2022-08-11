Warning: This article contains spoilers for Industry season 2, episode 3, titled "The Fool." Harper Stern's (Myha'la Herrold) winning streak continues on Industry. After Jesse Bloom's (Jay Duplass) business comes to Pierpoint, things start moving quickly at the bank. With a new deal looming, Eric Tao (Ken Leung) and the higher-ups want things to go to plan: for Bloom to sell the shares he bought at a profit to the client they had planned to work with, Felim Bichan (Andrew Buchan). It's all supposed to go down at a retreat in the countryside that Eric had no plans to invite Harper to until Jesse stepped in. While away from the city, Harper is pushed aside by her mentor and discovers the bank plans to play Jesse.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 19 HOURS AGO