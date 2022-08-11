LOS ANGELES — SoCal will get a second K-pop mega-festival this October. KAMP, a new two-day K-pop festival that launched in Singapore in 2019, announced its L.A.-area debut on Tuesday. The fest, slated for Oct. 15 and 16 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, will bring established stars like Monsta X and Kai (of EXO and Super M), a long-awaited L.A. return from veterans Super Junior, and rare stateside sets from BamBam and Jeon Somi.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 HOUR AGO