Wichita Eagle

Alani Noa Announces College Commitment

View the original article to see embedded media. Offensive lineman Alani Noa has committed to the USC Trojans. He announced his commitment Tuesday morning on the 247Sports YouTube channel. Noa compiled 13 reported offers during his recruitment, but whittled his list down to two before his commitment, choosing the Trojans...
