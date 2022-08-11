ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Best Back To School Sales To Shop Right Now

By Tessa Flores
 5 days ago

Save on lunchboxes from Target , Beats headphones from Best Buy , a multipack of Crayola markers at Amazon , sneakers from Thousand Fell , an
iPad Mini from Target and a graphing calculator from Office Depot . (Photo: Target, Best Buy, Amazon, Thousand Fell)

You might have already received your classroom supply lists and amped up your coffee purchases in preparation for back-to-school season. But, before you make that annual migration to the busy aisles of your closest office supply store, might we suggest shopping these last minute back-to-school deals so you and your student can save a little cash in the process?

Some of your favorite major retailers like Old Navy , Best Buy, Walmart and more are offering steep price cuts on everything from fresh packs of No. 2 pencils, new notebooks filled with crisp college-ruled pages and graphing calculators that normally cost you a pretty penny. You can even shop some uniform-friendly clothing, dorm room essentials , trendy pairs of shoes and the latest items in tech.

