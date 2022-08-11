Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Penguins' Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin on NHL Network's Top 20 Centers List
The Pittsburgh Penguins may be an aging team, but their veterans are still some of the best in the league. According to a new NHL Network list, two Penguins legends are among the league’s top 20 centers. Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin have been seen as two of the...
3 Bruins Storylines to Follow Heading Into 2022-23
As we approach the middle of August, the start to the 2022-23 NHL season creeps closer and closer. Like most of the teams in the league, the Boston Bruins have some storylines hanging over them ahead of training camp which will begin in late September at Warrior Ice Arena under first-year head coach Jim Montgomery.
Minnesota Wild Are Breaking Traditional Rebuilding Ideas
For the longest time, the Minnesota Wild were a team stuck in a perpetual loop of mediocrity, failing to perform in the playoffs as a wild card team (occasionally higher) but also never failing enough to warrant a complete tear-down and rebuild from the ground up. An occasional good draft pick and a decent approach to trades allowed them to stay at that wild card level longer than they should have, but it eventually became obvious that changes were needed after a couple of rough seasons in a row.
NHL Rumors: The Calgary Flames, and the Chicago Blackhawks
Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by Betway Sports. Some potential targets if the Flames are looking to add salary. Steve Macfarlane of Calgary Hockey Now: Calgary Flames forward Milan Lucic has a year left on his contract and there is no urgent need for the Flames to trade him. Now, if they were taking on another large salary, he might become an option.
In 1998, Magic Johnson Bought A Team In Sweden And Played 5 Games For Them At 40-Year-Old, The Team Went Bankrupt After He Left The Team Next Year
Magic Johnson is unarguably one of the best players to ever play in the NBA. Additionally, he is considered to be the best point guard to grace the league with his presence. During the prime of his career, watching Magic play was a beautiful sight for fans. He had a certain swag in his game and could make even the hardest passes look easy on the eyes.
World Juniors Day 7 recap: Connor Bedard does it again for Team Canada
Whichever NHL team earns the right to select Connor Bedard in the 2023 NHL Draft is going to end up very, very happy. The 17-year-old phenom continued his dominance on Day 7 of the 2022 IIHF Men’s World Junior Championship, scoring Team Canada’s third goal against Team Finland in what would go down as a 6–3 win.
NHL・
Giannis Antetokounmpo Says He Can't Rule Out Playing For The Chicago Bulls Eventually: "Down The Line, You Never Know. Maybe I Play For Chicago."
The Milwaukee Bucks changed their fortunes as a franchise in 2013 when they drafted Giannis Antetokounmpo with the 15th pick in the NBA Draft. While Giannis was a rough prospect then, betting on him allowed the Bucks to finally have a championship-contending team that won the 2021 championship with Giannis as their leader.
Former Celtics Guard Eddie House Explains The Former Beef Between Ray Allen And Kevin Garnett: "They Felt Like They Had Something, A Core Nucleus..."
The 2008 Boston Celtics are still remembered today for their incredible title run. With Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett, Ray Allen, and Rajon Rondo, they built something special in Boston that turned out to be a massive success. Unfortunately, things didn't exactly end on good terms. Just a few years after...
Giannis Antetokounmpo wants to play for the Chicago Bulls?
No team wants to hear the face of their franchise say they wouldn't mind playing for another team. But that's the reality for the Milwaukee Bucks after star Giannis Antetokounmpo said at an event over the weekend that he wouldn't mind playing for the Chicago Bulls at the end of his career.
NBA Insider Says Kevin Durant Is Expected To Continue To Cause Trouble Behind The Scenes For Nets So They Will Lower Asking Price In Trades
Kevin Durant's trade request has been the primary topic of discussion this summer among NBA fans and analysts. There have been a lot of varying reports about which teams are trying to trade for him, and where he could potentially end up. There have been some suggestions from analysts that...
The NBA Has Decided Not To Risk Giving The Brooklyn Nets A Christmas Game Because They Could Be In Rebuilding Mode This Season
The Brooklyn Nets are a franchise that has received an enormous amount of media attention this offseason, as superstar Kevin Durant has requested a trade away from the franchise. There has been a lot of speculation about where Kevin Durant will end up, along with similar discussions about his co-star Kyrie Irving.
James Harden seemingly leaks 76ers’ Christmas Day game
The NBA is set to release its regular season schedule next week, but a few leaks have trickled out ahead of time. One of those leaks appears to have come from none other than James Harden. The Philadelphia 76ers guard seemingly revealed on Twitter that his team would be facing...
Channing Frye Believes LeBron James Will End His Career With The Cavaliers: "I Think He's Going To Play The Point Guard And They're Going To Go To The Eastern Conference Finals... It's Going To Be The Greatest Last Year."
LeBron James is still a dominant force on the court as he enters his 20th season in the NBA, but while he seems invincible, the end isn't that far away. It speaks to his greatness that despite being hampered by injuries, he was still able to average over 30 points per game this past season, and he continues to defy what seems possible for a human being at this stage of his career.
Insider Suggests The NBA Is Expecting Kevin Durant To Get Traded After The Brooklyn Nets Are Left Off Christmas Day Schedule
We are in the final months before the NBA comes back to our screens and planning for the 2022-23 season is underway. Teams have already shaped their rosters for next season but some key moves can still be made around the league. Players like Collin Sexton, Donovan Mitchell, and Kyrie...
When Magic Johnson Put On A Boston Celtics Jersey To Surprise Larry Bird On His Jersey Retirement
The NBA is defined by its superstars. While superstars like LeBron James and Kevin Durant might be dominating the headlines now, it wasn't always the case as the sport was at a major decline in the 70s. But two superstars changed it the moment they entered the league, Magic Johnson and Larry Bird.
NBA Insider Explains Why It Will Not Be Easy For Darvin Ham To Coach Russell Westbrook: "He Is Well Aware That The Lakers Have Been Trying Hard To Move Him..."
As the Lakers keep trying their pursuit of Kyrie Irving, there is a sense around the league that they might still end up with Russell Westbrook as their point guard at the start of the season. The good news is, there's a brand new coaching staff, which could be a...
