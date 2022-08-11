Read full article on original website
kroxam.com
ARREST/FIRE REPORT- AUGUST 16, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrest.
FOX 21 Online
Fire Decimates Pole Building In Carlton County
SKELTON TOWNSHIP, Minn. — A pole building is a total loss after a fire in the Skelton Township on Saturday. The Carlton County Sheriff’s Office says the call came in on Saturday at 11:46 p.m. for a fire on the 4400-block of County Road 6. Officials say a...
FOX 21 Online
Northern Lakes Food Bank New Facility
DULUTH, Minn. – Second Harvest Northern Lakes Food Bank has recently purchased a new facility in the Morgan Park Neighborhood. Previously the Ikonics Corporation building, the space was purchased by Second Harvest for 6.7 million dollars. The food banks current facility was built 20 years ago and operations have since outgrown its capacity.
FOX 21 Online
Man Falls Overboard and Drowns on Elm Island Lake after Fishing with Friends
AITKIN COUNTY, Minn.–A man out fishing with friends has drowned after falling into the waters of Elm Island Lake in the Nordland Township. Last Saturday, August 13, around 4:00 p.m., Aitkin County dispatch got a call that 25-year-old Daniel Nelson, of Hopkins, Minnesota fell overboard. Deputies responded to the...
FOX 21 Online
Missing Teen Alert: Sebastion Wolberson-O’Hara
GRASSTON, Minn. — The Pine County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen. 15-year-old Sebastion Wolberson-O’Hara was last seen riding his bike this past Friday evening in Grasston where he lives. Investigators believe he might be trying to travel down...
FOX 21 Online
Wanted Fugitive Arrested In Duluth
DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth Police say a wanted fugitive was arrested on Monday afternoon. FOX21 cannot name him because he has not been charged yet. The Lake Superior Violent Offender Task Force verified the fugitive’s location at 3 p.m. The 29-year-old was found on the 400-block of North...
cbs3duluth.com
Wanted fugitive taken into custody
DULUTH, MN -- A wanted Duluth fugitive was taken into custody Monday night after violating his parole. According to the Duluth Police Department, a 29-year-old man who was out on bail for 2nd degree assault and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person for a shooting in St. Louis County.
cbs3duluth.com
Carlton County fire destroys building, no injuries reported
CARLTON COUNTY, MN. (CBS 3Duluth) - A pole building in Skelton Township is a total loss after a fire Saturday. According to the Carlton County Sheriff’s Office, they received a report of a structure fire on County Road 6. Authorities said a passerby believed a house was on fire,...
FOX 21 Online
Remembering Joni Dahl, Killed By Suspected Drunken Driver
EVELETH, Minn.– “I still feel shock myself. I think about it some. I don’t like to because I start to get teary eyed. She left a hole in me,” Joni Dahl’s cousin, Duane Caywood, said. The Eveleth community was left in shock, after Joni Dahl...
voiceofalexandria.com
Two people are injured in horse-drawn buggy crash in northwestern Minnesota
(Crookston, MN)--Two people are injured after a van rear-ended a horse-drawn buggy in Polk County. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash took place Thursday morning between Erskine and McIntosh. Police say the 53-year-old van driver was traveling east in a construction zone and crashed into the back of a buggy driven by an 18-year-old man. Two of the seven people in the buggy were injured. The injuries to a 46-year-old man and a five-year-old were reported to be non-life threatening.
FOX 21 Online
Coffee Conversation: Breanne Marie & The Front Porch Sinners
DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth artist Breanne Marie with Breanne Marie & The Front Porch Sinners stopped by the morning show Tuesday to talk about what inspires her music. She also sang two original songs. For more on Breanne, click here. Song 1:
FOX 21 Online
Superior Salvation Army Giving Away Free School Supplies
SUPERIOR, Wis. — If you live in Superior and still need school supplies but want to avoid the big box stores, you may want to head over to the Salvation Army on Wednesday. The Superior Salvation Army has been collecting supplies and now it’s time to give it away to the community.
Woman killed by suspected drunk-driver in St. Louis County
A Virginia, Minnesota man is facing charges after he crashed his pickup while driving drunk Friday night, killing another driver. According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, deputies, along with the Babbitt Police Department and Minnesota State Patrol, responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 21 in Embarrass Township at around 11:30 p.m.
Hopkins man, 25, drowns in northern Minnesota lake
AITKIN, Minn. – The body of a Hopkins man was recovered from a northern Minnesota lake Saturday evening three hours after he fell overboard.The Aitkin County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to Elm Island Lake in Nordland Township at about 4 p.m. after 25-year-old Daniel Thomas Nelson fell into the water while fishing. One of his friends jumped in to rescue him but the "murky water" made it impossible.Friends told investigators "the victim had been drinking and was sitting on the edge of the boat" without a life jacket when he "suddenly fell into the water."The Crow Wind County Dive team found Nelson just before 8 p.m. with the help of marine electronics, and recovered his body.
A New Kwik Trip Store Is Under Construction In Duluth
The sixth Kwik Trip is currently being built in Duluth on the corner of West Arrowhead Road and Evergreen Circle. This particular store is going to be very large according to Scott Teigan, vice president of Kwik Trip. He said to the Duluth News Tribune (Paywall): that it would be the "latest model" of Kwik Trip the company refers to as "Generation 3," featuring a 9,500-square-foot convenience store and car wash. Our typical gorgeous building."
FOX 21 Online
Increased Fee to Play on Two Outdoor Hockey Rinks
DULUTH, Minn. — For the last 70 years, Duluth Amateur Hockey Association, also know as DAHA, has managed outdoor rinks across the area. The association is run by parents and volunteers in the community. Starting this fall, the city plans to charge DAHA for utilities at 7 of the...
Road Trip! The Ultimate Playground Lies Just South of Duluth, Superior Area
As summer continues to fly by, far too fast in my humble opinion, families across the Northland may be looking for something new to do. Something not too far away and that won't cost a fortune. Well, your a perfect family fun day is waiting for you just over a...
WDIO-TV
A vehicle crash in St. Louis leaves one dead and one injured
On Friday, August 12th, 2022 at approximately 11:32 P.M. the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, Babbitt Police Department, the MN State Patrol, and area first responders were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash with injuries in the 5500 Blk of Hwy 21 in Embarrass Township, which is West of the intersection of Hwy 21 and Hwy 135.
FOX 21 Online
City of Duluth Taking Comments on Parks Master Plan
DULUTH, Minn. – The City of Duluth is asking for people to provide their input on how green spaces will be maintained over the next decade. People can review and comment on the draft Essential Spaces: Duluth Parks, Recreation, Open Space and Trails Master Plan. The plan will provide...
cbs3duluth.com
DFD issues warning for dangerous swimming conditions
DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) --The Duluth Fire Department is issuing a warning for dangerous swimming conditions for Park Point beaches due to the high risk of rip currents Saturday. That warning is in effect until 10:00 a.m. Sunday. DFD said the warning means wind and wave conditions can support...
