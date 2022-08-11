LeBron James is still a dominant force on the court as he enters his 20th season in the NBA, but while he seems invincible, the end isn't that far away. It speaks to his greatness that despite being hampered by injuries, he was still able to average over 30 points per game this past season, and he continues to defy what seems possible for a human being at this stage of his career.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO