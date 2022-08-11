Read full article on original website
cbs4local.com
New Mexico State University on campus living costs rise during 2022-2023 school year
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (CBS4) — Students at New Mexico State University are feeling the impacts of inflation. Every first year, first time undergraduate student of NMSU are required to live on campus unless they have received an exemption. In first year residency halls the cot of living has increased...
Former Las Cruces teacher is remembered by former students and family
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A beloved Las Cruces high teacher suddenly passed away leaving a long-lasting mark on his students. David Griego’s wife, Leticia Griego remembers him as a man who wouldn’t turn anyone away and welcomed everyone with open arms and now wants to make sure he is never forgotten. “The people that he […]
ladailypost.com
Crisis Looms At New Mexico’s Largest Jail Now Plagued By Understaffing And Unsafe Conditions
A storm rolls over the Bernalillo County Metropolitan Detention Center. Courtesy/Nadav Soroker/Searchlight NM. It’s quiet outside the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC), a hulking facility of brick, cinderblock and glass nearly 20 miles west of Albuquerque. On a recent day, cattle graze near the jail’s parking lot and though the...
krwg.org
Terra Winter, President and CEO of the Community Foundation of Southern New Mexico shares more about mission of organization
KRWG Public Media is talking with leaders in the nonprofit field to learn more about their mission and issues they are facing this year. We wrap up the series by talking with Terra Winter PhD, who serves as President and CEO with the Community Foundation of Southern New Mexico to learn more about their organization. Centennial High School Student Rima Joukhadar, with the Doña Ana County Summer Enrichment Internship Program talked with Terra Winter to learn more.
rrobserver.com
Vista Grande sold to California firm
ALBUQUERQUE — Rio Rancho’s Vista Grande has been acquired by an investment firm based in California. The buyer, Tailwind Investment Group, bought the 168-unit active adult community for an undisclosed price. Vista Grande is located at 4101 Meadowlark Lane in Rio Rancho. Built in 1972, Vista Grande is...
DeSantis comes to Carlsbad to support Ronchetti
CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was in the Land of Enchantment at a rally for New Mexico gubernatorial candidate Mark Ronchetti. The event started around 4:00 p.m. at the Walter Gerrells Performing Arts and Exhibition Center in Carlsbad. Governor DeSantis spoke on a wide variety of issues including New Mexico’s response to COVID, vaccine […]
Southern New Mexico Canna Convention aims to educate people about medical cannabis
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Dispensary owners, industry experts, and medical professionals gathered at the ballroom of Hotel Encanto Saturday for the Southern New Mexico Canna Convention. This convention is being called one of the largest of its type in the state of New Mexico by its organizers. The main goal of the festival is The post Southern New Mexico Canna Convention aims to educate people about medical cannabis appeared first on KVIA.
krwg.org
New Mexico updates public health order
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Health officials in New Mexico say they're streamlining the state's emergency public health order, citing the evolution of the virus, the changing nature of the pandemic and new recommendations adopted by the federal government. Friday's move comes after the nation’s top public health agency relaxed its COVID-19 guidelines and dropped the recommendation that Americans quarantine themselves if they come into close contact with an infected person. Among the changes for New Mexico, state officials say the Health Department will no longer require weekly testing for healthcare workers whose vaccine status is not up to date.
krwg.org
Holy Cross Retreat Center - Festival of Fine Arts - Labor Day Weekend
Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with Holy Cross Retreat Center Director, Fr. Tom Smith, about the closure of Casa Del Refugiado, El Paso’s largest migrant shelters on the U.S.-Mexico Border and the challenges to our community. He also talked about a new mural of St. Francis of Assisi which will be on display at the Franciscan Festival of Fine Arts Labor Day weekend, Saturday, September 3rd, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, September 4th 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 600 Holy Cross Road, Mesilla Park, New Mexico 88047. More information on Facebook – Holy Cross Retreat Center and on their website - holycrossretreat.org.
KOAT 7
Cannabis sales in New Mexico break records
It's been four months since recreational marijuana became legal in our state, and sales started out strong for the industry. Last month, our state made more than $40 million in total cannabis sales. That tops every previous month, including April. Recreational marijuana sales are taking off in our state, bringing...
Man who threatened to start fire at NMSU detained
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Federal investigators say a man threatened to burn a building at New Mexico State University. The US Attorney’s Office says 54-year-old John Hamilton called the schools office of institutional equality several times on July 27, telling staff he would start a fire there. A motive has not been revealed. Hamilton has a […]
rrobserver.com
Report: Sandoval, Bernalillo among top 20 counties in state with high COVID infection rates
Sandoval County (Rio Rancho) is number 17 among the state’s counties with the highest COVID-19 infection rates, according to a report by Stacker. Neighboring Bernalillo County (Albuquerque) is 19. Sandoval County numbers are declining, however, the report said. Indeed, the county numbers per 100,000 residents is 5 percent lower...
Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin back in court
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) –The trial for Otero County Commissioner and Cowboys for Trump founder, Couy Griffin begins Monday in Santa Fe. Griffin is fighting to keep his seat on the county commission after three residents of Santa Fe and Los Alamos Counties filed a lawsuit saying he should be removed from office because of his participation […]
rrobserver.com
I-25 Studios to become Cinelease Studios
After years of being for sale, I-25 Studios is becoming Cinelease Studios. The deal was announced on Wednesday as the longtime company will take over management of the studio space located at 9201 Pan American Freeway NE. Cinelease has had a presence in New Mexico since 2006. It’s housed productions...
KRQE News 13
What’s happening around New Mexico August 12 – August 18
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from Aug. 12 – Aug. 18 around New Mexico. July 1 – Aug. 17 – Sunflower U-Pick at Big Jim Farms – Sunflower U-Pick will start July 1st and we will be open every day throughout the Summer and Fall. Big Jim Farms is open daily now until the end of October from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Located in the scenic valley of Los Ranchos de Albuquerque. No Pets. Bring sunscreen, a hat, & bottled water.
KOAT 7
City issues violation after Salvation Army installs barbed wire fencing to protect property
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Management at Salvation Army said there has been an uptick in severe damages to all four properties in New Mexico since the pandemic — particularly at their location on Juan Tabo and Central. The damage includes multiple break-ins, a string of fires and broken AC...
In New Mexico, there’s not enough water for everyone
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – “Is there enough water for everyone in New Mexico?” That’s what KRQE News 13 has been asking experts. And the consensus is: probably not, especially in the Rio Grande Valley. You’ve probably heard that the Rio Grande is important for life in Albuquerque and throughout the Rio Grande Valley. But it’s also […]
Socorro representative arrested for DWI according to spokesperson
SOCORRO, Texas -- Socorro representative Ruben Reyes was arrested for DWI Thursday, Socorro's spokesman Victor Reta confirmed. Reta says Reyes has bonded out and that the incident will be brought up at a Socorro City Council meeting on Thursday. On the City of Socorro website, Reyes's profile says he's "brought forth important items such as The post Socorro representative arrested for DWI according to spokesperson appeared first on KVIA.
Las Cruces man threatened to burn building at NSMSU, according to complaint
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- A Las Cruces man is accused of threatening to burn a building at New Mexico State University. John Oliver Hamilton, 54, made an initial appearance in federal court on Aug. 12. According to court documents, Hamilton allegedly made a string of telephone calls to the Office of Institutional Equality at The post Las Cruces man threatened to burn building at NSMSU, according to complaint appeared first on KVIA.
KRQE News 13
Did you know fireflies live in New Mexico? – Fireflies spotted in Chimayo
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Would you believe your eyes if you saw a firefly in New Mexico? Fireflies are not a common sight here in New Mexico, but they’re popping up in some areas. “I’ve been looking for fireflies in New Mexico for three years now, and every...
