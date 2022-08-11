ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

hubcityradio.com

Police in Sioux Falls reminding citizens to not leave guns in cars

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.(WNAX)- Another police involved shooting in Sioux Falls last week points out the dangers of guns on the street to cops and citizens. Minnehaha County Sheriff Mike Milstead says they need help from the public. Milstead says they are also dealing with many repeat offenders. Milstead says another...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Police: Man faces charges after assaulting a female acquaintance

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police report a suspect is facing charges after he assaulted a female acquaintance. Sgt. Michelle Hockett with the Sioux Falls police department said Friday, Aug. 12 at approximately 10 a.m., the 44-year-old suspect from Sioux Falls, Samuel Kumbuka, went to the home of a female acquaintance and asked to be let in. Once inside the victim’s residence, Kumbuka would not let the woman leave. Kumbuka hit her multiple times with a “pole-like” object.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
nwestiowa.com

Colorado man arrested for meth and pot

LITTLE ROCK—A 42-year-old Overlin, CO, man was arrested about 11:40 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8, on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine, first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to affix a drug stamp at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort near Larchwood.
IN THIS ARTICLE
nwestiowa.com

Sioux Falls man jailed for OWI after crash

ROCK RAPIDS—A 53-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, man was arrested about 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, near Rock Rapids on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence and failure to maintain control. The arrest of Scott Alan Zomer stemmed from the investigation of a one-vehicle accident in which...
ROCK RAPIDS, IA
nwestiowa.com

Two arrested following search in Melvin

MELVIN—Two Melvin residents were arrested about 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, on Osceola County warrants for unlawfully manufacturing, delivering or possessing with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance — marijuana first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana; first-offense prohibited act — prescription drug violation; possession of a controlled substance; and failure to affix a drug stamp.
MELVIN, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Sheriff: Two suspects arrested during attempted theft

MADISON, Neb. -- Two people were arrested late Saturday night after they were reportedly caught in the act of an attempted theft. Around 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, the Stanton County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of suspicious activity at a salvage yard off Highway 32 about six miles east of Madison.
STANTON COUNTY, NE
nwestiowa.com

Two Hawarden teens arrested on warrants

HAWARDEN—Two Hawarden teenagers were arrested Monday, Aug. 8, on Sioux County warrants for keeping premises or vehicle for the purposes of using, possessing, selling or keeping controlled substances. The arrests of 19-year-old Jenisa Marie Oltrogge and 18-year-old Madison Renne Hardin stemmed from a search warrant executed about 10 p.m....
HAWARDEN, IA
kwsn.com

Crash kills motorcyclist in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Sioux Falls police are investigating a car/motorcycle crash. On Saturday at 5:45 pm a white Ram pickup was traveling westbound on West 85th St when it impacted with a motorcycle also in the west bound lane of travel. The motorcycle had two occupants, and...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
nwestiowa.com

Rock Rapids man jailed on assault charges

ROCK RAPIDS—A Rock Rapids man was arrested Friday, Aug. 5, on two counts of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon. The arrest of Joshua Patrick Faron stemmed from two incidents about 6:45 p.m. in Rock Rapids, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office. Faron allegedly displayed a handgun...
ROCK RAPIDS, IA
KELOLAND TV

Police investigate fatal crash in southwest Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police are investigating a deadly weekend crash in southwest Sioux Falls. It happened just before 6 Saturday evening on West 85th Street and South Hughes Avenue. Police say a pickup, heading west on 85th, collided with a motorcycle also traveling westbound. A woman passenger...
KELOLAND TV

Fatal motorcycle crash; Turner Co. Fair; new football fields

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, August 15. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Police are investigating a deadly weekend crash in southwest Sioux Falls. Meanwhile, South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash...
TURNER COUNTY, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Updated: Suspect wanted in connection to shot fired incident arrested after standoff in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The man wanted in connection to an unusual shot fired incident has been arrested after a standoff in Sioux Falls, authorities say. Update: According to Lt. Adam Peterson with the Sioux Falls Police Department, Elliot Jay Bird was involved in multiple serious crimes and had a $250,000 warrant for his arrest regarding Terroristic Threats. According to court documents, during the incident Wednesday, a witness says the driver told him if he was with the government he was “going to kill them because they took my brother.”
SIOUX FALLS, SD
nwestiowa.com

Sheldon couple jailed after altercations

SHELDON—A Sheldon couple was arrested on separate charges following incidents Friday, Aug. 5. The arrests of 39-year-old Juan Sebastian Esquibel and his wife, 34-year-old Jacqueline Samantha McAndrews, initially stemmed from an altercation at their residence at 911 Fourth St. about 5 p.m. that day, according to the Sheldon Police Department.
SHELDON, IA
nwestiowa.com

South Dakotan jailed for unlawful betting

LARCHWOOD—A 41-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, man was arrested Monday, Aug. 8, on a Lyon County warrant for unlawful betting — winnings less than $200. The arrest of Swadeep Mishra stemmed from an incident on Friday, July 29, at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort near Larchwood, according to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.
LARCHWOOD, IA
dakotanewsnow.com

Sioux Falls Heart Walk this Saturday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Heart Walk will be at Fawick Park this Saturday. Check-in will be at 8 am and the start time will be 9 am. https://www2.heart.org/site/TR?pg=entry&fr_id=7416. Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.
SIOUX FALLS, SD

