Manchester, NH

Seacoast Current

Has It Ever Snowed in August in New Hampshire or Maine?

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. You know it's coming. Pretty soon, you'll see the first red leaf of the season in your front yard. And then...it's you know what. The "W" word. With the "S" word. No, the other one. SNOW.
MAINE STATE
Boston Globe

Massachusetts home sales were high and dry in July. Is this good news for buyers?

Like the scorched lawns and muddy ponds all across drought-ridden Massachusetts, the local real estate market dried up in July. Not as much as the region itself, with Boston experiencing one of its driest months on record. But the 5,266 single-family homes sold statewide in July marked a 17.4 percent drop from the 6,374 houses sold a year ago, according to The Warren Group, a real estate analytics firm.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WMUR.com

Video: Warm and partly sunny

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The pleasant weather continues for one more day today ahead of a "potential" for some beneficial rain. That will be followed by a warming trend at the end of the week and the upcoming weekend. Today will be partly sunny (sun gradually giving way to clouds)...
ENVIRONMENT
WMUR.com

Video: Some beneficial rain possible this week in New Hampshire

After a beautiful weekend and Monday, it looks like the pleasant weather continues into Tuesday ahead of a "potential" for some beneficial rain. That will be followed by a warming trend at the end of the week and the upcoming weekend. A slight chance of an evening shower (mostly north)....
ENVIRONMENT
WMUR.com

Drought in New Hampshire affecting local farmers in different ways

PEMBROKE, N.H. — Most of the state remains in moderate drought, with parts of southeastern New Hampshire experiencing severe drought conditions. Taking a walk around Donaghey Christmas Tree Farm in Pembroke, there are visible signs of drought just about everywhere you look. But their thousands of loyal customers won’t...
PEMBROKE, NH
WMUR.com

COVID-19 positive patients in New Hampshire hospitals decrease slightly

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The New Hampshire Hospital Association reported a slight decrease in patients with COVID-19 on Monday. Officials reported 90 people confirmed positive for COVID-19 in hospitals, down from 102 on Sunday. Of those 90 people, 18 are specifically being treated for COVID-19, the same number as Sunday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Boston Magazine

On the Market: A Coastal New Hampshire Home with a Salt Water Pool

If sharing the beach for a salty swim isn't your vibe, enjoy the saltwater pool of this private seaside escape. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Price: $5,400,ooo. Size: 4,224 square feet. Bedrooms: 4. Bathrooms: 2 full, 3 partial.
BOSTON, MA
Daniel Goodman
Boston 25 News WFXT

Massachusetts ranked best state in America to live in

BOSTON — Massachusetts is the best state in America to live in, according to a new report. In compiling its report on 2022′s Best States to Live in, the personal-finance website WalletHub says it compared the 50 states across 52 key indicators of livability, including housing costs, income growth, education rate, and quality of hospitals.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
newscentermaine.com

Rare August nor'easter to bring drought help to Maine

MAINE, USA — We've been waiting a long time for this...a storm that will finally fill up the rain buckets and help with Maine's severe drought. This is just what the doctor ordered: A rare August nor'easter is set to move into the Gulf of Maine on Wednesday. Low...
MAINE STATE
Boston

The country’s most beautiful foliage can be found at this Vermont destination, according to Country Living

Leaf-peeping bliss is a road trip away. Foliage season is around the corner and America’s top leaf peeping destination is here in New England, according to Country Living. The publication released a list of 50 of the most beautiful places in the U.S. to add to your bucket list right now and named Killington, Vermont, the most beautiful fall foliage destination in the U.S.
KILLINGTON, VT
WMUR.com

Home heating oil prices set to skyrocket in winter

Granite State homeowners prepare for a rise in oil prices before the end of 2022. Oil prices are around $6 per gallon, which will increase by the end of the year to $8 or $9 per gallon. More than 40% of New Hampshire homes rely on fuel oil as their...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WMUR.com

Airplane debris falls from sky in Maine

AUGUSTA, Maine — A six-pound piece of metal fell from the sky in Maine. The debris hit the ground right outside the State Capitol building in Augusta on Friday. The Maine Public Safety Department said it was likely from a large plane flying overhead. No one was hurt and...
AUGUSTA, ME
nhbr.com

Another independent pharmacy, this one in Warner, shuts its doors

Yet another independent pharmacy – this one in Warner – has closed, and the owner is blaming a familiar culprit: The complexity and cost of the modern reimbursement system. “It’s bonkers,” said Cynthia Snay, who owned Warner Pharmacy from 2010 until it shut its doors last month. “They...
WARNER, NH
WMUR.com

How Granite Staters are changing spending habits as inflation persists

BEDFORD, N.H. — While gasoline prices go down, grocery prices continue to be a problem for many Granite Staters. The consumer price index rose 8.5% in July. "We've been trying to just tighten the budget a little bit. Make sure we're not overspending,” shopper Arthur Gavrin said. "More generic brands, we buy a little less at a time, trying to make sure things don't spoil or anything like that.”
BEDFORD, NH
hwy.co

Where Is the Tallest Mountain in Vermont?

If you’ve done any traveling along the East Coast, you know the mountain ranges don’t compare in size to the mountain ranges of the West. But they’re still worth visiting and exploring. The hiking trails range from easy to strenuous, and the views will take your breath away. When you visit Vermont, you want to make sure you visit Mount Mansfield. The tallest mountain in Vermont, this peak offers stunning views over 4,000 feet above sea level.
VERMONT STATE
lbmjournal.com

Britton Lumber to distribute Armadillo and TurboClip

Avon Plastics, Inc., manufacturer of Armadillo composite deck lumber, TurboClip Universal Hidden Deck Fasteners, and Grid Axcents Plastic Lattice has announced a distribution agreement with Britton Lumber Company. With locations in Fairlee, Vermont and Gray, Maine, Britton Lumber will distribute Armadillo composite deck products and TurboClip hidden deck fasteners throughout...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

