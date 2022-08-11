Read full article on original website
Joe Cicon
3d ago
my wife and I are retired now in our late 60s we didn't get hand out to raise our 2 children or the one we adopted we had what was called jobs and both worked. now in retirement we could use some help so could you make them payments retroactive back to the 1970s.80s.90s
Reply(10)
41
OnondagaValleyMan
3d ago
Nothing more than an election gimmick! In 2-3 years, we will be in the Same Boat we were in during 2019! Once the Federal Covid Funds are Overspent, and the Federal Unemployment Loan Dept is paid, There will be mass layoffs, budget cuts, and service cuts! It is all the Democrats Fault! 🤬
Reply
30
Tracy Dilbert
2d ago
What about the people working that are NOT on public assistance and have children we don’t get any help?!?! We are struggling too!!
Reply(2)
35
