Five charming small towns in Tennessee that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensTennessee State
Her husband had just sent her a simple text message. It led her to discover that he had been cheating for years.Bella SmithKnoxville, TN
Tennessee restaurant giving out "blessing bags" to community despite being forced to closeKristen WaltersTennessee State
WBIR
Tennessee gets commitment from four-star shooting guard Freddie Dilione
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee men's basketball received a commitment from four-star shooting guard Freddie Dilione on Tuesday morning. Dilione is the 69th overall prospect in the Class of 2023 according to 247 Sports. The six-foot-four-inch athlete from Raleigh, North Carolina picked the Vols over schools like Alabama, Louisville, Texas,...
WBIR
Tennessee soccer ranked preseason No. 1 in SEC in Coaches' Poll
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee soccer was ranked preseason No. 1 on Tuesday in the Coaches' Poll. The 14 SEC ouches determined the reigning SEC Tournament champions were the best team on paper heading into the season. The tournament title was their first since 2008. The team also won a program high 20 games last season and advanced to the NCAA Tournament Round of 16.
atozsports.com
Tennessee assistant explains what Vols need to happen to ‘have a chance’ in the SEC
Tennessee Vols secondary coach Willie Martinez recently met with the media to discuss the upcoming 2022 season and he had plenty of insightful things to say. One thing in particular that Martinez discussed was what he believes needs to happen for the Vols to “have a chance” in the SEC.
WBIR
Three-star class of 2023 cornerback Rickey Gibson commits to Tennessee football
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Three-star cornerback in the class of 2023 Rickey Gibson has committed to Tennessee football, Gibson announced on Sunday afternoon. The Trussville, Ala. native is the 24th-rated recruit in Alabama and the 43rd cornerback prospect in the class of 2023 according to the 247Sports composite rankings. Gibson...
3 & Out: Breaking Down the Commitment of CB Rickey Gibson
Tennessee has landed the commitment of Rickey Gibson. In the video above, we break down Gibson's commitment to the Vols. Below is his commitment interview. Tennessee landed the commitment of prized 2023 Hewitt-Trussville (Ala.) cornerback Rickey Gibson moments ago. Prior to the announcement, ...
WBIR
Fulton High School to host first annual Zaevion Dobson Memorial Foundation game
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The first week of the high school football season begins on Thursday in East Tennessee. Austin-East will travel to Fulton to face the Falcons on Friday. This game is special not only because it's the first game of the season, but because it's also the first annual Zaevion Dobson Memorial Foundation Game.
University of Tennessee Knoxville welcomes more than 6,300 new students for Move-In Week
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — More than 6,300 new students will be making the University of Tennessee (UT), Knoxville their new home starting this week. Some are looking forward to getting to know Knoxville better, like Isabella Wade, who is moving to the city from Memphis. "It just feels like home,"...
What's the best place for Tennessee style BBQ?
I'm not even sure what style is Tennessee style, I just moved here from North Carolina.from Cocksucker_Spaniel. Archers, sweet peas, and oak wood food truck (or the pop up truck at merchants of beer) are the only 3 worth having around here.
Knoxville woman’s close encounter with bear at Gatlinburg restaurant
Cindy Kitts, of Knoxville, was sitting in her car, windows down and on her phone, waiting for her family to come out of the Parkside Grill restaurant in Gatlinburg, Tenn. However, while waiting, she noticed a bear looking through her window.
You've seen Bama rush on TikTok. Here's what it looks like at Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee Knoxville welcomed more than 6,300 new students for Move-In Week, the biggest class in the university's history, according to UT. As students prepare for the semester, UT Panhellenic Recruitment 2022 is getting started. UTK Parking & Transit tweeted photos of the more...
Rep. Tim Burchett’s daughter in ICU following horse-related accident
The daughter of U.S. Tennessee Rep. Tim Burchett (R-Knoxville) is in the intensive care unit after a horse-related accident.
fox17.com
Tennessee woman finds black bear in SUV, causes thousands in damage
COCKE COUNTY, Tenn.--An East Tennessee Sheriff's Office deputy responded to a home last week, finding a bear inside a vehicle. According to the Cocke County Sheriff, the deputy responded to a home on Middle Way where the deputy found a large black bear inside of a White Honda Pilot SUV.
Tennessee Lookout fights for release of video in Grainger County slaughterhouse raid case
The Tennessee Lookout is fighting for the public’s right to see video footage of alleged brutality by a U.S. Department of Homeland Security agent during a Grainger County slaughterhouse raid. Nashville attorney Paul McAdoo with the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press on Wednesday filed a motion in U.S. District Court in Knoxville on […] The post Tennessee Lookout fights for release of video in Grainger County slaughterhouse raid case appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Several East Tennessee students competing in Bassmaster High School National Championship
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — Several East Tennessee students are competing in the Bassmaster High School National Championship including fishers from the Alcoa Fishing Team and from Sevier County High School. In fifth place as of Friday afternoon are Ty Trentham and Chase Mccarter from Sevier County High School with...
UT students to make documentary on Knoxville Medal of Honor convention as part of new project
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A group of University of Tennessee students is working to keep the stories of Medal of Honor recipients alive through a new project. It's called the Medal of Honor Project. A group of students from Land Grand Films, the Tennessee Vol Channel and the School of Journalism and Electronic Media will organize a documentary about the upcoming Medal of Honor Convention in Knoxville.
wvlt.tv
Jimmy Fallon at Dollywood (@megan.w17)
Visitors to Knoxville will have a new option to get around downtown: electric bikes. Great Smoky Mountains National Park to begin charging for parking, increasing camp fees. Those visiting the Great Smoky Mountains National Park will soon need to buy parking passes for their visit, park officials announced Monday. Updated:...
Did you know one of WBIR's first shows was 'The Birthday Dog'?
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It's time for a little throwback!. WBIR became Knoxville's second TV station on air in August 1956. According to the East Tennessee Historical Society, one of the station's first shows was a children's program called "The Birthday Dog." The Birthday Dog was a dog with amnesia...
hardknoxwire.com
NEW: Drunk driver’s victim mourned by friends
Stephanie Llewellyn’s life was brought to an abrupt end as she tried to cross a street in North Knoxville nine days ago. A pickup truck slammed into Stephanie and a friend as they were walking across North Broadway, killing her and severely injuring her companion. Police say the truck’s driver was drunk and have charged him with vehicular homicide.
FORE! Topgolf opens in Farragut, brings fun and growth to city
FARRAGUT, Tenn. — Topgolf officially opened for business in Farragut on Friday. Not only is it a place to practice your swing, but officials behind it said it's a boost for the local economy. The golf-centric entertainment venue brings 400 jobs to the Knoxville area and is hoping to...
Songs filled with memories: Young musicians spotlight Knoxville community through original music
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A group of students created songs based on some of their favorite spots in Knoxville. This was a project for the Big Ears Festival 2022. Students in a creative writing class at Fulton High School wrote stories and poems about their favorite places in Knoxville. Then, a class of music production students took those stories and paired them with beats and sounds.
WBIR
