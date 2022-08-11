ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

‘That was my sister burning.’ Families learn of deaths in fiery Los Angeles crash

By Don Sweeney
The Sacramento Bee
 5 days ago

Families and friends of two women who were among six people killed in a fiery crash in Windsor Hills, California, say they learned of their deaths days later.

“Initially, I looked at it how the world looked at it,” Jasmond Nelson told KTTV. “This crash I saw in those burning cars. That was my sister burning.”

Nathesha Lewis, 43, died in the Aug. 4 collision, along with Lynette Noble, 38, according to the station. A family on the way to a prenatal checkup for the mom, who was 8½ months pregnant, also died.

Nurse arrested in fiery crash that killed family going to prenatal checkup, CA cops say

Nicole Lorraine Linton, 37, a traveling nurse from Texas, faces charges including murder and vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence in the crash, McClatchy News reported.

Security video shows her Mercedes run a red light and slam into several vehicles, which explode and skid into a nearby gas station, leaving a trail of fire.

Linton was traveling at 90 mph or more at the time, authorities said. She and seven others were injured in the devastating crash.

Reynold Lester, 24, Asherey Ryan, 23, and their unborn child, in addition to Ryan’s 11-month-old son, Alonzo, were slain in the crash.

“His body is damn near cremated on the corner and for what. And for what,” Shanita Guy, Lester’s aunt, told KNBC at a vigil. “Reynold, we love you forever.”

‘The baby! The baby!’ Devastating California crash that killed 6 haunts survivors

Robbi Cross, a family friend of Noble, said they were initially unaware she had been killed, KCBS reported.

“We came out here to support all the other families, still not knowing that Lynette was one of the persons in that vehicle,” Cross told the station at a memorial. “It was very shocking.”

Lewis and Noble, who were best friends, were in the same vehicle when the crash took place, family members told KTTV.

Authorities are still trying to determine why Linton barreled through the intersection about 1:30 p.m., the Los Angeles Times reported.

District Attorney George Gascon has said alcohol or drugs do not appear to be involved.

At a court hearing Monday, Aug. 8, Linton’s attorney, Halim Dhanidina, sought a continuance, because he said he is still reviewing her “documented profound mental health issues,” the publication reported.

Prosecutors at the hearing said Linton had been involved in at least 13 other crashes around the country in her work as a traveling nurse, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Windsor Hills is a neighborhood near Inglewood southwest of downtown Los Angeles.

Mourner knocks over casket with vehicle in cemetery brawl, California police say

Two teens die in head-on crash days before starting senior year, Colorado cops say

Comments / 6

Nas T Ass crimeblog
5d ago

Why give a licence to use a deadly weapon to someone with “documented profound mental health issues" . and how was she even employed as a nurse . she's the one who vaxxed Beiber .

Reply
3
 

CBS LA

6-year veteran LA County lifeguard dies in car crash

A 28-year-old lifeguard who worked with the Los Angeles County Fire Department, Lifeguard Division for six years died in a car crash on Sunday, authorities said."It is with great heartache the Los Angeles County Fire Department, Lifeguard Division shares the active duty death of Ocean Lifeguard Derek Traeger on Sunday, August 14, 2022," the department said on Twitter Monday afternoon."Ocean Lifeguard Traeger faithfully served the County of Los Angeles for 6 years and was last assigned to the Beaches of Santa Monica North. OL Traeger faithfully served the County of Los Angeles for 6 years and was last assigned to the Beaches of Santa Monica North," the lifeguard division tweeted. "Ocean lifeguard Traeger understood better than most what it means to wear the red trunks. His passion for life, art, the ocean, and his lifeguard family was evident in every moment he lived."Details of the crash were not immediately known. The department said the Los Angeles County Fire Department Peer Support Team has been activated and that services are available for family and team members."We extend our deepest condolences to the family, friends, & colleagues of OL Traeger. More information will be shared when available," LACo Lifeguards said.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Black Enterprise

Final Victims of Fiery Los Angeles Crash Identified As Best Friends Lynette Noble, Nathesia Lewis

Family of the remaining victims identified their loved ones days after the deadly Windsor Hills crash that claimed the lives of six people, including an entire young family. Two best friends from Los Angeles, Lynette Noble, 38, and Nathesia Lewis, 43, were among the last ID’d victims of the Aug. 4 tragedy, due to their injuries being so extreme, they had to be identified through DNA, reports People.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Halim Dhanidina
CBS LA

Driver killed in Long Beach crash

A 51-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in downtown Long Beach, authorities said Monday.Officers responded to reports of a crash around 7 p.m. on Sunday at Seventh Street and Daisy Avenue."Upon arrival, officers discovered a male driver inside of a 2007 GMC Sierra suffering from injuries to the upper body," police said in a statement."The preliminary investigation revealed the driver ... drove over a raised cement center median and collided with a chain link fence post," police said.The man, said to be a Lomita resident, was taken to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, the Long Beach Police Department said.It was not immediately clear what caused the crash and the man's identity was withheld.Anyone with information on the crash was urged to call Detective Jeff Meyer at 562-570-7355 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.
LONG BEACH, CA
foxla.com

Celebration of life held for fruit vendor killed in Gardena

GARDENA, Calif. - As Aztec dancers moved to traditional music there was a celebration of life for Severino Guttierez, a 34-year-old street vendor who everyone knew as "Elias." For 11 years "Elias" sold fruit from his cart after coming here from Mexico. Sheriff's deputies say that on Aug. 4 in Gardena two men tried to rob him before shooting and killing him. His 7-year-old daughter watched as it happened.
GARDENA, CA
foxla.com

Los Angeles man shot dead at marijuana dispensary in Windsor Hills

LOS ANGELES - A man shot to death at a marijuana dispensary in the unincorporated Windsor Hills area was a Los Angeles resident, authorities said Saturday. Azuma Bennett was 30 years old, according to the coroner's office. Deputies from the Marina del Rey sheriff's station were called at 9:45 a.m....
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Careening car crashes through downtown L.A. storefront

A crash sent a car careening into a downtown Los Angeles building Sunday afternoon. The two-car collision at about 2:30 p.m. sent what appeared to be a black vehicle into a storefront at the corner of South Grand Avenue and West 9th Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department and footage of the scene […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
womenworking.com

LAPD Reveals That Narcotics Were Found in Anne Heche’s System

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, Anne Heche was under the influence when she crashed her car into a Los Angeles home on August 5th. A blood test revealed the presence of narcotics in her system. However, additional testing is required to determine if they were given to her medically.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Sacramento Bee

ABOUT

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

