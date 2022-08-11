Read full article on original website
‘I Speak for the Trees’: the Master Arborist Behind West Chester’s Urban Forest
Michael B. Dunn, a board-certified master arborist, is ensuring that trees in West Chester are properly maintained, writes Holly Herman for the West Chester Patch. The borough streets are lined with thousands of trees, with the majority between 50 and 70 years old. Each year, around 200 new trees are planted and 35 are removed.
Farmers Markets to Beer Gardens, It’s a Delco Food Paradise
Big Top Favorites is one of many vendors at Booth's Corner in Garnet Valley.Image via Booth's Corner. Variety is king when it comes to the summer food choices in Delaware County, writes Cara Corridoni for County Lines Magazine.
Beloved Petting Zoo, Dairy Farm in PA Closing After 52 Years
A beloved dairy farm and petting zoo in eastern Pennsylvania is closing after over half of a century in business. The reason: the owners are getting ready to retire. And don't worry, their animals will be well taken care of. Our travels take us to the far western suburbs of...
West Chester Celebrates 25 Years in September
WEST CHESTER, Pa. — For those who want to escape today’s inflated prices and have fun doing it, Pennsylvania’s West Chester Railroad has got a deal for you: on September 25 prices will be set as they were on that date in 1997 to mark the 25th anniversary of the railroad’s opening. The event celebrates the efforts of the all-volunteer workforce that has operated the railroad from the start and will spotlight its historic diesels and cars.
Chester County Leadership: Beth Duffy, President and COO of Einstein Medical Center Montgomery
Image via Einstein Medical Center Montgomery. Beth Duffy, President and Chief Operating Officer of Einstein Medical Center Montgomery, spoke with VISTA Today about growing up in Southampton, Bucks County, her early jobs, and why she believes everybody should work in a fast food restaurant at some point in their lives.
New West Chester Health Bar Boasts Sinfully-Tasting, Yet Nutritious Menu
Heather Gregg, left, and Cristen Schoonover, of Shine Nutrition in West Chester.Image via Bill Rettew, Daily Local News. Owners of the recently opened Shine Nutrition in West Chester have a simple goal: they want to help people feel good about themselves, writes Bill Rettew for the Daily Local News.
Sept. Car Show Designed to Rev the Engines of Thorndale’s HC Opportunity Center
West Chester’s HC Opportunity Center (HCOC) — the rebrand of the former Handi-Crafters employment- and disability-focused outreach — will be the benefactor of the largest car show in Malvern next month. It’s the second edition for Cars for Charity, an event that got the gas in its...
Already Business Owners of a Phoenixville Coffee Shop, Couple Embarks on Second Successful Venture
Mont Clare Deli & Market owner Laura Vernola, right, with kitchen manager Amanda Barros.Image via Donna Rovins, Daily Local News. Laura Vernola and her husband Ed Simpson have run Steel City Coffeehouse and Brewery in Phoenixille for the past 6 years, and their most recent venture came alive midway through the pandemic in the village of Mont Clare, writes Donna Rovins for the Daily Local News.
These Tried & True Delaware Restaurants Are Community Classics
We bit into some of Delaware’s iconic restaurants that have stood the test of time to remain favorites throughout the First State. New restaurants generate a buzz of excitement, but in Delaware, there is no shortage of establishments that have withstood the test of time—and trends—to become culinary landmarks. These restaurants have hosted generations of diners and witnessed countless marriages, christenings and birthday celebrations. Here are some favorites.
Downingtown Family Dazzles at Ocean City Baby Parade in Matching Ballerina Outfits
Jessica and Mike Czabator, of Downingtown, with their ballerina daughters, Juliet, left, and Arabella. Cuteness was on overload during the 112th annual Ocean City Baby Parade last week, where one Downingtown family dazzled spectators with their matching ballerina outfits, writes Maddy Vitale for the OCNJ Daily. Unlike most families who...
Whitford Classic, Set for Sept. 23-25, Connects People Who Care with Causes That Matter
Since its inception in 2011, the Whitford Charitable Fund, a nonprofit founded by the members of the Whitford Country Club in Exton, has given over $1.1 million to more than 60 local organizations. The Fund, through its annual Whitford Classic, provides club members an opportunity to give back to the...
West Chester Native, ‘Jackass’ Star Bam Margera Has ‘Never Felt Better’
Bam Margera at his Chester County skate park in 2011.Image via Charles Fox, Philadelphia Inquirer. Following his firing from Jackass Forever last year and recent substance-abuse treatment, West Chester native Bam Margera said he has “never felt better” in an episode of Jackass co-star Steve-O’s podcast that was released this month, writes Nick Vadala for the Philadelphia Inquirer.
This Sunflower Farm in Delco Will Brighten Your Summer Day
Sunflower farms are the ideal places to snap perfect family photos and enjoy a beautiful day while frolicking among the gorgeous flowers, writes Laura Swartz for the Philadelphia Magazine. Philadelphia region is home to seven such farms, and one of them is just a short drive away right here in...
Chester County Home to 8 of This Year’s 25 Best Places to Live in Pennsylvania, Including the Best Place in America
Chester County is home to eight of the 25 Best Places to Live in Pennsylvania, including the Best Place to Live in America, according to new rankings by Niche.com. Niche.com based its rankings on data from the U.S. Census Bureau, FBI, Bureau of Labor Statistics, the Centers for Disease Control, and other sources. The main metrics include quality of local schools, cost of living, crime rates, employment statistics, and access to amenities.
This Chester County Place Among Top 10 Philly Region ZIP Codes with Largest Home Price Increase in July
While home prices are starting to slowly drop nationwide, many local towns are still seeing record-high prices being set as inventory remains low and demand high, writes Ryan Mulligan for the Philadelphia Business Journal. In fact, one Chester County place has found its spot on the top ten list of...
‘I Want to Be Different, Better’: Former QVC Beautician Seizes Pandemic Opportunity to Build Own Brand
Marcia Williams, a former hair and makeup artist at West Chester-based QVC, used the opportunity when work all but dried up during the early days of the pandemic to build her beauty brand, writes Lisa Dukart for the Philadelphia Business Journal. Williams launched Embellish Beauty in 2011, but soon she...
Wayne Bar Becomes Popular Hotspot Within Two Years
Di Bruno Bros. is celebrating its second year in Wayne, where its Bar Alimentari has quickly become one of the most popular local hotspots, writes Ed Williams for Main Line Today. Bar Alimentari, known for its elegant marble-topped bar and cafe tables, is the ideal spot for a work meeting...
Three Chester County Companies Among Winners of Business Journal’s Inaugural Fire Awards
Dea Belazi, president and CEO of AscellaHealth in Berwyn.Image via AscellaHealth. Three Chester County companies are among the winners of the inaugural Fire Awards presented by the Philadelphia Business Journal and PHL Inno, writes Lisa Dukart for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
Running and walking on the Delaware River Trail may be putting yourself at risk
Has anyone not experienced a pedestrian crossing in front of your green light, eyes glued to their phone and oblivious to the world around them? Or the runner who darts from out of nowhere to cross mid-block? Many more drivers are inattentive and occasionally dangerous, but somehow pedestrians oblivious to the rules seem to stand out.
Recently-Opened Nearby Baby Formula Factory Aims to Bring Relief to PA, Nation
A brother and sister pair, both University of Pennsylvania graduates, opened the newest baby formula factory in the nation in a converted manufacturing plant in nearby Reading, thus impacting surrounding Pennsylvanian areas and all of America, write Erin Arvedlund and Bob Fernandez for the Philadelphia Inquirer. ByHeart was launched in...
