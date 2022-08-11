Hello, I’m Mayor Phil Goode with your weekly update. The application deadline for the open Prescott City Council seat has come and gone. However, 22 people have submitted applications. Many cities would have trouble attracting even half that many. These applicants truly represent the residents of the City of Prescott, coming from all walks of life. There are people who have lived in Prescott for decades, as well as people who have moved here within the last ten years. Members of the business community, former employees of the City of Prescott, attorneys and folks that are retired all applied. Our big challenge on the Council will be to narrow it down, ultimately to just one person! I am looking forward to starting this process.

