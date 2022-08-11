SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The man wanted in connection to an unusual shot fired incident has been arrested after a standoff in Sioux Falls, authorities say. Update: According to Lt. Adam Peterson with the Sioux Falls Police Department, Elliot Jay Bird was involved in multiple serious crimes and had a $250,000 warrant for his arrest regarding Terroristic Threats. According to court documents, during the incident Wednesday, a witness says the driver told him if he was with the government he was “going to kill them because they took my brother.”

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 4 DAYS AGO