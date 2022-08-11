CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Cloudy and cooler air will linger across the area thanks to a cold front that has passed. Weekend outlook: Warming trend with storm chances returning. After a foggy and misty start this morning, clouds will overtake much of the day leading to much cooler temperatures with highs only making it into the upper 70s. A few light showers will be possible throughout the day but will not accumulate too much. Overnight lows will drop down to the mid to upper 60s.

