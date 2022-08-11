Read full article on original website
The Samsung Galaxy S23 could be the most powerful phone ever
The Samsung Galaxy S23 could be the most powerful phone you can buy when it hits the market early next year. This comes from a leak on 91mobiles.com (opens in new tab) that suggests Samsung’s next mainstream flagship (read: flat phone) will use the as-yet-unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen2 chipset. The current King of Smartphone chips, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 only recently began shipping on flagship phones, including the new OnePlus 10T.
CNET
This Android 12 Menu Gives Quick Access to the Settings You Need
Whether you have the excellent Google Pixel 6 Pro, Samsung's potent Galaxy S22 Ultra or another phone that runs Android 12, there's a helpful menu you should take a few minutes to customize. It's called the quick settings menu, and it lets you speedily switch up settings for Bluetooth, alarms, Wi-Fi and Do Not Disturb, among others. All you need to do is swipe down from the top edge of the screen.
Galaxy Z Flip 4 deal lets you trade in any busted old Galaxy and get $1,000 back
With the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 now on sale, AT&T is offering a tempting trade-in deal to entice new buyers. If you trade in any Samsung Galaxy phone, AT&T will offer $1,000 in bill credits spread out over the term of your contract. Samsung loyalists will be able to join the folding class, and get their hands on Samsung's true flagship.
Panic sparked over Elon Musk’s ‘terrifying’ humanoid Tesla robot set to be unveiled next month
TESLA may be known for creating arguably sexy vehicles of Tomorrowland, but now they are set to reveal their first expansion into proper robotics. The brand's annual shareholders' meeting last week saw a sneak peek at Optimus, its premiere humanoid robot. Despite Musk's excitement to release the Tesla Bot, some...
techeblog.com
Xiaomi CyberOne Humanoid Robot Unveiled, Stands 5.8-Feet Tall and Supports Up to 21-Degrees of Freedom in Motion
Tesla’s Optimus robot is coming sooner than later, but the Xiaomi CyberOne humanoid robot has beat Elon Musk to the punch. Standing 5.8-feet tall and weighing 115-pounds, CyberOne supports up to 21 degrees of freedom in motion while achieving a real-time response speed of 0.5ms for each degree of freedom, enabling it to fully simulate human movements.
He wanted faster internet, Comcast wanted $50,000, so he made his own ISP
Jared Mauch has received $2.6 million in funding from the US government to expand his rural internet service. Several years ago, senior network architect Jared Mauch had a problem: He wanted to upgrade his home internet service, but decent options weren't available. Comcast actually told him it would cost $50,000 to extend its network to his house—far more than the $10,000 he was prepared to spend.
InvestorPlace
A Single Space Stock Could Soar 10X By December
Space will be the defining technological megatrend of the 2020s -- we’ll make things, generate power, mine materials, and produce data in space. For the first time in history, we’re at the inflection point of space becoming accessible, and with that enormous hurdle out of the way, we can now begin colonizing and commercializing space.
Pre-order new Samsung Galaxy devices today and save up to $1,000 on smartphones and more
Samsung Galaxy tech are some of the best on the market and not only can you pre-order the latest models, but you can also save up to $1,000.
topgear.com
What's the best EV to rival a Tesla?
Sweden's Polestar 2 has the full package – including some very nice looking seatbelts. Skip 9 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Just stop and listen for a moment… ssh. That distant rustling sound you hear? It’s not...
Phone Arena
Galaxy Z Flip 4: The foldable phone that most will buy has a few problems you need to know about
After a series of high-res leaks and tons of rumors, the brand new Galaxy Z Flip 4 has finally launched now (alongside its bigger brother, the Fold 4). In case this is the first story about the Flip 4 that you've come across, not much has changed compared to the Galaxy Z Flip 3.
Digital Trends
This smart desk’s built-in OLED screen looks like science fiction
Startup company Lumina, maker of its 4K AI-based webcam, has announced a new programmable-height computer desk that also has a built-in screen and its own operating system, Lumina OS. While an embedded display might sound a bit silly, Lumina thinks it could actually have an impact on productivity. Sit-stand desks...
CNET
Best Place to Buy Tires Online for 2022
Having a quality set of tires on your car, and keeping them in good shape, is critical when it comes to staying safe on the road. Unfortunately, many people don't spend much time thinking about their car's tires until there's a problem, like worn treads or an unexpected flat. And when emergencies do happen, most drivers don't have the time to shop around and compare prices online. Instead, they typically default to one of the large chains of auto repair shops and brick-and-mortar tire places that will get them back on the road fast.
Digital Trends
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 vs. Galaxy Watch 4
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series is here, and if you’re in the market for a new Galaxy Watch, you might find yourself wondering if it’s worth shelling out for Samsung’s latest addition, or whether you should stick with the Galaxy Watch 4. The differences between the two might not be immediately obvious, so we’ve done the leg work and compared the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 vs. Galaxy Watch 4 across several categories to help you decide which one is the best buy for you.
Digital Trends
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon just got a $1,519 price cut (seriously)
The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 is part of Lenovo’s ongoing laptop deals, with a massive 50% discount that slashes its price to $1,520 from its original price of $3,039. That’s $1,519 in savings for a device that’s made by one of the best laptop brands. It’s unclear how long this lowered price will last, so before it goes back to normal, you should hurry and make the purchase.
Your SSD is fast, but it's got a dirty side
Every PC user appreciates an SSD. They're fast, they sip power, they're tiny, and they don’t make any noise. The stalwart mechanical hard drive isn't going anywhere though, at least for the next few years, thanks to their density and $/GB advantage. Turns out, those aren't the only advantages the HDD has. That HDD may have a lower lifetime carbon footprint too.
Digital Trends
3 55-inch TV deals under $300 available today
If you’ve been waiting to turn your living room into a home theater because you’ve been reluctant to drop all of that cash, today Walmart has come to the rescue. Right now, Walmart TV deals are seriously awesome, and you can pick up a 55-inch TV for less than $300. 4K TV deals this sweet are hard to come by, so keep reading and click the links below to pick one up today and start building the home theater of your dreams. Trust us, once you revamp your viewing experience, you’ll never to need to head to a movie theater again.
