Aaron Hicks looked like he was running from an alligator chasing after a misjudged fl yball that was the ignition for another Yankees loss. This was pathetic. Hicks read the drive to deep center so badly that he turned to his right, then his left and then right again while running back. He was so lost that he jumped near the wall only to watch the baseball drop three feet to his right, then carom off the Yankee Stadium outfield wall.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 14 HOURS AGO