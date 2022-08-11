ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTV

Tuesday afternoon will stay cloudy, cool

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Cloudy and cooler air will linger across the area thanks to a cold front that has passed. Weekend outlook: Warming trend with storm chances returning. After a foggy and misty start this morning, clouds will overtake much of the day leading to much cooler temperatures with highs only making it into the upper 70s. A few light showers will be possible throughout the day but will not accumulate too much. Overnight lows will drop down to the mid to upper 60s.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Unseasonably cool stretch of weather for the midweek

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Rain chances may not be all that high during the midweek period, but there is a shower risk every day. As clouds dominate, the bigger story will be the below-average high temperatures rising only into the upper 70s to 80 degrees for much of the WBTV area through Thursday.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
WBTV

Cooler temperatures this week with First Alert on Monday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A slow-moving cold front will bring increasing chances for showers to the Carolinas through the overnight. As the front gets closer to our area on Monday, showers will continue but there will also be a threat for some strong to severe thunderstorms in the afternoon and early evening hours.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Earthquakes continue to hit North Carolina, USGS says

TROUTMAN. N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) says another earthquake hit the state of North Carolina early Tuesday morning. The 1.8 magnitude earthquake hit Troutman, NC just after 6 a.m., according to USGS. Troutman is located near the Charlotte area. North Carolina had an earthquake hit...
TROUTMAN, NC
WBTV

Tractor-trailer fire closes I-77 N near John Belk Fwy. in Charlotte

Group offering deep discount on gas at one east Charlotte station. The discount is only available Tuesday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Reporters notebook: African American voices from the floods of Eastern Kentucky. Updated: 7 hours ago. With the exception of one businesswoman who lost everything, their voices were...
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Alert#Panthers#Mobile Device#Thunderstorms
WBTV

Group offering deep discount on gas at one east Charlotte station

Jason Myers talks about the possibility of rain and storms hampering the 2022 Panthers Fan Fest on Thursday night. Rain could hamper Fan Fest at Bank of America Stadium. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday. Carowinds opening ‘Aeronautical Landing’ as part of 50th anniversary season. Updated: Aug....
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Charlotte could vote on social districts next week

Group offering deep discount on gas at one east Charlotte station. The discount is only available Tuesday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tractor-trailer fire closes I-77 N near John Belk Fwy. in Charlotte. Updated: 7 hours ago. Medic said one person was taken to Atrium CMC with serious injuries.
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
ROKU
wccbcharlotte.com

Missing Charlotte Man Found Dead In McAlpine Park

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Detectives are investigating after finding a missing 48-year-old Charlotte man dead inside McAlpine Park. Matt Sullivan was reported missing on Friday, August 12th around 1:45 p.m. Police say he was last seen at McAlpine Park located on Monroe Road in Charlotte. He told his family that...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Town of Fort Mill issues Boil Water Advisory for residents

FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) - A Boil Water Advisory has been issued in the town of Fort Mill after a water main was struck on Monday, officials announced. Residents in the Town of Fort Mill east of US Highway 21, located in York County are encouraged to vigorously boil their water for at least one full minute prior to drinking or cooking.
FORT MILL, SC
WBTV

How to relax at home or in the office

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - You’ve got the kids off to school and now it’s time to sit back and relax. Monday is National Relaxation Day after all, but with so much to get done in a day, it’s hard to find the time. Meredith Mayes is...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

West Charlotte High’s head football coach reinstated following investigation, district officials say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – West Charlotte High School’s head football coach has been reinstated after his suspension last month, district officials said. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, coach Sam Greiner was reinstated following a district investigation. “Coach Greiner will continue to build a strong athletic program at West Charlotte...
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy