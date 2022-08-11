53 Of The Best Movies To Stream On Hulu In August

1. *Akeelah and the Bee (2006)
After winning her school spelling bee, 11-year-old Akeelah Anderson (Keke Palmer) ends up competing in the National Spelling Bee with the help of her coach, Dr. Joshua Larabee (Laurence Fishburne). Palmer, who is currently dominating the summer with her Oscar-worthy turn in
Nope, delivered a powerhouse performance in only her second film. She established herself as an up-and-coming actor, earning the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture at just 13 years of age. And the rest of the cast is every bit as good, with Fishburne and Angela Bassett lending their talents to help the film become a breakout hit, receiving rave reviews from critics.
Hulu . 2. Another Round (2020)
The winner for Best International Film at this year's Academy Awards,
Another Round tells the story of four middle-aged, disillusioned teachers in Copenhagen who decide to start consuming a small amount of alcohol throughout the day in order to see how it affects their social and professional lives. The entire cast is phenomenal, but Mads Mikkelsen steals the movie as Martin, a depressed man who rediscovers his zeal for life when he begins incorporating drinking into his daily life. What really makes the film work is its balance; while Another Round never shies away from the very real risks of drinking, at the same time, it manages to resist getting preachy as its main characters explore the pros and cons of alcohol consumption. This dark, funny, strange story walks that delicate line to the very end of the film, leaving it up to the viewer to decide what to make of these four friends' bizarre experiment.
Hulu . 3. The Assistant (2019)
Years deep into the #MeToo movement, the entertainment industry is still figuring out how to effectively hold a mirror up to itself and tell stories about the pervasive culture of sexual harassment onscreen.
The Assistant manages to do so by delivering a master class in "show, don't tell," as viewers get a front row seat into the devastating effects of systemic oppression women face in the workplace through the eyes of Jane (Julia Garner), a young and ambitious junior assistant working at a production company in New York. Even in the most mundane moments of her job, Jane experiences subtle yet potent sexism as persistent rumors float around the office about her unnamed and unseen boss using his position of power to sleep with young women. The understated tone of the movie quietly creates an almost horror-like atmosphere as even a meeting between Jane and the company's head of HR (Matthew Macfadyen, best known as Tom on Succession ) becomes a terrifying display of how powerless she is to fight against a system built to protect those in power.
Hulu . 4. Big Trouble in Little China (1986)
After winning a bet, Jack Burton (Kurt Russell) accidentally gets caught up in the secret underground world of San Francisco's Chinatown and finds himself facing off against secret evil organizations and an ancient sorcerer. Nobody understands how to use Russell onscreen better than director John Carpenter; Burton is a clever subversion of the badass action star who sees himself as the hero even though he's mainly just along for the ride.
Big Trouble flopped at the box office and was met with mixed reviews from critics, but in the decades since its release, it has become a cult hit and is now seen as one of the smarter and funnier action blockbusters of the '80s.
Hulu . 5. *The Blair Witch Project (1999)
Found footage has become a staple in the horror genre, with
, Paranormal Activity , and countless others owing a debt of gratitude to Cloverfield The Blair Witch Project . It may not be the first found footage horror film, but Daniel Myrick and Eduardo Sánchez's film undoubtedly popularized the format. The story is simple: Three aspiring filmmakers head into the woods of Maryland to create a documentary around a local legend known as the Blair Witch. As the trio venture deeper into the woods, they begin to have strange experiences (hearing children's laughter and noticing items have gone missing) that leave them wondering if the legend of the Blair Witch is real or if it's all in their head. Despite being made on a shoestring budget of less than half a million dollars, the movie feels so realistic that at the time of its release, many viewers legitimately believed that they were watching a documentary.
Hulu . 6. The Bob's Burgers Movie (2022)
After 12 seasons on the small screen, the Belcher family finally made the jump to the big screen with
The Bob's Burgers Movie . Thankfully, the transition was incredibly smooth; the mix of humor and heart that made the show so beloved in the first place remains present in the film. Basically framed like a long episode of the series, the movie shows the Belchers needing to earn enough money for a business loan just as a sinkhole opens in front of their family restaurant. There are also a few fantastic musical numbers splashed into the movie, which feel like a natural fit given how often original songs are written for the show.
Hulu . 7. *Cast Away (2000)
Chuck Noland (Tom Hanks) is traveling to Malaysia for work when the plane crashes and he ends up on a deserted island as the sole survivor. For four years, Chuck struggles to survive and keep his sanity with no one around him and none of the comforts of society. While this performance didn't win him an Oscar, I will always argue that
Cast Away is Hanks's best work, as it is remarkable how he is able to spend so much of this movie alone and still deliver a hilarious and deeply moving performance. Plus, he even convinces you that he has forged a real bond with a volleyball, and if you don't cry when (SPOILER? I guess?) Wilson floats away, you are a heartless monster.
Hulu . 8. Collective (2019) Collective follows Romanian journalists as they uncover widespread corruption in the government's handling of healthcare. What really sets Collective apart from most modern documentaries is its confidence in not needing to use the genre's clichés to overexplain everything to the audience. There is no voiceover or dramatic score to try to manipulate you as a viewer; instead, you just get to see what is unfolding onscreen. Collective made less than $150,000 at the global box office, but it has received universal praise from critics, winning Best Documentary at the European Film Awards and London Film Critics Circle. It even became the first-ever Romanian film to earn a nomination at the Academy Awards.
Hulu . 9. Compliance (2012)
Sandra (Ann Dowd), manager of a ChickWich fast-food restaurant, receives a phone call from someone identifying themselves as Officer Daniels, saying that an employee from her store was accused of stealing from a customer. Sandra believes it is Becky (Dreama Walker), and once Daniels confirms, things take a horrifying turn, as Sandra believes she is following orders and is willing to do whatever it takes to get Becky to admit that she is the culprit. I won't spoil anything that happens, but needless to say, it reaches extremes that will make your stomach turn. And what makes it really horrible is that almost everything you see in the movie
actually happened in real life at a McDonald's in Kentucky.
Hulu . 10. Crush (2022)
Paige (Rowan Blanchard) is a shy, artistic high schooler who joins the track team in hopes of getting closer to her crush, Gabriella (Isabella Ferreira). But she ends up getting trained by Gabriella's sister, AJ (Auli’i Cravalho), and starts to develop feelings for her as well. Queer romances have historically been ignored in high school movies and if they are told, there's a tragic undertone and a bummer ending. So it's refreshing to see a standard coming-of-age high school rom-com with all of the beats you know and love from the genre, except this time it's a lesbian character at the center.
Hulu . 11. The Devil Wears Prada (2006)
Andy Sachs (Anne Hathaway) is an aspiring journalist who ends up working as a junior personal assistant to Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep), the brilliant but brutal Editor-in-Chief of the legendary
Runway magazine. At first, it seems like a job from Hell but slowly, Andy finds herself drawn in by the glamorous and cutthroat world of fashion. Hathaway is unsurprisingly wonderful and Emily Blunt is also great in an early scene-stealing role as Andy's rival co-worker Emily. But we all know who really owns this movie. It's Meryl's show. It sounds ridiculous to complain about someone who has won three Oscars not winning an Oscar but, seriously, how the hell did Streep not win for her iconic work as Miranda?
Hulu . 12. Fire Island (2022)
This is not the first time that
Pride and Prejudice has been adapted in movie form but Fire Island is already one of the best. The retelling of the classic Jane Austen novel focuses on a group of gay best friends heading to Fire Island for their yearly reunion. Noah (Joel Kim Booster, who also wrote the film) and Howie (Bowen Yang) are best friends who are struggling with the lack of romance and direction in their lives. It's a sweet rom-com with a ton of heart and a health dose of humor. The real star of the film is Tomás Matos, who manages to get laughs with basically every line he delivers.
Hulu. 13. Flee (2021)
As he is about to marry his husband, Amin Nawabi shares the story of how he fled his home in Afghanistan and became a refugee in Denmark. Since its debut at Sundance at the beginning of 2021,
Flee has been deemed an "instant classic" by critics, and its animation style, themes, and representation of LGBTQ relationships have all been celebrated by viewers, including Parasite director Bong Joon-ho, who listed it as one of his favorite films of 2021 . The animated docudrama was nominated for a trio of Academy Awards: Best International Feature Film, Best Documentary Feature, and Best Animated Feature.
Hulu . 14. Fresh (2022)
Like many of us, Noa (Daisy Edgar-Jones) finds herself exhausted by the endless mediocrity of online dating, so when she meets a seemingly great guy named Steve (Sebastian Stan) in the real world, she quickly falls for him. The two plan a romantic weekend getaway, but things take a dark and unexpected turn that I won't spoil for you here.
Fresh is a hilariously upsetting glimpse into the bizarre experience of modern dating, with Stan and Edgar-Jones both delivering great performances that help make it feel like one of the most innovative films made in a long time.
Hulu . 15. *Ghostbusters (1984)
After losing their jobs as professors at Columbia by trying to present evidence of ghosts, Peter Venkman (Bill Murray), Ray Stantz (Dan Aykroyd), and Egon Spengler (Harold Ramis) form the Ghostbusters, a paranormal investigation and elimination service. The beauty of the premise is in its simplicity, as it is undeniably fun to watch three comedy titans fire off quips as they battle different ghosts. As a result,
Ghostbusters became a cultural juggernaut, earning over $200 million domestically (which, back in the '80s, was a wild amount). And almost 40 years later, the Ghostbusters franchise remains alive and well even though none of the sequels, spin-offs, and reboots have been able to match the spirit of the original film.
Hulu . 16. Hatching (2022)
Tinja (Siiri Solalinna) is an aspiring gymnast who is under constant pressure from her mother to be the absolute best. One day, she discovers an egg, which she decides to bring home and secretly take care of. When the egg finally hatches, things get real weird, and the creature becomes a reflection of Tinja's own internal struggles. This Finnish horror film has been widely praised by critics, with
Hatching 's visual style and use of tension being seen as innovative, especially in a genre that can so often feel derivative and dull. Director Hanna Bergholm has been heralded by many as one of the next great up-and-coming filmmakers due to her work on the film.
Hulu . 17. *The Hate U Give (2018)
Starr Carter (Amandla Stenberg) is a high school student whose life is turned upside down when she witnesses her friend get shot and killed by a police officer. Based on the 2017 novel of the same name,
The Hate U Give was praised by critics and made nearly $35 million at the box office against a $23 million budget. The movie was seen as a star-making vehicle for Stenberg, who won the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture and received a nomination for the Critics' Choice Award for Best Young Actor/Actress for her nuanced portrayal of Starr.
Hulu . 18. Her Smell (2018)
The rise and fall of a musical artist is well-trodden territory in movies, but
Her Smell gives a unique perspective on the genre by really diving into the complex and self-destructive nature of its lead, Becky Something (Elisabeth Moss). As a viewer, you'll find yourself simultaneously repulsed by Becky's selfish behavior and sympathizing with her struggle to maintain control of her constantly spiraling existence. And all credit for this nuanced character study should go to Moss, who has quietly established herself as one of the best actors of her generation and deserved an Oscar nomination for her performance here.
Hulu . 19. Hot Fuzz (2007)
Nicholas Angel (Simon Pegg) is a no-nonsense police officer who is so good at his job that his jealous colleagues manage to get him transferred to the small, quiet town of Sandford because he is making them all look bad. While his reassignment seems to doom him to a life of chasing swans and busting underage drinkers, he and his dimwitted partner, Danny (Nick Frost), uncover a massive conspiracy when they investigate a string of "accidental" deaths in the town. After his impeccable parody of zombie flicks with
Shaun of the Dead , director Edgar Wright takes on the buddy action movie with equal success here as Hot Fuzz simultaneously lampoons and celebrates the genre.
Hulu . 20. Hustlers (2019)
The mostly true story of a group of strippers who were able to con rich customers out of large amounts of money,
Hustlers became a runaway success upon its release. The movie earned more than $150 million at the box office and received widespread critical acclaim. It even developed some serious Oscar buzz, and while it (along with Jennifer Lopez's incredible performance) ended up getting snubbed at the Academy Awards, Hustlers ' cultural impact is undeniable at this point. Plus, it's just a really fun, well-made movie that you enjoy just as much the fifth time watching as you did the first time.
Hulu . 21. I, Tonya (2017)
Tonya Harding (Margot Robbie) was a rising star in the world of figure skating in the early '90s, and in
I, Tonya , we get an up-close look at her meteoric rise and subsequent fall from grace. I, Tonya is by no means a completely accurate retelling of that tale, and critics have complained that the film lets the titular skater off the hook when it comes to her role in the infamous attack on Nancy Kerrigan. But the film is not pretending to be a history lesson — it's a character study; and in that respect, it's a highly entertaining journey into the life of one of the most controversial figures in American sports. And the entire cast delivers Oscarworthy performances, with Allison Janney even winning a well-deserved Academy Award as Harding's casually abusive mother.
Hulu . 22. Insidious (2010)
Shortly after moving into a new home, Josh (Patrick Wilson) and Renai (Rose Byrne) Lambert are devastated and confused when their son Dalton falls into a coma for seemingly no reason. Things get even worse when the comatose Dalton (Ty Simpkins) becomes a vessel for a variety of evil and demonic spirits. Director James Wan had already established himself as a force in the horror genre, but
Insidious made him one of the most sought-after directors in the movie industry. Despite a microscopic budget of just over $1 million, Insidious earned over $100 million worldwide, becoming one of the biggest horror hits of this century and spawning an incredibly profitable franchise.
Hulu . 23. I'm Your Man (2021)
Alma (Maren Eggert) agrees to participate in a three-week experiment where she will evaluate a robot named Tom (Dan Stevens), who is supposedly programmed to be her ideal man. At first, Alma is mostly amused by the idea, but even as she finds herself growing closer to Tom as the trial progresses, she remains skeptical about the possibility of truly connecting with a person who isn't actually a person.
I'm Your Man almost functions as a Trojan horse of storytelling, as its clever premise and clever script draw you into a thoughtful and challenging story about loneliness, humanity, and whether any of us really knows what we actually want in life.
Hulu . 24. Italian Studies (2021)
Forgetting is just a part of life, but what would happen if you forgot everything about yourself with no clear explanation? That is the premise of
Italian Studies , in which a woman (Vanessa Kirby) walks into a store in New York City, only to suddenly find herself unsure of who she is. She wanders the streets, but her journey is an aimless one, as she does not even know exactly what it is she is looking for. Italian Studies has received mixed reviews from critics for its repetitive narrative and failure to execute on its intriguing premise. But the performance of Kirby has received universal praise, as she manages to convey the complex emotional journey of someone who has lost their identity.
Hulu . 25. Jacinta (2020)
After spending most of the last decade of her life in and out of prison, 26-year-old Jacinta plans to get clean and become a better role model to her 10-year-old daughter. This harrowing documentary takes a brutally honest look at the struggles that addicts face in trying to get their lives back on track, and explores the unhealthy dynamics of the codependent relationship between Jacinta and her mom, Rosemary. Since its release,
Jacinta has been unanimously praised by critics and generated lots of buzz along the film festival circuit.
Hulu . 26. La La Land (2016)
What happens when a struggling actor and a struggling jazz musician cross paths in Los Angeles? Movie magic, baby! While it didn't actually end up winning Best Picture (to be fair,
Moonlight totally deserved it), La La Land remains a remarkably entertaining movie and one of the best movie musicals of the 21st century. That's in no small part thanks to Emma Stone (who did end up winning an Oscar) and Ryan Gosling, who manage to effortlessly carry the movie with their dynamite chemistry and surprisingly great dance moves. Even if you find yourself (justifiably) rolling your eyes when Sebastian (Gosling) is explaining jazz to Mia (Stone), you'll find yourself tapping your toes during the outstanding musical numbers.
Hulu . 27. Mass (2021)
Years after a school shooting, two sets of parents decide to meet at a church to privately sit down and talk. Jay (Jason Isaacs) and Gail (Martha Plimpton) Perry's son died in the shooting, while Richard (Reed Birney) and Linda (Ann Dowd) are the parents of the shooter, who also died. Other than a quick couple of scenes setting up the meeting,
Mass consists almost entirely of these four having the most painful and difficult conversation you can imagine. The movie touches on the politics and larger cultural discussions around this issue but primarily focuses on the pain, confusion, and anger each of these parents has experienced. As you might expect, the movie is incredibly tense at times, yet writer and director Fran Kranz resists giving easy answers or pointing fingers. Instead, Mass feels like one of the more honest explorations of one of the most upsetting realities that far too many parents have had to face over the last few decades.
Hulu . 28. Milk (2008) Milk tells the true, inspirational, and tragic story of Harvey Milk (Sean Penn), the first openly gay man to be elected to public office in the state of California. Penn is phenomenal in his portrayal as the real-life politician and gay activist, with his performance winning him his second Oscar. The rest of the cast is also fantastic, with Josh Brolin, Diego Luna, and Emile Hirsch all lending their talent to this groundbreaking film. And with the current political attacks on the LGBTQ community, Milk feels more prescient than ever, as it shows how long the queer community has been fighting just to be treated as equals.
Hulu . 29. Moneyball (2011)
Sports movies tend to skew more toward the inspirational aspects of competition and overcoming adversity than the actual nuts and bolts it takes for a team to win. But
Moneyball firmly favors the latter as we see Oakland Athletics general manager Billy Beane (Brad Pitt) embrace advanced stats in order to field a competitive team, despite having one of the smallest payrolls in the league. Aaron Sorkin delivers one of his best scripts, effortlessly infusing his patented rapid-fire dialogue to keep discussions about sabermetrics from ever becoming dull or confusing for someone who knows nothing about baseball. Moneyball proved to be a success both financially (earning $110 million against a $50 million budget) and critically (it was nominated for six Oscars, including Best Picture), firmly establishing it as this century's best baseball movie.
Hulu . 30. Night of the Kings (2020)
A new prisoner arrives at La Maca, an infamous prison in the Ivory Coast that is run by inmates, and is selected to be the new "Roman," which requires him to tell a story to the prisoners. He begins to tell the story of the death of Zama King, a leader of the gang he belonged to, but he soon learns that he must keep telling the story until dawn or he will lose his life.
Night of the Kings has received widespread critical acclaim since its release, winning the African American Film Critics Association Award for Best Foreign Film and the NAACP Image Awards 2021 for Outstanding International Motion Picture.
Hulu . 31. Nomadland (2020)
You know those movies that your cinephile friends have been telling you to watch for months?
Nomadland is probably at the top of that list, and after its big showing at the Oscars back in April, you have no more excuses for putting it off. And once you finally watch it, you’ll wonder why you didn’t see it sooner. Based on the 2017 nonfiction book of the same name, the film centers on Fern (Frances McDormand), who sells most of her possessions and takes to life on the road shortly after losing her job. McDormand won her third Oscar for her intimate portrayal of a woman trying to rediscover her place in the world, but what’s really impressive is how well the rest of the cast keeps up with her despite being composed almost entirely of "nonactors."
Hulu . 32. *Not Okay (2022)
Danni Sanders (Zoey Deutch) is yet another millennial who would do anything to be famous. So what's her plan? Faking a trip to Paris in the hopes of going viral. Sounds simple enough, but when a string of terrorist attacks happen in Paris while she was supposedly there, Danni finds herself in the spotlight for reasons she never could have anticipated. Similar to
Ingrid Goes West, Not Okay is a satirical takedown of the vapid and shallow world of social media and people's desperate search for meaning through virtual attention and likes.
Hulu . 33. Palm Springs (2020)
It's Nov. 9, and Nyles (Andy Samberg) is attending his cheating girlfriend's best friend's wedding for the thousandth (or possibly millionth) time, as he's been forced to relive the same day over and over. Nyles seems to have accepted his fate until sister of the bride Sarah (Cristin Milioti) ends up stuck in the same time loop. In lesser hands, this movie could easily feel unoriginal or trite, but
Palm Springs proves to be a clever rom-com reimagining of instead of a shameless rip-off. Having two people stuck in an endless time loop together instead of one poor schmuck trapped all alone may seem like a small change, but it turns out to give the movie its own vibe entirely. Groundhog Day Palm Springs largely ignores the self-improvement aspect of Groundhog Day in favor of addressing the complex nature of human connection. And thanks to the dynamite chemistry between Samberg and Milioti, it totally works.
Hulu . 34. Parasite (2019)
There's not much to say about
Parasite that hasn't already been said in a million think pieces, but this is a rare film that not only justifies but somehow surpasses its own massive hype. But while much of the praise goes to Bong Joon-ho, who won Best Director and Best Original Screenplay at the Oscars, the performances from the actors tend to get overlooked. The entire Kim family is outstanding, as all four actors manage to display the family's growing sense of desperation and bitterness as they try to survive their life in squalor. Park So-dam's performance as Kim Ki-jung is awardworthy, as she is able to bring in a layer of dark humor into the role while remaining entirely in character.
Hulu . 35. Passport to Paris (1999)
It's hard to describe the cultural power that the Olsen twins held for kids of a certain age during the mid-'90s into the aughts. They weren't just movie stars; they were icons. And that star power is on full display in
Passport to Paris. Melanie (Mary-Kate) and Ally (Ashley) are sent to Paris to visit their grandfather, who is the American ambassador. Of course, once they arrive, the twins end up ditching boring museum tours to drive around on mopeds with a couple of Parisian boys. Like any great Mary-Kate & Ashley flick, Passport to Paris is a whole lot smarter, funnier, and more charming than you might expect it to be, and the Olsen twins remain some of the best child actors of all time.
Hulu . 36. Pig (2021)
Rob Feld (Nicolas Cage) lives a quiet life of reclusion as a truffle forager in the forests of Oregon until one day his beloved pig is kidnapped and he is forced to reenter society to retrieve his closest companion. This movie was marketed as "
John Wick with a pig," but it turns out to be an entirely different journey, as Pig turns into an emotional exploration of Rob and what drove him away from the world where he was once heralded as a legend. Cage delivers one of the best performances of his legendary career as he gives Rob a stoicism and gravitas that are really just covering up for the immense heartbreak and inner turmoil he is unable to escape.
Hulu . 37. Portrait of a Lady on Fire (2019)
If you're a sucker for once-in-a-lifetime love stories, you are going to love
Portrait of a Lady on Fire . Set in France in the late 18th century, the film tells the story of Marianne (Noémie Merlant), a painter who is commissioned to paint a portrait of Héloïse (Adèle Haenel), a young aristocrat set to marry a wealthy nobleman. Romance movies have a tendency to be melodramatic, but Portrait opts for a more subtle approach, allowing the tension to grow as Marianne and Héloïse slowly gravitate toward each other. The film also makes no attempt to hide the lack of social freedom granted to women during this time period, which adds a certain level of tragedy to the love these two share.
Hulu . 38. *Pretty Woman (1990)
Edward Lewis (Richard Gere) is a successful but lonely business owner who unexpectedly crosses paths with Vivian Ward (Julia Roberts), a kindhearted and free-wheeling sex worker, while on business in LA. Lewis hires Ward to go to a variety of social functions with him for the week, but the two end up establishing a deeper connection as they get to know each other. Thanks to the subversive take on the rom-com formula and the dynamite chemistry between Roberts and Gere,
Pretty Woman became a surprise hit, making $178 million in the United States alone against a $14 million budget. But its true legacy is skyrocketing Roberts's career, as she won a Golden Globe and received an Oscar nom for her magnetic performance. With this one role, Roberts went from an up-and-coming actor to one of the biggest stars in the entire world.
Hulu . 39. *Prey (2022)
In the early 18th Century, Naru (Amber Midthunder) is one of the fiercest hunters in the Comanche Nation. But when she begins tracking her prey, she is surprised to discover that it is actually a highly-evolved alien that viewers will almost certainly recognize (spoiler: it's a Predator). It's not difficult to understand why they keep making these movies: watching Predators hunt down humans is totally awesome. While
Predator sequels have a decidedly mixed track record, in my opinion, Prey is the best since the original, as it features some great action and finds a new way to feature the classic extraterrestrial hunter instead of just rehashing his battle with Arnold. Plus, Midthunder, who is also set to play Princess Yue in the upcoming Avatar: The Last Airbender live-action series, delivers a fantastic leading performance where she effortlessly carries the film on her back. It's no wonder Prey had Hulu's biggest premiere week ever in its first week, even beating out The Kardashians .
Hulu . 40. Rachel Getting Married (2008)
Kym (Anne Hathaway) is the "screwup" sister who temporarily gets discharged from rehab in order to attend her sister Rachel's (Rosemarie DeWitt) wedding. Over the weekend, the two pull out every possible skeleton in their closet as they attempt to reach some form of an understanding. It's an atypical performance from Hathaway; Kym is not the Type A go-getter you might be used to seeing her play. But this is sneakily one of the best performances of her career — Hathaway shows her range and finds the depth and humanity in Kym, even at her lowest moments.
Hulu . 41. Sexy Beast (2000)
Gary "Gal" Dove (Ray Winstone) is a former criminal happily enjoying his retirement in Spain when Don Logan (Ben Kingsley), a dangerous crime boss, visits him to convince Gal to join him for a bank heist. Gal refuses, and things quickly spiral out of control from there into a violent and messy affair.
Sexy Beast functions as an extremely dark comedy that shows the grim underbelly of a life of crime, and that tone brings out an all-time performance from Kingsley, who goes full sociopath and is genuinely terrifying to watch. It earned him a well-deserved Oscar nomination and remains one of the best movies of his esteemed career.
Hulu . 42. Sorry to Bother You (2018)
Cash Green (LaKeith Stanfield) is a down-on-his-luck guy who needs a job to keep from getting kicked out of his house, which is actually just his uncle's garage. Out of pure desperation, he lands a job as a telemarketer at RegalView. At first, Cash struggles to make any sales, but when he adopts a "white voice" on the advice of another Black coworker, he quickly finds himself climbing the corporate ladder. For the first hour or so, this dark comedy seems like a clever but straightforward satire on race in America, but Boots Riley, who wrote and directed the film, ultimately goes much deeper than that.
Sorry to Bother You 's blend of absurdism and cynicism allows the film to examine with remarkable insight the sinister roles that race and capitalism play in modern society, going beyond the surface to expose systemic racism and the parasitic relationship between the wealthy and the working class. It's also got a twist that I pretty much guarantee you won't see coming.
Hulu . 43. Spencer (2021)
Nearly 25 years after her tragic death, Princess Diana remains a cultural fixation, as her short but memorable life is still discussed by countless admirers to this day.
Spencer is hardly the first Diana biopic, but it is undoubtedly the best, as it focuses on her decision to end her marriage to Prince Charles and leave the royal family. And Kristen Stewart does a fantastic job portraying the internal struggle that the Princess of Wales faces during this trying time, rightfully earning the first Oscar nomination of her career. Whether you are a borderline Princess Diana historian or completely clueless about her story, you'll enjoy this intimate look into someone as they discover that living a fairy tale isn't all it's cracked up to be.
Hulu . 44. *Spider-Man (2002)
We are on our third generation of Spider-Men and the excess of friendly neighborhood web-slingers can make you forget the impact of the original
Spider-Man. The 2002 film is rightly considered to be groundbreaking, as it paved the way for superheroes dominating the cultural landscape. So many of the tropes of the genre are here, including a terrifying villain and conflicted heroism, but what really sets Spider-Man apart is the sincerity that director Sam Raimi brings to the narrative. This simple, straightforward origin story of Peter Parker (Tobey Maguire) avoids all of the snark and aggressive self-awareness of the MCU, and not having everyone break the fourth wall actually feels like a breath of fresh air.
Hulu . 45. Step Up (2006)
After being busted for vandalism, Tyler (Channing Tatum) is forced to do community service by working as a custodian at the Maryland School of Arts. His secret talent as a dancer is discovered by Nora (Jenna Dewan), a student at the school, and the two end up teaming up for her senior showcase.
Step Up was a surprise hit, earning over $100 million at the global box office and spawning a few flawed-but-entertaining sequels. However, the real story of Step Up 's success was how it launched Tatum's career . Without this movie, Tatum never would've become the star that he is today. And even all of these years later, it's easy to see why this got him the attention of Hollywood, as his natural charisma and talent is on fully display here.
Hulu . 46. Summer of Soul (2021)
During the summer of 1969, Harlem hosted a six-week music festival to celebrate African American music and to promote Black pride in the larger culture. Nearly 300,000 people attended to watch some of the biggest names in music, including Nina Simone, B.B. King, Sly and the Family Stone, and Stevie Wonder, perform. And yet it is rarely mentioned in pop culture. Why? That is the question that Questlove, who directed the documentary, is looking to answer, by showing footage from the festival that was restored. The result is what documentarian Mark Kermode called
"the best music documentary I've ever seen" — and it earned an Oscar win for Best Documentary Feature.
Hulu . 47. *Synecdoche, New York (2008)
Theatre director Caden Cotard (Philip Seymour Hoffman) finds that his life is starting to fall apart just as he receives the MacArthur Fellowship that allows him to follow his artistic dreams. He ends up constructing a mock-up of New York City in a Manhattan warehouse, which heavily blurs the lines between fiction and reality. While the film received mixed reviews upon its release, it has since been recognized as a meta masterpiece that demonstrates why Charlie Kaufman is a genuine one-of-a-kind filmmaker and storyteller. And, of course, it features an absolute powerhouse performance from the late Hoffman, who masterfully explores the mind of a man who is desperately trying to express his honest self through art while slowly losing his grip on reality.
Hulu . 48. Taken (2008)
Bryan Mills (Liam Neeson) is a former CIA agent who is forced to use his "particular set of skills" to track down his daughter Kim (Maggie Grace) after she is kidnapped in Paris. Before
Taken, the idea of Neeson as an action hero seemed ridiculous, but his brutal intensity made this movie an unexpected hit, spawning two sequels and countless imitations, many of which have also starred Neeson. But the original remains action hero Neeson at his best, as it is a thrill watching him mercilessly take down anyone who stands in his way as he works to get his daughter back home safely.
Hulu . 49. Together Together (2021)
Matt (Ed Helms) is a successful app developer who decides he wants to become a father as he approaches middle age. He selects Anna (Patti Harrison), a twentysomething working a coffee shop, as his surrogate, and as the pregnancy progresses, their relationship grows as well. The chemistry between Helms and Harrison is fantastic, as their odd-couple dynamic has a warm and hilarious intimacy. Since its debut at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year,
Together Together has received universal praise from critics, with Harrison being singled out for her breakout performance. The movie also features a killer supporting cast that includes Tig Notaro, Jo Firestone, Anna Konkle, and Julio Torres.
Hulu . 50. We Broke Up (2021)
Lori (Aya Cash) and Doug (William Jackson Harper) are forced to attend a wedding together just after they decide to call off their long-term relationship. It's a simple premise that allows the film to explore the complexities of a couple who no longer want to be together yet remain drawn to each other.
We Broke Up has received mixed reviews from critics so far, but Cash's and Harper's performances have been praised. As the two effortlessly make the jump from television to the big screen, their natural chemistry brings a depth to the fractured relationship between Lori and Doug.
Hulu . 51. * The Wedding Singer (1998)
If you want proof that Sandler has
sneakily fashioned himself a leading man in rom-coms , look no further. Up to this point, he had mastered the art of playing idiot goofballs, but here, he expanded his range by wearing his tender heart on his sleeve. The plot is simple but filled with nearly every staple of the genre: Robbie (Sandler) is a wedding singer who meets and begins falling for Julia (Drew Barrymore), a waitress who is engaged to a total a-hole. Shortly after Robbie is stood up at the altar on the day of his own wedding. It all culminates in a genuinely heartwarming grand gesture that still makes me cry every time I watch it. What really qualifies this movie as an undeniable entry into the Rom-Com Hall of Fame is the dynamite chemistry between Sandler and Barrymore, as you really do feel like you're watching two people fall in love right in front of you.
Hulu . 52. Working Girl (1988)
The relationship between Tess (Melanie Griffith), the ambitious secretary who is determined to make it as an executive, and Jack (Harrison Ford), an investment broker, is a complicated one. They first meet just after Tess finally gets her big break, and they have an instant connection. Jack seems to be the only person who really believes in Tess and sees her talent and drive. But Tess is unaware that Jack is the man she is giving her first big pitch to the next day. It's a premise that could easily have become too convoluted, but the rapport between Griffith and Ford makes
Working Girl a classic.
Hulu . 53. *You've Got Mail (1998) You've Got Mail is the second collaboration between Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan but, for my money, it's the superior rom-com. The movie features an adorably outdated (or, arguably, ahead of its time?) premise about Joe Fox (Hanks) and Kathleen Kelly (Ryan) becoming anonymous email pen pals in an online chatroom. While they slowly fall for each other on the world wide web, they become enemies in real life, as Fox's chain of bookstores threatens to shut down Kelly's longtime indie book shop. There's a lot to love about this movie but, like any truly great rom-com, what really makes this such a classic is the off-the-charts chemistry between Hanks and Ryan. Their bickering is so charming and their stares are so longing that you ignore the fact that this is actually a movie warning us about giant corporations mercilessly destroying local businesses.
