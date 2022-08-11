ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesquite, NV

Monsoon sends river through east Las Vegas valley home

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An east Las Vegas valley family is piecing their lives back together after a flash flood surged through their property Friday afternoon. Serene Temple left to pick up her 6-year-old from school but when she returned, “I came home to opening my house it was ankle deep,” she said.
Residents in Henderson neighborhood looking for help after monsoon rain damage

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - In late July, we showed you how one Henderson neighborhood was hit hard by monsoon flooding on Rising Star Drive near Whitney Mesa and Galleria. One homeowner said it has been a long process trying to get his home repaired but said he could be getting some help after the water tore through his home and backyard causing significant damage.
Nevada State Police: SUV runs red light, hitting firetruck near Warm Springs, Paradise

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - An SUV hit a firetruck on a call after running a red light, according to Nevada State Police. Nevada State Police and Clark County Fire Department said a CCFD fire engine was on an active call in the area of Warm Springs and Paradise. NSP said CCFD had the green light and a gray Toyota SUV was eastbound on Warm Springs and ran the red light, hitting the fire truck.
Lake Mead sees increase after recent rain in Las Vegas Valley

Residents in Henderson neighborhood looking for help after monsoon rain damage. In late July, we showed you how one Henderson neighborhood was hit hard by monsoon flooding on Rising Star Drive near Whitney Mesa and Galleria. After airport panic causes ‘stampede,’ Las Vegas agencies respond to criticism, arrest traveler responsible...
Residents in Southern Nevada rural communities endure hours without power

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Power was restored for nearly 18,000 residents in some of the smaller towns in Clark County after a transmission line caught fire early Thursday morning. For more than 10 hours, people from Moapa Valley, Logandale, Overton, Bunkerville, Mesquite and the Paiute were affected. "I immediately...
