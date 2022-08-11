Read full article on original website
Related
‘Empire’ Actress’ Sodium Nitrite Suicide Is Part of a Disturbing Trend
A medical examiner report revealed this week that Empire actress Lindsey Pearlman died by suicide in February from sodium nitrite poisoning—and she’s not alone. Her death is part of an alarming trend that’s left officials scrambling and family members of victims suing Amazon for selling the substance, a common food preservative that can have fatal consequences when ingested in large amounts.Pearlman was found dead in her car on Feb. 13, authorities said, after a five-day search for the actress, who appeared on TV shows like Chicago Justice and General Hospital. While family member’s alluded to her death as a suicide...
Opinion: The Rise of the "Dirtbag Look" for Men Is Disrespectful to Women
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Names have been changed. When I hugged Shane my nose prickled. He smelled unwashed. He had mentioned when he arrived to our date that he’d just come from the gym. He looked it, what with the thin sheen of grease covering his face and the way his hair was messily clumped. But now I realized he smelled like it, too.
MedicalXpress
Hydrogen peroxide: A healing agent for nerve regeneration
Widely used for modern biomedical research, zebrafish share more than 70 percent of the human genome and possess the impressive power of regeneration. Dr. Sandra Rieger's research on appendage regeneration and nerve damage at the University of Miami has utilized zebrafish for years. Now, in a recent study published in...
psychologytoday.com
How Parents Can Teach Adolescents Responsibility
Responsibility is learned by owning personal decisions, complying with social rules, and keeping promises and agreements. Adolescents can resist responsibility when truth feels painful to tell, when compliance feels restrictive, and when promises are hard to keep. Responsibility requires dealing with outcomes of choices which are sometimes welcome, and sometimes...
KIDS・
IN THIS ARTICLE
Woman Slammed for Lying About Profession: 'Incredibly Misleading'
"NTA—she's not a dermatologist. Presenting herself as a doctor is illegal. She sounds like a real treat," one user commented.
Comments / 0