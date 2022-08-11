ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victoria Beckham stuns in plunging structured blazer as she poses for sizzling new magazine cover - after daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz broke her silence on pair's 'cold war'

By Eve Buckland For Mailonline
 5 days ago

Victoria Beckham wowed in a plunging blazer for the cover of the latest edition of M le magazine du Monde - after Nicola Peltz broke her silence on the pair's rumoured 'cold war.'

The Spice Girl, 48, went braless beneath the black blazer, which boasted satin lapels and statement shoulder pads.

The garment cinched in at her trim waist and was paired with matching trousers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CAHjZ_0hDYAFci00
Wow: Victoria Beckham wowed in a plunging blazer for the cover of the latest edition of M le magazine du Monde - after Nicola Peltz broke her silence on the pair's rumoured 'cold war

VB wore her tresses in soft waves and sported smoky eye make-up and a nude lip.

The cover comes after daughter-in-law Nicola, 27, shared a cryptic message about 'people who make you feel bad' alongside a candid snap of herself looking sad with red watery eyes four days ago amid rumblings of a disagreement with Victoria.

Nicola then dismissed the narrative and said that she believes it all started when she didn't wear a Victoria Beckham designed wedding dress for the nuptials in April and instead opted for Valentino couture.

She told Variety: 'I was going to and I really wanted to, and then a few months down the line, she realized that her atelier couldn't do it, so then I had to pick another dress.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06jdJ3_0hDYAFci00
Candid: Nicola has dismissed the narrative and said that she believes it all started when she didn't wear a Victoria Beckham designed wedding dress for the nuptials in April and instead opted for Valentino couture  (pictured together in 2021)

'She didn't say you can't wear it; I didn't say I didn't want to wear it. That's where it started.'

Brooklyn, in a rather muted defence, added: 'Everyone gets along, which is good.'

However, Victoria did manage to dress herself and other loved ones in designs from her eponymous fashion label -including BFF Eva Longoria, mother Jackie Adams and son Romeo's then-girlfriend Mia Regan.

Over the weekend Nicola posted a photo of herself on Instagram looking as though she had been crying along with a caption about 'people who make you feel bad'.

Nicola's crying post comes amid months of alleged frosty tension with her new mother-in-law after reports claimed Nicola and Victoria 'can't stand each other and don't talk.'

Peltz, the daughter of New York billionaire Nelson Peltz, is believed to now live in Miami with her husband but fans have noticed that the couple have seemingly drifted from Posh and Becks since the wedding.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gyqX7_0hDYAFci00
Emotional: The newlywed shared a cryptic message about 'people who make you feel bad' alongside a candid snap of herself looking sad with red watery eyes four days ago amid rumblings of a disagreement 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NPuwB_0hDYAFci00
Future: Elsewhere in the interview, the couple spoke about their desire to start a family one day, with Brooklyn saying: 'I keep saying to my wife, I can't wait to be a dad' 

Opening up on social media, Mrs Peltz-Beckham said: 'Sometimes I find it hard to show the sad bits of me.

'Growing up with seven siblings and two very strong parents, made me really tough, they hammered it into me to not let people bring me down or hurt my heart.

'It made me put such a wall up to protect myself especially in this industry. We all have days where people make you feel bad and it's okay to be hurt by it.'

She continued: 'I just thought I would write something because I never show this side of me here. I wanted to show this side of me.

'I love you all so much and truly appreciate all of your support. It means so much when you guys are kind on my page I want you to know I see you, I hear you, and it means a lot to me.'

Her post was met with several supportive messages from her fans and showbiz pals, as well as a gushing response from her hubby: 'You have the most amazing heart xx I love you so so much xx.'

But others were quick to pick up on the fact that the cryptic message may be an attack on her husband's mother, Spice Girl Victoria, as their frosty online relationship continues to cause intrigue among their followers.

Peltz is said to have not wanted Posh's input at the wedding at all - and on the magical night, witnesses said the Beckhams 'were not at the forefront' and that the 'wedding was all about the Peltz family.'

In his latest candid interview, Brooklyn also discussed the newlyweds' decision to combine their surnames, explaining: 'We had this idea — we kind of combined our last names. I was just like, oh, we could start a new thing, and it'll be so cool to have our own kids and have little Peltz Beckhams running around.'

The actress also told how coming from a large family has made her 'really tough' and that they've taught her not to allow people to 'bring her down'.

Amid reports of Nicola and Victoria's epic fall-out, fans also questioned Victoria's rather emotionless celebratory Instagram post following her son's wedding - as she just wrote: 'Congratulations Mr and Mrs Beckham. Welcome to the family x.'

Many were quick to notice Victoria didn't use Brooklyn and Nicola's official new joint surname - Peltz-Beckham - causing further speculation that the post was in fact veiling their growing tensions.

Other clues hinting towards the cold war between the Beckham women include when Nicola failed to post an image with Victoria at the glamorous reception - despite her caption being 'family is everything to me.'

Since then, Nicola and Victoria have scarcely liked each other's pictures on social media, despite the fact that they used to always show support for one another online.

Rumors were also intensified when fans noticed that Brooklyn was missing from his family vacation last week as Victoria and Beckham were seen vacationing on a yacht in Palm Beach, Florida.

It has been nearly three months since Posh last liked one of Nicola's posts on May 26 - and she didn't like any of the images that Peltz-Beckham shared from her honeymoon with Brooklyn.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CjKwt_0hDYAFci00
Opening up: The actress also told how coming from a large family has made her 'really tough' and that they've taught her not to allow people to 'bring her down'

