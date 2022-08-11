Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
fox32chicago.com
Chicago woman charged with killing panhandler during fight over turf along Edens Expressway
CHICAGO - A Chicago woman has been charged with the first degree murder of a fellow panhandler as they fought over turf along the Edens Expressway last Friday, according to Cook County prosecutors. Mary Normand, 26, repeatedly struck the man with a 3-foot-long metal stake and then pushed him under...
cwbchicago.com
Chicago police took more than 20 minutes to arrive after driver killed 3, wounded 2 outside Jeffery Pub
Around 4:35 a.m. Sunday, a caller told Chicago 911 operators that a man had just threatened people inside the Jeffery Pub and walked out, saying he was going to his car to get a gun. But no officers were ever dispatched to handle that call because the local police district had no cops available. In fact, there was already a long list of other calls for help ahead of it, all waiting.
fox32chicago.com
Retired Chicago cop shot on West Side during robbery attempt
CHICAGO - A retired Chicago police officer was shot in Lawndale over the weekend when he pulled a gun and exchanged fire with a pair of robbers, one of whom may also have been wounded. Just after 4 p.m. Sunday, the 59-year-old retired cop was sitting in his car in...
cwbchicago.com
Man killed in panhandling turf war, prosecutors say
A dispute between a homeless woman and a homeless man over panhandling turf ended with the man being murdered on the Chicago expressway exit ramp, prosecutors said. Mary Normand, 26, beat Eriberto Hernandez, 47, with a metal fencing stake, pushed him into the path of a moving truck, and then continued to beat him with the stake until witnesses intervened, prosecutor Danny Hanichak said during a bail hearing on Monday afternoon.
cwbchicago.com
Man shot by Chicago police during a struggle for control of a firearm was on bail for a machine gun case, prosecutors say
A man who was shot by Chicago police during a struggle for control of a weapon in his waistband was on bail for a pending felony charge of illegally possessing a machine gun, according to prosecutors. Jayden Higgs, 23, remained sedated and intubated at a hospital with a gunshot wound...
Chicago violence: Woman killed in Auburn Gresham shooting ID'd, 4 others wounded, police say
The 19-year-old woman killed in a shooting that wounded four others has been identified, authorities said.
cwbchicago.com
Update: Second man died in last weekend’s Loop shooting, Chicago police confirm
Chicago police have confirmed that a shooting in the Loop last weekend left two men dead and a third injured. Initial reports said that one man was killed and another survived. According to a source, the second fatality was dropped off at Stroger Hospital by people who told police he...
Chicago high school student killed in shooting while rest of family was on vacation, mom says
The 16-year-old was killed in Chicago after he stayed home to work while his family was on vacation in Florida.
fox32chicago.com
Man shot while walking out of South Side home
CHICAGO - A man was shot while walking out of a house Monday night in the West Pullman neighborhood. The 22-year-old was leaving a house around 11:22 p.m. when someone in a dark-colored sedan started shooting at him in the 11600 block of South Justine Street, police said. He was...
3 men shot, 1 critical, in alley on Chicago's North Side
CHICAGO - Three men were shot Monday afternoon while standing in an alley on Chicago's North Side. Around 2:04 p.m., police say the three men were in an alley in the 5000 block of North Troy Street in the Albany Park neighborhood when an unknown offender fired shots. A 24-year-old...
fox32chicago.com
Man dies at Cook County Jail over the weekend
COOK COUNTY - A man died Saturday at Cook County Jail, but authorities do not suspect foul play or self-harm. Deon Lee, 30, was in the Division 9 section of the southwest side jail when he became sick around 12:20 a.m., according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.
fox32chicago.com
Man fights off armed robber in Lake View
CHICAGO - A man thwarted an armed robbery attempt early Tuesday in the Lake View neighborhood. The 34-year-old was approached by a gunman who demanded his property around 3 a.m. in the 900 block of West Belmont Avenue, according to Chicago police. A fight ensued between the two and the...
Dolton Police Seek Person of Interest in Homicide of ‘The Funnel Cake Man'
Police in south suburban Dolton are looking for a person of interest in connection with the shooting death of an area business owner, authorities said. Tavares Davis was fatally shot on Aug. 2 in the 15500 block of Drexel Avenue, according to the Dolton Police Department. Police revealed Monday they...
fox32chicago.com
Surveillance video shows suspect in daytime car theft in Antioch
ANTIOCH, Ill. - Police in suburban Antioch released home surveillance video Monday that shows a suspect involved in a car theft last week. The suspect then used the car to commit another crime in a nearby community. Around 1 p.m. on Friday, police say at least two suspects stole a...
fox32chicago.com
Man, woman found dead inside home on Chicago's North Side
CHICAGO - A man and woman were found dead inside a home Monday afternoon on Chicago's North Side. Around 3:30 p.m., police say the woman and 44-year-old man were discovered unresponsive inside a Ravenswood home in the 4600 block of North Western Avenue. The man and woman had both sustained...
Chicago shooting: Man shot in head, killed at stop sign in Englewood ID'd
A man was fatally shot at a stop sign on Chicago's South Side late Friday night, police said.
Chicago police seek driver in fatal hit-and-run on West Side
CHICAGO - Police are seeking to identify the driver responsible for killing a pedestrian earlier this August in a hit-and-run in the Lawndale neighborhood. A 58-year-old man was crossing the street around 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 3 in the 4000 block of West 5th Avenue when he was struck by a silver 2007-2012 Toyota Camry, police said.
cwbchicago.com
Armed men tried to rob a couple at luxury hotel, then carjacked a man in Streeterville: CPD reports
Armed men tried to rob two people at a luxury downtown hotel early Sunday, then carjacked a driver in Streeterville minutes later, according to Chicago police reports. No arrests have been made, and CWBChicago has learned that the local police district had no patrol cars available to launch timely responses to the crimes.
St. Sabina offering $10K reward for info in deadly shooting of 19-year-old woman
CHICAGO — Saint Sabina Church is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in a shooting that killed a 19-year-old woman and injured four others in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood. Police said the shooting happened in the 1800 block of W. 78th Street around 12:20 a.m. Sunday, when someone opened fire from […]
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man wanted in Illinois carjacking spree arrested in Dolton
DOLTON, Ill. - A Chicago man who was allegedly part of a crew wanted for stealing several vehicles across central Illinois was taken into custody Friday night in Dolton. Devante M. Davis, 27, was arrested Friday morning in the 14600 block of Sheppard Avenue, according to the Will County Sheriff's Office.
