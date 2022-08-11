‘That was my sister burning.’ Families learn of deaths in fiery Los Angeles crash

Families and friends of two women who were among six people killed in a fiery crash in Windsor Hills, California, say they learned of their deaths days later.

“Initially, I looked at it how the world looked at it,” Jasmond Nelson told KTTV. “This crash I saw in those burning cars. That was my sister burning.”

Nathesha Lewis, 43, died in the Aug. 4 collision, along with Lynette Noble, 38, according to the station. A family on the way to a prenatal checkup for the mom, who was 8½ months pregnant, also died.

Nurse arrested in fiery crash that killed family going to prenatal checkup, CA cops say

Nicole Lorraine Linton, 37, a traveling nurse from Texas, faces charges including murder and vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence in the crash, McClatchy News reported.

Security video shows her Mercedes run a red light and slam into several vehicles, which explode and skid into a nearby gas station, leaving a trail of fire.

Linton was traveling at 90 mph or more at the time, authorities said. She and seven others were injured in the devastating crash.

Reynold Lester, 24, Asherey Ryan, 23, and their unborn child, in addition to Ryan’s 11-month-old son, Alonzo, were slain in the crash.

“His body is damn near cremated on the corner and for what. And for what,” Shanita Guy, Lester’s aunt, told KNBC at a vigil. “Reynold, we love you forever.”

‘The baby! The baby!’ Devastating California crash that killed 6 haunts survivors

Robbi Cross, a family friend of Noble, said they were initially unaware she had been killed, KCBS reported.

“We came out here to support all the other families, still not knowing that Lynette was one of the persons in that vehicle,” Cross told the station at a memorial. “It was very shocking.”

Lewis and Noble, who were best friends, were in the same vehicle when the crash took place, family members told KTTV.

Authorities are still trying to determine why Linton barreled through the intersection about 1:30 p.m., the Los Angeles Times reported.

District Attorney George Gascon has said alcohol or drugs do not appear to be involved.

At a court hearing Monday, Aug. 8, Linton’s attorney, Halim Dhanidina, sought a continuance, because he said he is still reviewing her “documented profound mental health issues,” the publication reported.

Prosecutors at the hearing said Linton had been involved in at least 13 other crashes around the country in her work as a traveling nurse, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Windsor Hills is a neighborhood near Inglewood southwest of downtown Los Angeles.

Mourner knocks over casket with vehicle in cemetery brawl, California police say

Two teens die in head-on crash days before starting senior year, Colorado cops say