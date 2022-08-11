Gino Guidugli Named a Top-15 FBS Head-Coaching Candidate in 2023

The fast-rising offensive coordinator played a big role in UC's trip to the College Football Playoff.

View the original article to see embedded media.

CINCINNATI — UC offensive coordinator Gino Guidugli added the OC title to his QBs coaching role this offseason, and ESPN's Pete Thamel thinks he could get his own program very soon .

He listed Guidugli 14th on his group of top assistant candidates to land a head coaching job at the FBS level.

"The play-caller on the Bearcats' playoff team last season," Thamel wrote . "Guidugli, 39, takes over the whole offense this season. If Fickell gets a bigger job, he'd be the strongest internal candidate in the program considering his tenure as an assistant and gravitas as a star former player. He has an opportunity to buttress his reputation by shining this season with the departure of Desmond Ridder."

Guidugli has climbed the ladder in Clifton since he returned as a coach in 2017. He joined the Bearcats coaching staff as the running backs coach in February of that year. All before moving over to coaching quarterbacks in 2018.

The QB whisperer became the team's passing game coordinator in 2020 and helped Desmond Ridder take massive leaps over the ensuing two seasons. Now, Bearcats fans hope they can hold onto his talents as long as possible as they get set to crown a new starting passer at UC.

