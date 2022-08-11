ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
An ‘armed subject’ tried to get into the FBI’s Cincinnati office

(CNN) — A stretch of Interstate 71 in Ohio has been closed off Thursday after a person attempted to gain entry into the FBI’s Cincinnati office early this morning, according to authorities.

“At approximately 9 AM this morning an armed subject attempted to breach the Visitor Screening Facility at #FBI Cincinnati,” the field office said on Twitter. “After an alarm and a response by FBI special agents, the subject fled north onto Interstate 71.”

The office confirmed the incident in a separate statement, adding the subject fled after “the activation of an alarm and a response by armed FBI special agents.”

“The FBI, Ohio State Highway Patrol, and local law enforcement partners are on scene near Wilmington, OH trying to resolve this critical incident,” the statement said.

The ongoing incident started after an altercation at an FBI building between security officers and a man believed to be armed, a law enforcement source told CNN.

The Clinton County Emergency Management Agency announced a lockdown for a “one mile radius from the intersection of Smith Road and Center Road Residents,” writing on Facebook that “businesses in this area should lock their doors and remain vigilant.

“Law enforcement has traded shots with a male suspect who is wearing a gray shirt and body armor,” the post said.

Interstate 71 is closed off from US 68 to state road 73, the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office said in a phone call to CNN. Warren County EMA services attributed the closure to “an active law enforcement incident.”

CNN has reached out to the Ohio State Highway Patrol for more information on the incident. CNN has also reached out to the FBI Cincinnati field office.

