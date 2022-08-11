Read full article on original website
Related
Mid-Hudson News Network
Hudson Valley under drought watch
ALBANY – The State Department of Environmental Conservation has issued a drought alert for all Hudson Valley counties with the exception of Westchester. That county remains at normal status due to the satisfactory storage levels. All other counties – Rockland, Putnam, Dutchess, Orange, Ulster, Sullivan, Columbia and Greene are...
Mid-Hudson News Network
City of Newburgh has highest unemployment rate in region
ALBANY – The City of Newburgh, at 5.1 percent unemployment, had the highest rate of joblessness in the Hudson Valley in June, according to the State Labor Department. The City of Mount Vernon came in second with 4.8 percent unemployment. City of Poughkeepsie followed at 4.5 percent. The Village...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Library at mall has to move
TOWN OF NEWBURGH – The Newburgh Free Library branch at the Newburgh Mall must move out of the space it has occupied for 10 years to make way for a restaurant, Library Executive Director Mary Lou Carolan said. The space is not far from what will become the Resorts...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Ulster sheriff creates Professional Standards Division
KINGSTON – Ulster County Sheriff Juan Figueroa has created a new division of professional standards. The independent unit will be headed by John Luke Mason, who said it will address several issues. “Internal and external investigations, complaints from civilians and internal complaints from officers and deputies, correction officers, within...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mid-Hudson News Network
Newburgh Habitat names new executive director
NEWBURGH – The Board of Habitat for Humanity of Greater Newburgh has named Jill Marie Rothschild as the organization’s new executive director. “We chose Jill Marie because we were impressed with her many years of non-profit work in Orange County, her leadership skills, and her thoughts about fulfilling our mission of providing affordable housing,” said Board President Paul Brothe.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Westchester Paratransit to transition to rider smart phone app
WHITE PLAINS – Westchester County has introduced its Rider Smartphone app, called Bee-Line ParaTransit, that will allow riders to access ParaTransit service online, or through a mobile app on your smart phone. The transition comes with many technology enhancements including the ability to book a ParaTransit trip in advance, receive real-time text message or call updates about your ride, or plan a trip for the future.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Emergency shelter completed in Ellenville
ELLENVILLE – A $3 million emergency shelter at the Hunt Memorial Building in the Village of Ellenville has been completed. The new project will improve the village’s ability to prepare for and respond to emergencies. Mayor Jeff Kaplan said hopefully the facility will never be needed. “Ten years...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Fatal car-motorcycle accident in Orange County
TOWN OF WALLKILL – One person was killed and another injured in the Town of Wallkill late Sunday afternoon. The two people were transported to Garnet Health Medical Center in Wallkill where one was pronounced dead and the other was being treated for a serious leg injury. The accident...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mid-Hudson News Network
The Wall that Heals comes to Middletown
MIDDLETOWN – The Wall That Heals, a three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial along with a mobile Education Center, is coming to Middletown on September 15-18 at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church at 90 Euclid Avenue. It will be open 24 hours a day and free...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Dutchess Outreach food pantry in critical need of supplies
POUGHKEEPSIE – A Poughkeepsie food pantry is running out of food and is seeking donations while the executive director continues to lobby local, county, and state officials for additional funding to help meet the increased demand for food. Dutchess Outreach Executive Director Renee Fillette told Mid-Hudson News that their...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Scarsdale water bills issue under investigation
SCARSDALE – Some Village of Scarsdale water customers have received “much higher bills than reasonably anticipated for the June 15, 2022, quarterly billing,” village officials said Tuesday. Staff is reviewing the issue and will make any necessary adjustments, village officials said. “For those having received an exceptionally...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Orange Chamber holds their annual Re-Open golf tournament
TOWN OF WALLKILL – The Orange County Chamber of Commerce held its second annual Orange Re-Open Golf Tournament on Monday at the West Hills Country Club. Chamber President Heather Bell-Meyer was pleased with the numerous golfers who arrived to support the chamber and its work. “We are a new chamber and seeing the tremendous support from the business community is exciting,” Bell-Meyer said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mid-Hudson News Network
Plane crashes on approach to Skydive The Ranch
GARDINER – A single-engine plane coming in for a landing at Skydive The Ranch in Gardiner just before noon on Saturday, wound up crashing on approach. State Police from the Highland and Gardiner barracks investigated and said that a 1975 Piper Cherokee Six 300 aircraft was flying from Westchester County Airport at White Plains to the Gardiner facility.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Queens man drowns in Lake Taghkanic
GALLATIN – A 24-year-old Flushing, Queens man drowned on Saturday when he jumped from a boat on Lake Taghkanic and did not surface. Police identified the victim as Juan Chauca Remachi, whose body was recovered after State Police Underwater Recovery Team members searched the lake for four hours. Investigators...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Bard files complaint against Dutchess Board of Elections
ANNANDALE-ON-HUDSON — Representatives of Bard College have filed a complaint with the enforcement division of the New York State Board of Elections against the Dutchess County Board of Elections in order to protest “the repeated violations of the New York State and federal constitutions, and state and federal statutes and regulations related to equal protection, the right to vote, youth voting rights, disability accessibility, and election law, that have occurred and continue to take place in District 5 in the Town of Red Hook.”
Mid-Hudson News Network
Gunfire in Monticello brings out large police response
MONTICELLO – Back-to-back incidents of gunfire during the day on Tuesday, August 9 and Wednesday, August 10 led to a massive police response in Monticello Wednesday evening. Approximately 40 law enforcement officers descended on 10 York Avenue in the village after a suspect who allegedly fired a handgun was seen fleeing into an apartment at that location.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Kingston man arrested on drug charges
SAUGERTIES – A 28-year-old Kingston man has been arrested by Ulster County Sheriff’s deputies on drug charges after they checked the welfare of a man reportedly passed out behind the steering wheel of a vehicle in the area of the Quick Chek gas station on Route 9W in the Town of Saugerties.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Tie dye bagels big hit at Monticello Bagel Festival (VIDEO)
MONTICELLO – The Village of Monticello is the self-proclaimed “Bagel Capital” and each August, thousands of people flock to the downtown to enjoy the annual Bagel Festival. Held this Sunday, it included perhaps a throwback to the tie-dye t-shirts of the 1960s with Monticello Bagel Bakery owner...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Charges pending in fatal head-on crash
WOODBURY – State Police are continuing to investigate a fatal head-on crash on Route 6tht occurred Monday night in the Town of Woodbury and say charges are pending. Initial investigation by troopers revealed that a 2021 Ford Explorer was traveling east on Route 6 when the driver, later identified as Chaim Gordon, 24, of Spring Valley, attempted to pass a Cadillac in front of him and crossed over the double yellow line, entered the opposite lane and struck a 2003 Nissan X-Terra head on.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Careless driver puts firefighters at risk by driving over fire hose
TOWN OF POUGHKEEPSIE – A garage fire on Sunday afternoon was being extinguished by Arlington firefighters when a careless driver drove over the hose carrying water to the firefighters, putting lives at risk. At approximately 4:30 p.m., the Arlington Fire District responded to a garage fire at 477 Haight...
Comments / 0