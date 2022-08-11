ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Tri-City Herald

New K-pop festival planned for Rose Bowl in October

LOS ANGELES — SoCal will get a second K-pop mega-festival this October. KAMP, a new two-day K-pop festival that launched in Singapore in 2019, announced its L.A.-area debut on Tuesday. The fest, slated for Oct. 15 and 16 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, will bring established stars like Monsta X and Kai (of EXO and Super M), a long-awaited L.A. return from veterans Super Junior, and rare stateside sets from BamBam and Jeon Somi.
Tri-City Herald

WATCH: Chip Kelly on Missing Players, UCLA’s New Scholarship Guys

UCLA football coach Chip Kelly spoke to reporters ahead of Tuesday morning’s fall camp session. Kelly gave updates on certain missing players and former walk-ons, talked about how he keeps in touch with the Bruins’ NFL alumni, detailed the importance of adding veteran transfers to the defense and shared his thoughts on UCLA’s impending move to the Big Ten.
LOS ANGELES, CA

