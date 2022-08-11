ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Branch County, MI

BUSINESS BEAT: Volunteers being sought for Quincy’s Pints in the Park

QUINCY, MI (WTVB) – The Village of Quincy and the Quincy Rotary Club will be hosting the sixth edition of Pints in the Park on Saturday, September 24, 2022 and they are now accepting applications for volunteers. You must 21 years old to volunteer. Organizers need about 65 volunteers...
QUINCY, MI
Rainy Saturday Sets Records In West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It was a dismal and dreary day Saturday in West Michigan, and the unrelenting rainfall set new records for several cities around the region. When it came to temperatures, the cities of Grand Rapids, Muskegon and Battle Creek all set new records for their lowest high temperatures ever on August 13.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Battle Creek intersection reopens after 2nd crash in same area

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A crash shut down another Battle Creek intersection Friday. Calhoun County dispatchers informed us that Michigan Avenue and Washington Avenue was closed until about 2:15 p.m. The crash occurred near the scene of a different crash earlier in the day. This story is developing and...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
Coldwater DDA Seeks Input from community with Downtown Pulse Poll

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Coldwater Main Street, in conjunction with Michigan Main Street, is seeking community input on the pulse of Downtown Coldwater. A “Pulse Poll” is being conducted through August 28 which gives community members an opportunity to share specific types of restaurants and retail that are desired downtown, gauge downtown progress, and guide priorities for projects and programs.
COLDWATER, MI
Kolassa accepts Quincy Police Chief position, begins work on August 22

QUINCY, MI (WTVB) – The Village of Quincy will have its new police chief in place next Monday, August 22. Village Manager Brittany Butler says in her report to the Quincy Village Council for Tuesday’s meeting that Mike Kolassa has accepted the position after his hiring was approved by the Village Council last month.
QUINCY, MI
OBITUARY: Donald Allen Fisher

Donald Allen Fisher, formerly of Bronson, passed away August 11, 2022 at home in Battle Creek, Michigan. Relatives and friends will be received for the visitation on Wednesday, August 17, from 5:00-8:00 p.m. at Bachman Hebble Funeral Service in Battle Creek. A memorial service will be held Thursday, August 18 at 11:00 a.m. at Bachman Hebble Funeral Service in Battle Creek.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
Two-vehicle crash in Cass county injures one

CASS COUNTY, Mich. -- Deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday that happened on Old M-205 at 9:40 p.m., according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. Nicholas Catanzarite, a 44-year-old man from Colorado, was traveling eastbound on Old M-205 and was attempting to make a left turn onto Sandstone Drive at the time of the incident.
CASS COUNTY, MI
Michigan man dies after contact with downed live wire

HILLSDALE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man died Tuesday morning after having contact with a downed live wire, Michigan State Police said. Police responded to the 2000 block of Chicago Road in Hilldale County's Scipio Township around 8 a.m. They found a 28-year-old Jonesville man dead from the power line. Police said he lived nearby.
JONESVILLE, MI
Jerome man lodged in Hillsdale County Jail on homicide charge

SOMERSET TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – A Jerome man is in the Hillsdale County Jail after he was arrested in connection with the alleged homicide of a woman early Saturday morning. The Michigan State Police are investigating the incident. Few details have been released about the shooting at the suspects...
JEROME, MI

