news3lv.com
Monsoon sends river through east Las Vegas valley home
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An east Las Vegas valley family is piecing their lives back together after a flash flood surged through their property Friday afternoon. Serene Temple left to pick up her 6-year-old from school but when she returned, “I came home to opening my house it was ankle deep,” she said.
Thunderstorms are forecast for Northern Nevada. Will Reno break its August rainfall record?
Another round of thunderstorms is headed to Northern Nevada this week. There is up to a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon and early evening through Thursday in Reno. Showers and thunderstorms are also possible tonight and Wednesday night. ...
2 People Injured After Multi-Vehicle Collision In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
Official Nevada State Police reports state that an SUV collided with a firetruck on a call after running a red light. Nevada State Police and Clark County Fire Department said the incident took place when a Fire Department fire engine was on an active call in the area of Warm Springs and Paradise.
Power outage in Moapa Valley impacts thousands
Many cities north of Las Vegas were left with no power for nearly half a day. Not only a problem for homes but also businesses.
Residents in Henderson neighborhood looking for help after monsoon rain damage
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - In late July, we showed you how one Henderson neighborhood was hit hard by monsoon flooding on Rising Star Drive near Whitney Mesa and Galleria. One homeowner said it has been a long process trying to get his home repaired but said he could be getting some help after the water tore through his home and backyard causing significant damage.
East Las Vegas apartment building with serious water damage deemed unlivable
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Caution tape now blocks off Karen West Apartments. Signs were placed on every door Saturday letting residents know the building is inhabitable, and they have move out. The apartment building suffered serious water damage in a late July storm, and then last week’s Thursday downpour...
Lake Mead sees increase after recent rain in Las Vegas Valley
Why does Reno have higher gas prices than California?
We were just in the Bay area and they were at 5.05 range on the low side. How are we higher?from a-better_me. Mostly from the 50 cent gas tax we voted for 6 years ago to fix and maintain our roads.
Swift water rescues sent to same spot as flash floods hit northwest Arizona
Three vehicles went into a well-marked wash on Sunday and early Monday, bringing out rescuers in northwest Arizona.
Monolith of Lake Mead: Photo tour of the famous vertical speedboat
On a hot but cloudy weekend in August, an old speedboat looks to be ready to launch from the now lush cove at Lake Mead where it once sank in the deep, dark waters of the reservoir. 8 News Now is showing an up-close and personal tour of the cove and the boat.
Pedestrian critical after being hit by car near MLK, Charleston; driver still at large
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run crash that occurred just after 8:40 p.m. Monday night. Police say someone was hit by a car just south of Charleston on Martin Luther King Boulevard. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital n critical...
Neighborhood flooding causes complaints after residents hit twice in weeks
Thursday night's heavy rain, flooded areas of town however one community told 8 News Now that this has happened more than once and it should not have happened the first time.
SNHD East Las Vegas location closed Monday, possibly longer, for repairs
The Southern Nevada Health District's East Las Vegas location will be closed starting Monday because of repairs needed to the water line. Because of the repairs, the location may be closed longer.
resourceworld.com
Nevada Sunrise receives permit; drilling planned at Gemini Lithium Project, Nevada
Nevada Sunrise Gold Corp. [NEV-TSXV; NVSGF-OTC] received an amended exploration permit from the U.S. Bureau of Land Management (the BLM) for the 100%-owned Gemini Lithium Project in the Lida Valley basin, Esmeralda County, Nevada. The amended permit increases the number of proposed borehole locations to 12, which includes the two...
news3lv.com
Residents in Southern Nevada rural communities endure hours without power
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Power was restored for nearly 18,000 residents in some of the smaller towns in Clark County after a transmission line caught fire early Thursday morning. For more than 10 hours, people from Moapa Valley, Logandale, Overton, Bunkerville, Mesquite and the Paiute were affected. "I immediately...
Free grocery giveaway to be held Saturday at Las Vegas middle school
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Just One Project will host a free grocery giveaway on Saturday at a Las Vegas middle school. According to a news release, the Just One Project is Southern Nevada’s largest mobile food pantry that serves more than 20,000 people monthly. Organizers say that...
Workers of pet-related businesses would need training and certification, under new Clark County proposal
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Workers at various pet and animal-related businesses and services could need certification to prove their skills and safety knowledge, under a new proposal from one Clark County leader. Businesses such as boarding facilities, grooming salons, pet-sitting services or training may require workers to have prior...
‘I have to cover the cost,’ Las Vegas farm owner sees heavy impacts of high inflation
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Inflation is hitting one long-time local business hard. The family-owned farm in Las Vegas is sharing how higher gas and food costs are impacting them. J.R. Pony Parties, located near Vegas Drive and Decatur Boulevard in the northwest valley, is one of many businesses struggling to stay afloat as it tries […]
Another set of skeletal remains discovered at Lake Mead
Las Vegas police and Lake Mead officials are investigating the possible discovery of more skeletal remains at Lake Mead National Recreation Area.
