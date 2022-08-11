Families and students are preparing to head back to school at C. Roy Carmichael Elementary School in Portola on Monday, August 22 after summer vacation. In addition to school shopping and other back to school “to-do list items,” parents and students are invited to attend a back to school night at CRC on Thursday, August 18 from 4:30 to 8 p.m. “Please join us!” school staff invites. “This will be an opportunity for parents and students to get acquainted with our campus and meet their teachers.”

PORTOLA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO