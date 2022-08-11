Read full article on original website
Five Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the entire state
Philadelphia Men Charged With Bribery, Evading Taxes on Millions
He Killed This Beautiful Philadelphia Mother Of Six Little Girls
Dr. Oz Gets Controversial $50,000 a Year Tax Break on Philly Manor
3 Great Steakhouses in Pennsylvania
‘It’s going to be hard’: Philly’s Roundhouse presents redevelopment challenge
Sometime next year, Philadelphia will solicit bids from real estate developers interested in acquiring the Roundhouse, a complicated piece of Philadelphia history located in a static corner of the city. The response could be underwhelming. Property advisors and preservationists say the blocklong parcel at 7th and Race streets, which includes...
Phillymag.com
The Worst of Philly 2022: From Jawn Morgan to Pete Rose to Wawa Soft Pretzels
The 20 people, places and, yes, Wawa menu items that made us utterly cringe. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Now that we’ve given you enough time to properly digest the utterly extensive and unimpeachably awesome...
fb101.com
IRON CHEF CHEF JOSE GARCES ANNOUNCES THE GRAND OPENING OF BUENA ONDA IN RITTENHOUSE AS PART OF A NATIONAL EXPANSION
James Beard award-winner and Iron Chef Jose Garces announces the grand opening of Buena Onda in Rittenhouse Square on Friday, August 12th. The new location is located at 114 S. 20th Street, next to Chef’s famed Village Whiskey. Buena Onda is Chef’s famed taqueria that is inspired by the spirit and good vibes of Mexico’s Baja Peninsula. The new Rittenhouse location features indoor and outdoor seating for 48 guests, Baja-inspired vibes, a new interior design, and a new Buena Onda marketplace. Buena Onda Rittenhouse represents not just a new restaurant and concept for Center City and Rittenhouse, but this is the first location to debut as part of a larger national expansion. Buena Onda will also open a location on the Main Line this September. Additionally, this location is one of the models for franchising of the Philly-born brand that will expand from Philadelphia to America. Each new location will offer Buena’s signature dishes such as environmentally conscious seafood tacos, classic tacos, Buena bowls, nachos, guacamole, chips and salsa, rice and beans, churros and many other offerings. Garces fans can also pair their favorite dishes with drinks that will include margaritas (classic, baja, frozen and seasonal), beer, wine, sangria, sodas and more. Buena Onda Rittenhouse and Fairmount (1901 Callowhill Street) will both be open for lunch, dinner and happy hour, with indoor and outdoor dining, take-out and delivery. Hours for both locations will be Monday to Sunday, seven days a week, 11:00am to 9:00pm. (Buena Onda Rittenhouse will be closed Sunday, August 14th for staff training). Buena Onda delivers on all major platforms, including Door Dash, Caviar, Grub Hub and Uber Eats. Share the good vibes on social media at @BuenaOndaTacos #GarcesGoodVibes.
delcoculturevultures.com
Ray Didinger headlines special evening at Uptown!
Philadelphia sports fans have a real treat coming up at Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center. Avid listeners of sports radio in the region will not want to miss this intimate evening with legendary sports journalist Ray Didinger on Wednesday, September 7th. Didinger is coming to West Chester to talk about his latest book, “Finished Business: My Fifty Years of Headlines, Heroes and Heartaches.” The evening begins with a VIP reception in the Univest Cabaret at Uptown! at 6PM, and at 7PM audiences will gather in the A. Roy Smith Mainstage for a personal presentation from Didinger and interview by Glen Macnow – his WIP radio partner for 21 years. The evening will close with an audience Q&A. VIP tickets including the reception and an autographed copy of the book are $120 and standard tickets are $35 in advance or $40 at the door. Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center is located at 226 N. High Street. For more information and tickets to this exclusive Special Event visit https://uptownwestchester.org.
Diner en Blanc, Heinz Refuge turns 50 and cute adoptable dogs | FYI Philly Aug. 13 show
This week we check out a Philadelphia summer staple Diner En Blanc and celebrate the Heinz Wildlife Refuge's birthday. Plus, a place your pup can dine while you have a good time.
billypenn.com
5 zip codes pay more cash bail; The Philadelphia County Fair; Auction threatens another garden | Morning roundup
💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. Dispelling criminal justice narratives with cold hard data. The Philadelphia Bail Fund is making an interactive data portal that displays bail information for every...
See 'Dreamgirls' at Malcolm X park for FREE
The hit movie "Dreamgirls" is being staged in a brand new way, with a West Philadelphia theater company putting on the musical production for free!
billypenn.com
What to know about Allan Domb, first Philly councilmember to resign ahead of the 2023 mayoral race
The 2023 Philadelphia mayoral race appears to have begun. City Council member Allan Domb announced his resignation Monday, after months of acknowledging he’s considering running for mayor. In Monday’s announcement, he held back from confirming his candidacy. He plans to first go on a “listening tour” to hear...
Philly man becomes world traveler to build Black tourism community
Rahiem Johnson created "TrayTableSeatBack" to make once-in-a-lifetime trips accessible to everyday citizens.
wdiy.org
The ‘Grumman Greenhouse’ Is Being Removed After Over a Decade on Display in Philly
A sculpture of a plane crashed outside the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts in Philadelphia eleven years ago. Now it's being removed. WHYY's Peter Crimmins reports the sculpture was always meant to be temporary. (Original air-date: 8/15/22)
Demolition of iconic Philly church could start this week: report
This week, the tall spires of an iconic Philadelphia church that has been constantly recognized in the community for over a century might come tumbling down. According to CBS News, there’s a good chance demolition could begin today at the historic St. Laurentius Church in Fishtown, which sits at the intersection of Memphis and Berk streets. Fenced off for some time, the church closed its doors eight years ago due to safety concerns and has been unoccupied since 2014 due to aging.
tornadopix.com
Philadelphia County Fair: A History of Events at Byberry and Fairmount Park
Pennsylvania is home to over 100 county and local fairs, but you won’t find any of them in Philadelphia. Sure, there’s a couple around. Last week, Chester County hosted the 73rd annual Goshen Country Fair, and next week, the Middletown Grange Fair lands at Bucks. But nothing the city can claim to be its own. Nowhere can Philadelphians watch cattle, judge them based on the merits of baking pancakes, and eating silly but delicious fried food, all on the same day.
2-alarm fire destroys historic Chestnut Hill building with shop, apartment
The stand-alone building housed the El Quetzal gift shop, Masonic hall and an apartment where a woman was able to escape.
fox29.com
'Our city is at a crossroads': Allan Domb announces resignation from Philadelphia City Council
PHILADELPHIA - Council-Member-At-Large Allan Domb announced Monday that he is resigning from the Philadelphia City Council. "As I announce my resignation from the Philadelphia City Council today, I am immensely grateful to Philadelphians for putting their trust in me to lead, and I am incredibly proud of all that we have accomplished over the past nearly seven years," Domb said in his announcement.
fox29.com
North Philadelphia entrepreneur using tragedy to build hope and light for her community
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - A young entrepreneur in North Philadelphia, inspired by personal tragedy, is on a mission to improve the community and be a positive role model. The opening of Nae’s Beauty Bar holds so much meaning for 22-year-old Janae Hunter. After her brother I-Zeem was murdered three years ago, just days before she graduated from beauty school.
Diner En Blanc celebrates 10 years of secret, all-white dining
Diner en Blanc is a Philadelphia tradition -- an elegant stroll and dinner al fresco in a confidential location with everyone decked out in white.
Philly Reclaim, beloved Tacony salvage shop, is closing its doors on Monday
After eight years of business, Philly Reclaim, a Tacony salvage shop, is closing its doors on Monday. On Saturday, volunteers were clearing out the 20,000 square-foot warehouse, and founder Greg Trainor was chopping up the materials that were left. Customers flocked to the warehouse over the last week after learning...
Roosevelt Boulevard Subway, With Stop in Bucks County, Might Become Reality After Century of Hope, Speculation
The subway would have a stop in the Bensalem area. According to transit advocates, the Roosevelt Boulevard subway that would run from a northern Broad Street Line stop to Bucks County may become a reality after a century of speculation and false starts. Michaela Winberg wrote about the travel news for Billy Penn.
Penn Museum Looking to Bury 13 Skulls at Eden Cemetery
Skulls of 13 Black Philadelphians that were part of a collection from 19th century physician and anatomist Samuel George Morton could finally receive a public, traditional interfaith burial in the fall from the Penn Museum i at the historically Black Eden Cemetery, located in Collingdale writes Remy Tuman for The New York Times.
billypenn.com
Raising Cane’s stands out among North Philly’s considerable collection of chicken chains
Banish the taste of frozen chicken tenders from your memory, because Raising Cane’s is expanding in Philadelphia. Its second location is now open in North Philly, with more on the way. A cult-favorite chain that started in Louisiana and has since expanded to over 550 locations worldwide, the brand...
