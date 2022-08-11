ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBIR

Tennessee gets commitment from four-star shooting guard Freddie Dilione

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee men's basketball received a commitment from four-star shooting guard Freddie Dilione on Tuesday morning. Dilione is the 69th overall prospect in the Class of 2023 according to 247 Sports. The six-foot-four-inch athlete from Raleigh, North Carolina picked the Vols over schools like Alabama, Louisville, Texas,...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Tennessee soccer ranked preseason No. 1 in SEC in Coaches' Poll

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee soccer was ranked preseason No. 1 on Tuesday in the Coaches' Poll. The 14 SEC ouches determined the reigning SEC Tournament champions were the best team on paper heading into the season. The tournament title was their first since 2008. The team also won a program high 20 games last season and advanced to the NCAA Tournament Round of 16.
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Knoxville, TN
State
Tennessee State
Knoxville, TN
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Vitello
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vols
Tennessee Lookout

Tennessee Lookout fights for release of video in Grainger County slaughterhouse raid case

The Tennessee Lookout is fighting for the public’s right to see video footage of alleged brutality by a U.S. Department of Homeland Security agent during a Grainger County slaughterhouse raid. Nashville attorney Paul McAdoo with the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press on Wednesday filed a motion in U.S. District Court in Knoxville on […] The post Tennessee Lookout fights for release of video in Grainger County slaughterhouse raid case appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
GRAINGER COUNTY, TN
WBIR

UT students to make documentary on Knoxville Medal of Honor convention as part of new project

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A group of University of Tennessee students is working to keep the stories of Medal of Honor recipients alive through a new project. It's called the Medal of Honor Project. A group of students from Land Grand Films, the Tennessee Vol Channel and the School of Journalism and Electronic Media will organize a documentary about the upcoming Medal of Honor Convention in Knoxville.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Jimmy Fallon at Dollywood (@megan.w17)

Visitors to Knoxville will have a new option to get around downtown: electric bikes. Great Smoky Mountains National Park to begin charging for parking, increasing camp fees. Those visiting the Great Smoky Mountains National Park will soon need to buy parking passes for their visit, park officials announced Monday. Updated:...
KNOXVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
WBIR

Did you know one of WBIR's first shows was 'The Birthday Dog'?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It's time for a little throwback!. WBIR became Knoxville's second TV station on air in August 1956. According to the East Tennessee Historical Society, one of the station's first shows was a children's program called "The Birthday Dog." The Birthday Dog was a dog with amnesia...
KNOXVILLE, TN
hardknoxwire.com

NEW: Drunk driver’s victim mourned by friends

Stephanie Llewellyn’s life was brought to an abrupt end as she tried to cross a street in North Knoxville nine days ago. A pickup truck slammed into Stephanie and a friend as they were walking across North Broadway, killing her and severely injuring her companion. Police say the truck’s driver was drunk and have charged him with vehicular homicide.
WBIR

FORE! Topgolf opens in Farragut, brings fun and growth to city

FARRAGUT, Tenn. — Topgolf officially opened for business in Farragut on Friday. Not only is it a place to practice your swing, but officials behind it said it's a boost for the local economy. The golf-centric entertainment venue brings 400 jobs to the Knoxville area and is hoping to...
FARRAGUT, TN
WBIR

Songs filled with memories: Young musicians spotlight Knoxville community through original music

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A group of students created songs based on some of their favorite spots in Knoxville. This was a project for the Big Ears Festival 2022. Students in a creative writing class at Fulton High School wrote stories and poems about their favorite places in Knoxville. Then, a class of music production students took those stories and paired them with beats and sounds.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

WBIR

Knoxville, TN
26K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Knoxville local news

 https://www.wbir.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy