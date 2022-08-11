53 Of The Best Movies To Stream On Hulu In August

You know those movies that your cinephile friends have been telling you to watch for months? Nomadland is probably at the top of that list, and after its big showing at the Oscars back in April, you have no more excuses for putting it off. And once you finally watch it, you’ll wonder why you didn’t see it sooner. Based on the 2017 nonfiction book of the same name, the film centers on Fern (Frances McDormand), who sells most of her possessions and takes to life on the road shortly after losing her job. McDormand won her third Oscar for her intimate portrayal of a woman trying to rediscover her place in the world, but what’s really impressive is how well the rest of the cast keeps up with her despite being composed almost entirely of "nonactors."

Watch it on Hulu .