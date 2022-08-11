ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

cwbchicago.com

Chicago police took more than 20 minutes to arrive after driver killed 3, wounded 2 outside Jeffery Pub

Around 4:35 a.m. Sunday, a caller told Chicago 911 operators that a man had just threatened people inside the Jeffery Pub and walked out, saying he was going to his car to get a gun. But no officers were ever dispatched to handle that call because the local police district had no cops available. In fact, there was already a long list of other calls for help ahead of it, all waiting.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Retired Chicago cop shot on West Side during robbery attempt

CHICAGO - A retired Chicago police officer was shot in Lawndale over the weekend when he pulled a gun and exchanged fire with a pair of robbers, one of whom may also have been wounded. Just after 4 p.m. Sunday, the 59-year-old retired cop was sitting in his car in...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Man killed in panhandling turf war, prosecutors say

A dispute between a homeless woman and a homeless man over panhandling turf ended with the man being murdered on the Chicago expressway exit ramp, prosecutors said. Mary Normand, 26, beat Eriberto Hernandez, 47, with a metal fencing stake, pushed him into the path of a moving truck, and then continued to beat him with the stake until witnesses intervened, prosecutor Danny Hanichak said during a bail hearing on Monday afternoon.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
fox32chicago.com

Man shot while walking out of South Side home

CHICAGO - A man was shot while walking out of a house Monday night in the West Pullman neighborhood. The 22-year-old was leaving a house around 11:22 p.m. when someone in a dark-colored sedan started shooting at him in the 11600 block of South Justine Street, police said. He was...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man dies at Cook County Jail over the weekend

COOK COUNTY - A man died Saturday at Cook County Jail, but authorities do not suspect foul play or self-harm. Deon Lee, 30, was in the Division 9 section of the southwest side jail when he became sick around 12:20 a.m., according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.
COOK COUNTY, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man fights off armed robber in Lake View

CHICAGO - A man thwarted an armed robbery attempt early Tuesday in the Lake View neighborhood. The 34-year-old was approached by a gunman who demanded his property around 3 a.m. in the 900 block of West Belmont Avenue, according to Chicago police. A fight ensued between the two and the...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Surveillance video shows suspect in daytime car theft in Antioch

ANTIOCH, Ill. - Police in suburban Antioch released home surveillance video Monday that shows a suspect involved in a car theft last week. The suspect then used the car to commit another crime in a nearby community. Around 1 p.m. on Friday, police say at least two suspects stole a...
ANTIOCH, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, woman found dead inside home on Chicago's North Side

CHICAGO - A man and woman were found dead inside a home Monday afternoon on Chicago's North Side. Around 3:30 p.m., police say the woman and 44-year-old man were discovered unresponsive inside a Ravenswood home in the 4600 block of North Western Avenue. The man and woman had both sustained...
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago police seek driver in fatal hit-and-run on West Side

CHICAGO - Police are seeking to identify the driver responsible for killing a pedestrian earlier this August in a hit-and-run in the Lawndale neighborhood. A 58-year-old man was crossing the street around 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 3 in the 4000 block of West 5th Avenue when he was struck by a silver 2007-2012 Toyota Camry, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man wanted in Illinois carjacking spree arrested in Dolton

DOLTON, Ill. - A Chicago man who was allegedly part of a crew wanted for stealing several vehicles across central Illinois was taken into custody Friday night in Dolton. Devante M. Davis, 27, was arrested Friday morning in the 14600 block of Sheppard Avenue, according to the Will County Sheriff's Office.
DOLTON, IL
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

