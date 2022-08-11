ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fb101.com

IRON CHEF CHEF JOSE GARCES ANNOUNCES THE GRAND OPENING OF BUENA ONDA IN RITTENHOUSE AS PART OF A NATIONAL EXPANSION

James Beard award-winner and Iron Chef Jose Garces announces the grand opening of Buena Onda in Rittenhouse Square on Friday, August 12th. The new location is located at 114 S. 20th Street, next to Chef’s famed Village Whiskey. Buena Onda is Chef’s famed taqueria that is inspired by the spirit and good vibes of Mexico’s Baja Peninsula. The new Rittenhouse location features indoor and outdoor seating for 48 guests, Baja-inspired vibes, a new interior design, and a new Buena Onda marketplace. Buena Onda Rittenhouse represents not just a new restaurant and concept for Center City and Rittenhouse, but this is the first location to debut as part of a larger national expansion. Buena Onda will also open a location on the Main Line this September. Additionally, this location is one of the models for franchising of the Philly-born brand that will expand from Philadelphia to America. Each new location will offer Buena’s signature dishes such as environmentally conscious seafood tacos, classic tacos, Buena bowls, nachos, guacamole, chips and salsa, rice and beans, churros and many other offerings. Garces fans can also pair their favorite dishes with drinks that will include margaritas (classic, baja, frozen and seasonal), beer, wine, sangria, sodas and more. Buena Onda Rittenhouse and Fairmount (1901 Callowhill Street) will both be open for lunch, dinner and happy hour, with indoor and outdoor dining, take-out and delivery. Hours for both locations will be Monday to Sunday, seven days a week, 11:00am to 9:00pm. (Buena Onda Rittenhouse will be closed Sunday, August 14th for staff training). Buena Onda delivers on all major platforms, including Door Dash, Caviar, Grub Hub and Uber Eats. Share the good vibes on social media at @BuenaOndaTacos #GarcesGoodVibes.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
delcoculturevultures.com

Ray Didinger headlines special evening at Uptown!

Philadelphia sports fans have a real treat coming up at Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center. Avid listeners of sports radio in the region will not want to miss this intimate evening with legendary sports journalist Ray Didinger on Wednesday, September 7th. Didinger is coming to West Chester to talk about his latest book, “Finished Business: My Fifty Years of Headlines, Heroes and Heartaches.” The evening begins with a VIP reception in the Univest Cabaret at Uptown! at 6PM, and at 7PM audiences will gather in the A. Roy Smith Mainstage for a personal presentation from Didinger and interview by Glen Macnow – his WIP radio partner for 21 years. The evening will close with an audience Q&A. VIP tickets including the reception and an autographed copy of the book are $120 and standard tickets are $35 in advance or $40 at the door. Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center is located at 226 N. High Street. For more information and tickets to this exclusive Special Event visit https://uptownwestchester.org.
WEST CHESTER, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
Philadelphia, PA
Entertainment
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Benjamin Franklin
Person
Jim Kenney
Person
Michael Nutter
PennLive.com

Demolition of iconic Philly church could start this week: report

This week, the tall spires of an iconic Philadelphia church that has been constantly recognized in the community for over a century might come tumbling down. According to CBS News, there’s a good chance demolition could begin today at the historic St. Laurentius Church in Fishtown, which sits at the intersection of Memphis and Berk streets. Fenced off for some time, the church closed its doors eight years ago due to safety concerns and has been unoccupied since 2014 due to aging.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
tornadopix.com

Philadelphia County Fair: A History of Events at Byberry and Fairmount Park

Pennsylvania is home to over 100 county and local fairs, but you won’t find any of them in Philadelphia. Sure, there’s a couple around. Last week, Chester County hosted the 73rd annual Goshen Country Fair, and next week, the Middletown Grange Fair lands at Bucks. But nothing the city can claim to be its own. Nowhere can Philadelphians watch cattle, judge them based on the merits of baking pancakes, and eating silly but delicious fried food, all on the same day.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ben Franklin#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Aamp#Black Philadelphians
fox29.com

'Our city is at a crossroads': Allan Domb announces resignation from Philadelphia City Council

PHILADELPHIA - Council-Member-At-Large Allan Domb announced Monday that he is resigning from the Philadelphia City Council. "As I announce my resignation from the Philadelphia City Council today, I am immensely grateful to Philadelphians for putting their trust in me to lead, and I am incredibly proud of all that we have accomplished over the past nearly seven years," Domb said in his announcement.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Museums
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
DELCO.Today

Penn Museum Looking to Bury 13 Skulls at Eden Cemetery

Skulls of 13 Black Philadelphians that were part of a collection from 19th century physician and anatomist Samuel George Morton could finally receive a public, traditional interfaith burial in the fall from the Penn Museum i at the historically Black Eden Cemetery, located in Collingdale writes Remy Tuman for The New York Times.
WHYY

WHYY

Philadelphia, PA
16K+
Followers
16K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WHYY connects you to your community and the world by delivering reliable information and worthwhile entertainment.

 https://whyy.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy