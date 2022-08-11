Read full article on original website
WBTV
Tuesday afternoon will stay cloudy, cool
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Cloudy and cooler air will linger across the area thanks to a cold front that has passed. Weekend outlook: Warming trend with storm chances returning. After a foggy and misty start this morning, clouds will overtake much of the day leading to much cooler temperatures with highs only making it into the upper 70s. A few light showers will be possible throughout the day but will not accumulate too much. Overnight lows will drop down to the mid to upper 60s.
WBTV
Unseasonably cool stretch of weather for the midweek
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Rain chances may not be all that high during the midweek period, but there is a shower risk every day. As clouds dominate, the bigger story will be the below-average high temperatures rising only into the upper 70s to 80 degrees for much of the WBTV area through Thursday.
WBTV
Jason Myers: Severe storms possible into early tonight, with daily chances for passing showers this week
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Strong to severe storms will be possible through early tonight, with damaging winds the biggest threat. Any storm will be capable of heavy rainfall, frequent lightning, and may have hail or a quick spin-up tornado. Temperatures look to mainly range from 80 to 85 degrees this week, and around 70 degrees for the mountains.
WBTV
Bekah Birdsall: First Alert Weather Day in place for possible severe storms Monday afternoon/evening
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a round of morning showers and storms, more unsettled weather is on the way, with storms likely today. First Alert Weather Day: Storms likely this afternoon/evening, severe weather possible. Tuesday: Few showers, cloudy and cool. Temperatures stay cool through the week with daily rain chances.
WBTV
First Alert Weather Day: Hail, damaging winds, isolated tornadoes possible Monday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Monday is a First Alert Weather Day, as the day will start off on the quiet side but there is an enhanced risk for strong thunderstorms during the late afternoon and evening hours. First Alert Weather Day: Hail, damaging winds, isolated tornadoes. Lots of clouds and...
WBTV
Cooler temperatures this week with First Alert on Monday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A slow-moving cold front will bring increasing chances for showers to the Carolinas through the overnight. As the front gets closer to our area on Monday, showers will continue but there will also be a threat for some strong to severe thunderstorms in the afternoon and early evening hours.
FOX Carolina
Earthquakes continue to hit North Carolina, USGS says
TROUTMAN. N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) says another earthquake hit the state of North Carolina early Tuesday morning. The 1.8 magnitude earthquake hit Troutman, NC just after 6 a.m., according to USGS. Troutman is located near the Charlotte area. North Carolina had an earthquake hit...
WBTV
Tractor-trailer fire closes I-77 N near John Belk Fwy. in Charlotte
Tractor-trailer fire closes I-77 N near John Belk Fwy. in Charlotte
WBTV
Traffic snarls due to vehicle fire on I-77 North near John Belk Freeway
S.C. students head back to class for the 2022-23 school year. This includes students in Lancaster, Chester County, Rock Hill and Clover public schools.
WBTV
Cleanup underway after tractor-trailer fire injures driver, closes I-77 N near uptown Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Crews have opened two lanes as the cleanup efforts are underway on Interstate 77 North near John Belk Freeway after a tractor-trailer fire closed that portion of the interstate Tuesday morning. According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the two left lanes on I-77...
WBTV
Group offering deep discount on gas at one east Charlotte station
Jason Myers talks about the possibility of rain and storms hampering the 2022 Panthers Fan Fest on Thursday night. Rain could hamper Fan Fest at Bank of America Stadium. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.
WBTV
Charlotte could vote on social districts next week
Charlotte could vote on social districts next week
WBTV
He left his job accused of misusing taxpayer dollars. Then he was hired to run Charlotte’s bus system
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A hiring decision by the company contracted by the City of Charlotte to run the city’s bus system is raising questions for city leaders about whether CATS executives are asleep at the wheel when it comes to oversight of the bus operations division. The company...
Two lanes reopen after tractor-trailer fire closed I-77 northbound near uptown Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — Traffic is slowly returning to normal after a large tractor-trailer fire closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 77 at the John Belk Freeway near uptown Charlotte for several hours on Tuesday morning. The far right lane and collector ramp remained closed as of 10 a.m., but traffic...
wccbcharlotte.com
Missing Charlotte Man Found Dead In McAlpine Park
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Detectives are investigating after finding a missing 48-year-old Charlotte man dead inside McAlpine Park. Matt Sullivan was reported missing on Friday, August 12th around 1:45 p.m. Police say he was last seen at McAlpine Park located on Monroe Road in Charlotte. He told his family that...
WBTV
Town of Fort Mill issues Boil Water Advisory for residents
FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) - A Boil Water Advisory has been issued in the town of Fort Mill after a water main was struck on Monday, officials announced. Residents in the Town of Fort Mill east of US Highway 21, located in York County are encouraged to vigorously boil their water for at least one full minute prior to drinking or cooking.
WBTV
How to relax at home or in the office
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - You’ve got the kids off to school and now it’s time to sit back and relax. Monday is National Relaxation Day after all, but with so much to get done in a day, it’s hard to find the time. Meredith Mayes is...
WBTV
Clear bags part of safety changes at Lancaster County schools for the 2022-23 school year
Clear bags part of safety changes at Lancaster County schools for the 2022-23 school year
WBTV
West Charlotte High’s head football coach reinstated following investigation, district officials say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – West Charlotte High School’s head football coach has been reinstated after his suspension last month, district officials said. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, coach Sam Greiner was reinstated following a district investigation. “Coach Greiner will continue to build a strong athletic program at West Charlotte...
