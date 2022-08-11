Read full article on original website
South Monroe closed TFN after pieces of brick and ornamental overhang fall from Merriman Building
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – South Monroe Street between U.S. 12 and West Pearl in downtown Coldwater is closed until further notice after pieces of a historic building fell to the street over the weekend. Pieces of the brick and ornamental overhang fell off of the old Merriman Dental Office...
BUSINESS BEAT: Volunteers being sought for Quincy’s Pints in the Park
QUINCY, MI (WTVB) – The Village of Quincy and the Quincy Rotary Club will be hosting the sixth edition of Pints in the Park on Saturday, September 24, 2022 and they are now accepting applications for volunteers. You must 21 years old to volunteer. Organizers need about 65 volunteers...
Rainy Saturday Sets Records In West Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It was a dismal and dreary day Saturday in West Michigan, and the unrelenting rainfall set new records for several cities around the region. When it came to temperatures, the cities of Grand Rapids, Muskegon and Battle Creek all set new records for their lowest high temperatures ever on August 13.
1 Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Kalamazoo (Kalamazoo, MI)
According to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office, a fatal two-vehicle crash occurred on Sunday morning. According to the police, an Indiana resident was rear-ended by the driver of a black Audi A4. The driver is a resident of [..]
Fatal crash causes major backup on NB US-131: At fault driver apprehended
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A fatal two-vehicle crash closed a section of northbound US-131 for several hours early Sunday morning, August 14. According to The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office, it happened near mile marker 46 north of D Avenue. Authorities say the driver of a black Audi...
Multiple hospitalized in I-94 crash near Kzoo
A portion of eastbound I-94 near Kalamazoo is closed due to a crash involving two cars and a semi-truck.
Head-on crash kills motorcyclist, injures passenger in Southwest Michigan
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI - A 27-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a head-on crash with a van, according to the Michigan State Police. Troopers from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Paw Paw Post are investigating the fatal crash that occurred about 9:45 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, on 90th Avenue near 67th Street in Keeler Township.
Battle Creek intersection reopens after 2nd crash in same area
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A crash shut down another Battle Creek intersection Friday. Calhoun County dispatchers informed us that Michigan Avenue and Washington Avenue was closed until about 2:15 p.m. The crash occurred near the scene of a different crash earlier in the day. This story is developing and...
Coldwater DDA Seeks Input from community with Downtown Pulse Poll
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Coldwater Main Street, in conjunction with Michigan Main Street, is seeking community input on the pulse of Downtown Coldwater. A “Pulse Poll” is being conducted through August 28 which gives community members an opportunity to share specific types of restaurants and retail that are desired downtown, gauge downtown progress, and guide priorities for projects and programs.
Kolassa accepts Quincy Police Chief position, begins work on August 22
QUINCY, MI (WTVB) – The Village of Quincy will have its new police chief in place next Monday, August 22. Village Manager Brittany Butler says in her report to the Quincy Village Council for Tuesday’s meeting that Mike Kolassa has accepted the position after his hiring was approved by the Village Council last month.
State police investigate Calhoun Co. electrical wire thefts
Michigan State Police says troopers are investigating irrigation wire thefts that spanned over several days.
MSP: one dead, one hospitalized, one driver sought after Keeler Township crash
A man is dead, a woman is in critical condition and the search for the driver continues after a Friday night van-motorcycle crash.
OBITUARY: Donald Allen Fisher
Donald Allen Fisher, formerly of Bronson, passed away August 11, 2022 at home in Battle Creek, Michigan. Relatives and friends will be received for the visitation on Wednesday, August 17, from 5:00-8:00 p.m. at Bachman Hebble Funeral Service in Battle Creek. A memorial service will be held Thursday, August 18 at 11:00 a.m. at Bachman Hebble Funeral Service in Battle Creek.
Motorcyclist flown out after being struck by semi in St. Joseph County
STURGIS TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – A 50-year-old man from Albion, Indiana was injured Wednesday afternoon when his motorcycle was struck by a turning semi at the intersection of M-66 and Bogen Road in St. Joseph County. St. Joseph County Sheriff Mark Lillywhite reports the crash happened at about 4:18...
Two-vehicle crash in Cass county injures one
CASS COUNTY, Mich. -- Deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday that happened on Old M-205 at 9:40 p.m., according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. Nicholas Catanzarite, a 44-year-old man from Colorado, was traveling eastbound on Old M-205 and was attempting to make a left turn onto Sandstone Drive at the time of the incident.
BOC vote 3-2 to advance Maple Lawn cash, put millage question on November ballot
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – A divided Branch County Board of Commissioners decided on Monday to advance Maple Lawn Medical Care Facility and Rehabilitation $1 million and to put a five year millage question on this November’s ballot. The vote was 3-2 in favor with Commissioners Leonard Kolcz, Jon...
Police identify woman shot and killed in Hillsdale Co. on Friday
Troopers from the Jackson Post were sent to the 1100 block of Opel Dr. in Somerset Township around 10 p.m. Friday.
Planning Commission approve special land use permit for W. Garfield recreational marijuana processor
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Coldwater Planning Commission approved a Special Land Use permit for a Recreational Marijuana Processor at 211 West Garfield Road on Monday night they had to table another request to have a Recreational Marijuana Retailer at that same location. Craft Leaf, LLC of Detroit received...
Michigan man dies after contact with downed live wire
HILLSDALE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man died Tuesday morning after having contact with a downed live wire, Michigan State Police said. Police responded to the 2000 block of Chicago Road in Hilldale County's Scipio Township around 8 a.m. They found a 28-year-old Jonesville man dead from the power line. Police said he lived nearby.
Jerome man lodged in Hillsdale County Jail on homicide charge
SOMERSET TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – A Jerome man is in the Hillsdale County Jail after he was arrested in connection with the alleged homicide of a woman early Saturday morning. The Michigan State Police are investigating the incident. Few details have been released about the shooting at the suspects...
