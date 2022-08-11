ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

WBTW News13

Later storm potential returns tomorrow

Good morning to you all! It’s been a lovely start to the day, and I hope it has treated you well. Sunday will be very similar to Saturday with a further slight drop in humidity. Highs will remain in the mid- to upper-80s with a great deal of sunshine overall. Storm chances should return by […]
ENVIRONMENT
wbtw.com

Trending wetter and below average this week

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — After a gorgeous weekend, big changes are on the way to start the work week. Firstly, the humidity is going to be on the rise. Secondly, temperatures will be returning to normal, and thirdly much more rain is in the forecast. Beginning with tonight,...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wbtw.com

A gorgeous, unseasonable weekend ahead

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Lingering moisture is still likely for the next couple of hours, but overnight will be mostly clear and calm. Temperature-wise, conditions will be 5-7 degrees below normal witih all cities forecasted to be in the 60s, with mid-60s observed throughout the Pee Dee. For...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Myrtle Beach, SC
FOX Carolina

Earthquakes continue to hit North Carolina, USGS says

TROUTMAN. N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) says another earthquake hit the state of North Carolina early Tuesday morning. The 1.8 magnitude earthquake hit Troutman, NC just after 6 a.m., according to USGS. Troutman is located near the Charlotte area. North Carolina had an earthquake hit...
TROUTMAN, NC
wpde.com

Nearly 700 power outages reported in Conway area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Nearly 700 customers are without power Monday night in the Conway area. Horry Electric Cooperative posted to Facebook and said the outage is due to a broken pole from a car crash. They said a pole replacement takes a minimum of four hours from...
CONWAY, SC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Cherokee, Chester, Chesterfield, Darlington, Dillon, Fairfield by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-15 16:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-15 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cherokee; Chester; Chesterfield; Darlington; Dillon; Fairfield; Kershaw; Lancaster; Lee; Marlboro; Union; York SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 519 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS SC . SOUTH CAROLINA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE CHEROKEE CHESTER CHESTERFIELD DARLINGTON DILLON FAIRFIELD KERSHAW LANCASTER LEE MARLBORO UNION YORK
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC
#Ohio River Valley
wpde.com

Huntington Beach State Park entrance getting a facelift

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WPDE) — One of the beautiful South Carolina State Parks is getting a facelift and much-needed repair. The causeway, or entrance road, at Huntington Beach State Park began undergoing repairs on Monday, Aug. 15. State park officials said damage from past hurricanes and storms have caused...
MURRELLS INLET, SC
WMBF

Memorial ride honoring fallen paramedic, motorcyclist set for Saturday

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A memorial bike ride in honor of the Florence paramedic and the motorcyclist killed in a crash last week will be held on Saturday. Sara Weaver and Cedric Gregg were killed on Aug. 9. Weaver was treating Gregg, a motorcyclist involved in a previous wreck when they were struck by a vehicle driving in the wrong direction on Pamplico Highway.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
The Post and Courier

Family amusement center to open in Myrtle Beach at Coastal Grand Mall this fall

MYRTLE BEACH — A Georgia-based chain of amusement centers is set to open its third location across the state inside Coastal Grand Mall in Myrtle Beach this fall. Stars and Strikes Getaway-n-Play, a family entertainment complex with 24 bowling lanes and a multi-level laser tag venue, is under construction in a 52,000-square-foot space that formerly housed a Dick’s Sporting Goods store — which moved into another spot inside the 18-year-old mall.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

1 hurt in Highway 501 crash, crews say

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt in a crash in the Conway area on Sunday. Horry County Fire Rescue said the two-vehicle wreck happened in the area of Highway 501 and Enoch Road at around 2:35 p.m. Details on the condition of the person hurt were not immediately...
CONWAY, SC

