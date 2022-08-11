WEST CHESTER, Pa. — For those who want to escape today’s inflated prices and have fun doing it, Pennsylvania’s West Chester Railroad has got a deal for you: on September 25 prices will be set as they were on that date in 1997 to mark the 25th anniversary of the railroad’s opening. The event celebrates the efforts of the all-volunteer workforce that has operated the railroad from the start and will spotlight its historic diesels and cars.

WEST CHESTER, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO